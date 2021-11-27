ABAP Connectivity

Learn about ABAP connectivity technologies for remote on-premise and cloud-based SAP- and non-SAP systems which include usage of internet protocols like HTTP(s), TCP(s), SOAP, MQTT, AMQP and data formats like XML, and SAP protocols and formats like RFC, ABAP Channels, ABAP Daemons.

Enterprise Event Enablement

Learn how to produce and consume business events

An Introduction to Enterprise Event Enablement for SAP BTP ABAP Environment

How to Create RAP Business Events in SAP BTP ABAP Environment

Consume an Event using Event Consumption Model

Add Custom Context Attributes for SAP Released Event Types

Derived Events - How to Trigger Custom Event from an SAP Standard Event

Secure inbound and outbound communication

Learn about OAuth protocol and how to securely consume an OAuth-enabled SAP BTP service from an SAP S/4HANA system

Consuming a SAP BTP service from an S/4HANA system using SM59 destination with OAuth

Learn how to securely consume OData and SOAP services of an on-premise ABAP system from the cloud

Consume services of an on-premise system securely from SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition or SAP BTP, ABAP Environment

WebSocket RFC

Learn how to use WebSocket RFC, the new web-enabled flavor of RFC, that combines the benefits of a standardized transport layer with the well-known advantages of RFC.

WebSocket RFC to Cloud Using SAP Business Connector

WebSocket RFC for the Internet

Developer Tutorial: Web Socket RFC to Cloud

Speed up your RFC communication

Learn how fast RFC serialization accelerates your RFC communication by factors

How to Profit from FAST RFC Serialization

Working with ABAP Channels and ABAP Daemons in ADT in Eclipse

ABAP Channels and ABAP Daemons can now be maintained in the ABAP Development Tools (ADT) in Eclipse.

Working with ABAP Channels using ADT in Eclipse

Working with ABAP Daemons using ADT in Eclipse

Blogs:

Tutorials:

Documentation on SAP Help Portal:

inbound

Inbound Communication

Get your hands on tutorials for SAP developers

Documentation on SAP Help Portal:

outbound

Outbound Communication

Get your hands on tutorials for SAP developers

Documentation on SAP Help Portal:

channels

ABAP Channels

ABAP Channels enable real-time event-driven communication by replacing polling through push notifications based on publish-subscribe mechanism and WebSockets.

Blogs:

Hands-On Exercises, Demos and Videos:

Documentation on SAP Help Portal:

daemons

ABAP Daemons

ABAP Daemons are long-living ABAP sessions. You can use ABAP Daemons to implement event handling in a reliable way.

Blogs:

Tutorials:

Documentation on SAP Help Portal:

clients

MQTT and AMQP Clients in ABAP

MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) protocol is used for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and within Internet of Things (IoT) scenarios and based on publish-subscribe infrastructure.

AMQP (Advances Message Queuing Protocol) is an open internet protocol for robust and asynchronous messaging. AMQP allows point-to-point and publish-and-subscribe communications. 

Blogs:

Tutorials:

Documentation on SAP Help Portal:

ABAP Connectivity
