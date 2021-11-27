Fundamental Library
The fundamental library is an open-source library containing components that are continuously being worked on. It is a community-driven project to provide a consistent user interface across web applications.
Delivers a Fiori 3 component library for building SAP user interfaces with any web technology.
Fundamental Library Styles is a light-weight presentation layer that can be used with your UI framework of choice (e.g. Angular, React, Vue, etc.). With Fundamental Library Styles, library of stylesheets and HTML tags, developers can build consistent Fiori apps in any web-based technology.
Provides 2 differing Angular implementations of the components designed in Fundamental-Styles.
Fundamental Library for Core
Fundamental Library for Platform
FundameThe
@fundamental-ngx/core library is a set of Angular components built using SAP Fundamental Styles. The SAP Fundamental Styles library is a design system and HTML/CSS component library used to build modern product user experiences with the SAP look and feel.
Offers a React implementation of the components designed in Fundamental Styles.
The
fundamental-react library is a set of React components built using SAP Fundamental Styles.
The SAP Fundamental Styles library is a design system and HTML/CSS component library used to build modern product user experiences with the SAP look and feel.
Overview
Here are some key features & capabilities of our fundamental library:
Foundational
- Focuses on web standards, basic elements and simple patterns
Modular
- Revolves around self-contained components, while encapsulating styles and behaviours
Flexible
- Encompasses theming capabilities and combines blocks to create complex components
Collaborative
- Welcomes multiple contributors within its community and allows for fast release cycles
Browse this topic
More about the fundamental library..
Ensuring a consistent look and feel, while harmonizing multiple products and applications, is a demanding and expensive task. It entails rebuilding them from the ground up and accommodating them to SAP UX standards. The Fundamental Libraries grew out of a need to address just that.
Fundamentals is comprised of a set of libraries that cover the most common UI components, patterns and layouts. It offers a design system and component library that allows teams the flexibility to quickly implement consistent UX with Fiori 3, without needing to change the frontend framework or library.
Fundamentals also tackles accessibility by using the proper semantic html tags such as buttons or anchor tags. By using the right html tag, the browsers cover about 80% of the accessibility requirements and the Fundamental Libraries team aims to cover the rest. Find access to the old version of Fundamentals here.