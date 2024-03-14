Browse Community Topics
March 14, 2024
ABAP Connectivity
Learn about ABAP connectivity technologies for remote on-premise and cloud-based SAP- and non-SAP systems which include usage of internet protocols like HTTP(s), TCP(s), SOAP, MQTT, AMQP and data formats like XML, and SAP protocols and formats like RFC, ABAP Channels, ABAP Daemons.
TopicsEnglishSeptember 10, 2024
ABAP Development
This is a community for learning, sharing, getting help and keeping your ABAP skills up to date. Join the conversation about ABAP programming and its integrated development environment used for creating large-scale business applications.
TopicsEnglishMarch 13, 2024
ABAP Extensibility
This is a community for learning, sharing, getting help on how to extend SAP S/4HANA standard business software to your business needs. Learn ABAP extensibility use cases and capabilities for SAP S/4HANA.
TopicsEnglishMarch 6, 2024
ABAP Testing and Analysis
The rich set of integrated ABAP testing and analysis tools ensure functional and formal correctness of ABAP code, guarantee quality and robustness, and offer support for custom code migration to SAP S/4HANA and the cloud.
Application Lifecycle Management
Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) from SAP provides processes, tools, best practices, and services to manage SAP and non-SAP solutions. SAP offers three ALM products for on-premise, cloud or hybrid solution landscapes: SAP Solution Manager, SAP Cloud ALM and SAP Focused Run.
TopicsEnglishMay 14, 2024
Customer Influence and Adoption
Influence SAP software development, adopt new innovations early on, and request specific enhancements or features. Learn how our customer influence programs allow you to influence and adopt SAP innovations throughout the product lifecycle, and explore current projects for each program.
TopicsEnglishAugust 16, 2024
Customer Onboarding at SAP
Get started with SAP! Find Onboarding focused resources, expert advice, and events that support your smooth transition to a new SAP cloud solution. Join us to share experiences, ask questions, and jumpstart your SAP onboarding journey.
Products – Data ManagementEnglishJune 14, 2024
Data and Analytics
With SAP data and analytics, you can provide your organization with a modern, open cloud architecture that makes the most out of the value of SAP and non-SAP data. Get the most value from your data, deliver trusted insights, and extend planning and analysis across your enterprise.
Data Attribute Recommendation
Perform classification and regression tasks with this machine learning-based service available on SAP Business Technology Platform.
Products – Data ManagementEnglishAugust 14, 2024
Data Transition and Transformation
Explore how organizations transition and transform data for better efficiency and innovation adoption. Learn about processes, methodologies and tooling in ensuring successful outcomes when transferring between systems or platforms. Gain insights into effective techniques that facilitate seamless data transformation and the strategies to optimize data compatibility and integrity during the transition process.
DatabasesEnglishJanuary 9, 2024
Data Volume Management
Is your data footprint becoming an issue? Are you considering further hardware investments? Do you need a strategy to help you manage your data? If “yes”, then follow Data Volume Management in SAP Community where you can stay up to date with the latest developments & services, ask questions and share your thoughts.
Digital Innovation and Technology Management
Digital Innovation and Technology Management is a broad and fast-moving discipline – often underestimated yet crucial for long term business success in the competitive landscape. We have put together relevant content and tools for you to manage digital innovation more effectively. And to accelerate your digital strategy and technology-driven innovation management. The page covers topics from emerging technologies and technology trends to creativity and digital innovation methodologies up to first-hand digital innovation project examples.
Products – Technology PlatformEnglishJune 6, 2024
Document Information Extraction
Automate and scale your business document processing for a wide range of document types using this machine learning-based service available on SAP Business Technology Platform.
TopicsEnglishJanuary 9, 2024
Fundamental Library
The fundamental library is an open-source library containing components that are continuously being worked on. It is a community-driven project to provide a consistent user interface across web applications.
TopicsEnglishJanuary 26, 2024
Future of Work
In times of rapid change, we are guided by our purpose to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. SAP’s Future of Work organization focuses on the future of the work force, the future of people and workplace practices, and the future of our HR function. The goal is to re-imagine the way we work today and in the future.
Graph
Graph is a new and unified API for SAP, using modern open standards like OData v4 and GraphQL. With Graph, developers access SAP-managed business data as a single semantically connected data graph, spanning the suite of SAP products. Targeting SAP’s ecosystem of developers and customers, Graph’s one API and Business Data Graph reduce the cost and complexity of creating and deploying reusable extension applications.
IndustriesEnglishSeptember 17, 2024
Industry Cloud
Drive cost-effective transformation and sustainable growth with innovative industry cloud solutions from SAP and partners.
DatabasesEnglishJanuary 9, 2024
Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management for SAP S/4HANA
Intelligent scenario lifecycle management is a standardized framework that enables end-to-end lifecycle management operations and consumption of machine learning scenarios in SAP S/4HANA.
