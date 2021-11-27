ABAP Connectivity
Learn about ABAP connectivity technologies for remote on-premise and cloud-based SAP- and non-SAP systems which include usage of internet protocols like HTTP(s), TCP(s), SOAP, MQTT, AMQP and data formats like XML, and SAP protocols and formats like RFC, ABAP Channels, ABAP Daemons.
Learn about OAuth protocol and how to securely consume an OAuth-enabled SAP BTP service from an SAP S/4HANA system
Consuming a SAP BTP service from an S/4HANA system using SM59 destination with OAuth
Learn how to securely consume OData and SOAP services of an on-premise ABAP system from the cloud
Consume services of an on-premise system securely from SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition or SAP BTP, ABAP Environment
Learn how to use WebSocket RFC, the new web-enabled flavor of RFC, that combines the benefits of a standardized transport layer with the well-known advantages of RFC.
WebSocket RFC to Cloud Using SAP Business Connector
WebSocket RFC for the Internet
Learn how fast RFC serialization accelerates your RFC communication by factors
ABAP Channels and ABAP Daemons can now be maintained in the ABAP Development Tools (ADT) in Eclipse.
Working with ABAP Channels using ADT in Eclipse
Learn how to produce and consume business events
Blogs:
- An Introduction to Enterprise Event Enablement for SAP BTP ABAP Environment
- How to Create RAP Business Events in SAP BTP ABAP Environment
- Consume an Event using Event Consumption Model
- How to Create RAP Business Events in SAP S/4HANA 2022
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud integration with SAP Integration Suite, Advanced Event Mesh
- Add Custom Context Attributes for SAP Released Event Types
- Derived Events- How to Trigger Custom Event from an SAP Standard Event
Tutorials:
- Produce: How to Create RAP Business Events in SAP BTP ABAP Environment
- Consume: Event Consumption in ABAP Development Tools for Eclipse
Documentation on SAP Help Portal:
- SAP BTP: Integrating the Enterprise Event Enablement
- SAP S/4HANA: Enterprise Event Enablement
- ADT ABAP Development User Guide: Creating an Event Consumption Model
Inbound Communication
Get your hands on tutorials for SAP developers
- OData:
Connect two instances of SAP BTP ABAP Environment
Expose an ABAP CDS View Externally Using a Communication Scenario
- plain HTTP: Create an HTTP Service in SAP BTP ABAP Environment
- RFC: WebSocket RFC to Cloud Using SAP Business Connector
- SQL Service: Using ODBC driver for SQL Service
Documentation on SAP Help Portal:
- SAP BTP: Developing APIs for Inbound Communication
- SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud: Developing APIs for Inbound Communication
- SAP S/4HANA on-premise: Developing APIs for Inbound Communication
Outbound Communication
Get your hands on tutorials for SAP developers
- OData (Consumption Model): Connect two instances of SAP BTP ABAP Environment
- SOAP (Consumption Model): Consume SOAP Based Web Services with SAP BTP ABAP Environment
- plain HTTP: Get Data from an External API in SAP BTP ABAP Environment Using XML
- RFC (Consumption Model): Generate RFC Proxy Classes
- RFC (CALL FUNCTION): Connect Your On-Premise System with SAP BTP ABAP Environment
Documentation on SAP Help Portal:
- SAP BTP: Developing External Service Consumption
- SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud: Developing External Service Consumption
- SAP S/4HANA on-premise: Developing External Service Consumption
ABAP Channels
ABAP Channels enable real-time event-driven communication by replacing polling through push notifications based on publish-subscribe mechanism and WebSockets.
Blogs:
Hands-On Exercises, Demos and Videos:
Documentation on SAP Help Portal:
ABAP Daemons
ABAP Daemons are long-living ABAP sessions. You can use ABAP Daemons to implement event handling in a reliable way.
Blogs:
Tutorials:
Documentation on SAP Help Portal:
MQTT and AMQP Clients in ABAP
MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) protocol is used for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and within Internet of Things (IoT) scenarios and based on publish-subscribe infrastructure.
AMQP (Advances Message Queuing Protocol) is an open internet protocol for robust and asynchronous messaging. AMQP allows point-to-point and publish-and-subscribe communications.
Blogs:
Tutorials:
Documentation on SAP Help Portal: