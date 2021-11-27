Application Lifecycle Management
Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) from SAP provides processes, tools, best practices, and services to manage SAP and non-SAP solutions. SAP offers three ALM products for on-premise, cloud or hybrid solution landscapes: SAP Solution Manager, SAP Cloud ALM and SAP Focused Run.
Learn about the recently released feature "Deployment Scheduler" helps to effortlessly orchestrate status-dependent deployments for SAP NetWeaver Application Server for ABAP, SAP S/4HANA on-premise, or SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition.
Read the blog post: Deployment Scheduling in SAP Cloud ALM
Learn about what SAP Cloud ALM for Service is for with an introduction to the topic by Robin Haettich. The blog post gives an overview and highlights one example with screenshots and anonymized data including preparation tasks, service results, details of an issue and more.Read the blog post:Cloud ALM for service - Motivation and Example
Learn about Built-In Support, included in SAP Cloud ALM and how it helps customers to find context-aware solutions in case of a case for IT support.Read the blog post:Why are you not utilizing Built-In Support Feature in SAP Cloud ALM?
In this blog series Cay Rademann discusses the Application Lifecycle Management solution options for users of SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Troughout the series, he addresses topics like landscape, costs and the functional areas covered by SAP Solution Manager and SAP Cloud ALM.
For more information and direct links to individual blog posts, read the blog series.
SAP Cloud ALM
SAP Cloud ALM is an application lifecycle management offering for cloud-centric customers. It provides capabilities for implementation and operations of SAP and non-SAP cloud solutions. SAP Cloud ALM is included in your cloud subscription with SAP Enterprise Support. Learn more: Support Portal
Try it out: Demo System
Find out what is planned: Roadmap
Product documentation: SAP Help Portal
SAP Cloud ALM In a Minute
Learn about SAP Cloud ALM, SAP’s application lifecycle management offering for cloud-centric customers. It provides broad implementation and operations capabilities for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Business Technology platform and additional SAP solutions.
SAP Solution Manager 7.2
SAP Solution Manager 7.2 covers the complete application lifecycle of a customer's IT solution running on premise, hybrid or in the cloud. The modern and intelligent IT management platform empowers customer's IT organizations for the future of business.
With this highly integrated solution you can implement, maintain, run, and adopt all enterprise solutions – SAP and non-SAP software – while supporting business innovation, business continuity, and efficient operations.
Usage rights for SAP Solution Manager include Focused Build for SAP Solution Manager and Focused Insights for SAP Solution Manager at no additional costs. Learn more: Support Portal
Try it out: Demo System
Find out what is planned: Roadmap
Product documentation: SAP Help Portal
SAP Focused Run
SAP Focused Run is designed for businesses that need high-volume system and application monitoring, alerting, and analytics. It is a powerful solution for service providers who want to host their customers in one central, scalable, safe, and automated environment. This ALM product addresses customers with advanced needs in system management, user and integration monitoring, and configuration and security analytics. Learn more: Support Portal
Try it out: Demo System
Find out what is planned: Roadmap
Product documentation: SAP Help Portal