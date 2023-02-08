Digital Innovation and Technology Management
Digital Innovation and Technology Management is a broad and fast-moving discipline – often underestimated yet crucial for long term business success in the competitive landscape. We have put together relevant content and tools for you to manage digital innovation more effectively. And to accelerate your digital strategy and technology-driven innovation management. The page covers topics from emerging technologies and technology trends to creativity and digital innovation methodologies up to first-hand digital innovation project examples.
An overview: Metaverse Technologies
The Metaverse is a trending concept - and a hype that yet has to be understood. Also the involved digital technologies is a black box for many interested people. Some think the Metaverse is a technology itself. Others think its VR. We have a broader view on this and here you can find how this view looks like.
Is the Metaverse only a Virtual Reality?
Many Metaverse use cases take place in virtual worlds. And marketers tend to use the term to frame even the smallest digital topic to give it an additional momentum. Thus, it's fairly easy to not take the concept serious and to push it aside as not important. Or to see it only as a hype that will disappear soon. But what if there is more behind the idea of the Metaverse? What if it is more than just a VR?
What is Web3 and why it could be the evolution of the internet?
Web3 isn't as hot of a topic as the Metaverse, but it's potential impact might even exceed the one of the Metaverse. But what exactly is Web3? What are the digital technologies behind Web3? And is it Web3 or Web 3.0? How is it related to digital innovation? Find the answers here.
How Virtual Reality might impact our future of Work . . .
Virtual Reality has been successfully used in various scenarios and use cases for a long time. Covid has accelerated the need for hybrid / remote work. And at the same time, VR technology is also evolving rapidly. Read more about how Virtual Reality can shape our future of work… and what it means for your business!
A day in the life of a futurist @ SAP
What do we already know about the future at SAP? Who is responsible for new ideas, technologies, and innovations? Where do we see SAP within all its developments in 5, 10 or even 15 years? To gain unique and further insights check out this article and get first-hand insights into the future.
Enterprise Architect & Emerging Technologies
Enterprise Architects are at the core of any Digital Transformation Program. They hold the strings together and play a crucial role. Read more about the topics an Enterprise Architect at Roche has on his agenda and how Roche leverages Emerging Technologies to create the Future of ERP.
Non-fungible tokens (nfts) are a widely discussed digital technology. But what exactly are nfts? Is it just a hype? Or should you take it serious and dive deeper into the technology? We have gathered some content for you and we are already exploring the technology with our partners. Read more if you don't want to miss the train.
Check out the thoughts we pulled together with our Expertes. And stay tuned. More content will be available shorty.
The Digital Innovation Ambition
The Strategic and tactical intent to drive digital innovation as part of a digital business transformation:
Staying on par with the competition and not being surprised by trends and technologies are good reasons for an effective and efficient Digital Technology Management in your company. As well as for a strong digital technology foresight and scouting process. Shortly we will add new content about the Why, How, and What of technology foresight. Stay tuned!
Until then, check out the Podcast about digital technology foresight with Schaeffler: Podcast
Digital Technologies
- Artificial intelligence (AI)
- Machine Learning (ML)
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
- Non fungible tokens (NFT)
- Blockchain
- Web3
- Virtual Reality (VR)
- Eye Control Technology
- What is the Metaverse?
- Metaverse Technologies
- Quantum Computing
- What is a composable architecture?
- What is low-code / no-code?
- Digital twin examples
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Analytics
- Big Data
- Data Management
- Cloud Computing
People, Skills, and Innovation Culture
Digital Innovation needs the right people, skills, and a fertile ground within the organization to grow. It's a team sport and needs the combination of various disciplines.
- A central role to lead and drive digital innovation: Innovation Manager
- How an Enterprise Architect leverages Emerging Technologies at Roche
- How an Innovation Manager helps to drive Digital Innovation @ Schaeffler
- How a Futurist Impacts a Company's Innovation Vision and Technology Strategy
- What is a Design Thinking Coach and what are the responsibilities and tasks
Build and grow your digital innovation skills and capabilities via free online courses and podcasts provided by our innovation ecosystem:
Processes, Tools, and Agile Project Methodologies
Human-centered and non-linear, yet effective and structured methodologies allow the exploration of digital technologies and early iteration if necessary - while addressing risks first.
Agile project methodologies are a broad and widely discussed topic though. What methodology to use in which situation is crucial to the success of high risk / high uncertainty digital innovation projects. For this purpose, we will provide relevant content about the different innovation methodologies and tools.
- How technology foresight and scouting helps to structure your innovation approach
- How to use an innovation sprint to design your business apps
- How to identify intelligent technologies that help you to optimize your core ERP business processes
- How Storyboarding can help you to communicate and test your innovation idea
- How to sketch your early innovation ideas to ensure you are on the same page
How to develop innovative custom business apps using a low risk approach
SAP Fiori Makers customer example that shows how we approach the development of innovative business apps in a very hands-on manner. We use Design Thinking as the underlying methodology and pair it with User Experience Design and Technology (SAP Fiori) to create clickable prototypes of the new software within 4 days.
SAP's Innovation Ecosystem
Digital Innovation is a multi-disciplinary team sport – we leverage SAP’s assets and an outstanding and award-winning internal and external ecosystem to build sound innovation capabilities
See here the various players we leverage to accelerate technology-driven / digital innovation:
- Pioneering digital technologies to shape the next-gen enterprise software: Innovation at SAP
- Exploring emerging technologies: SAP Innovation Center Network
- Helping Startup Solutions to grow: SAP.iO
- Developing and constantly improving key SAP solutions: SAP Labs Network
- Creating new ventures inside of SAP: SAP's Intrapreneurship Program
- Driving digital innovation projects with companies: SAP Innovation Services and Solutions
- Educating the next generation of innovators: SAP University Alliances
- Creative Spaces for Workshops and Projects: SAP AppHaus Locations
Questions and Inquiries about Digital Innovation Services
If you have questions regarding digital innovation and technologies, or how SAP can help you with digital innovation services, please feel free to reach out. We are happy to support your digital innovation journey with our digital innovation and technology experts!
Don't hesitate to send us an e-mail via: innovation.rocks.mee@sap.com