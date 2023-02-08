Digital Innovation and Technology Management

Web3 - The internet of the future?

What is Web3 and why it could be the evolution of the internet?

Web3 isn't as hot of a topic as the Metaverse, but it's potential impact might even exceed the one of the Metaverse. But what exactly is Web3? What are the digital technologies behind Web3? And is it Web3 or Web 3.0? How is it related to digital innovation? Find the answers here.