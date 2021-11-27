Graph
Graph is a new and unified API for SAP, using modern open standards like OData v4 and GraphQL. With Graph, developers access SAP-managed business data as a single semantically connected data graph, spanning the suite of SAP products. Targeting SAP’s ecosystem of developers and customers, Graph’s one API and Business Data Graph reduce the cost and complexity of creating and deploying reusable extension applications.
Graph at a Glance
Graph is the unified API for the Intelligent Enterprise and reflects the semantically connected data in a landscape, including custom entities. Graph is configured in an SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) subaccount, where identity, trust and connectivity are also established.
Introduction Series: Graph in SAP Integration Suite
Explore the Business Data Graph with Graph Navigator
Graph Navigator is accessible on SAP Business Accelerator Hub! Build extensions with a single API exposing a consolidated data graph with thousands of connected entities supporting SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Sales Cloud.
What's new and planned for Graph?
Keep up-to-date on recently released features and the road map:
- What's New (Release Notes)
- Road Map (login required)