Digital Innovation and Technology Management

Digital Innovation and Technology Management is a broad and fast-moving discipline – often underestimated yet crucial for long term business success in the competitive landscape. We have put together relevant content and tools for you to manage digital innovation more effectively. And to accelerate your digital strategy and technology-driven innovation management. The page covers topics from emerging technologies and technology trends to creativity and digital innovation methodologies up to first-hand digital innovation project examples.

Featured Content
What technologies form the Metaverse?

An overview: Metaverse Technologies

The Metaverse is a trending concept - and a hype that yet has to be understood. Also the involved digital technologies is a black box for many interested people. Some think the Metaverse is a technology itself. Others think its VR. We have a broader view on this and here you can find how this view looks like.

Metaverse = Virtual Reality?

Is the Metaverse only a Virtual Reality?

Many Metaverse use cases take place in virtual worlds. And marketers tend to use the term to frame even the smallest digital topic to give it an additional momentum. Thus, it's fairly easy to not take the concept serious and to push it aside as not important. Or to see it only as a hype that will disappear soon. But what if there is more behind the idea of the Metaverse? What if it is more than just a VR?

Web3 - The internet of the future?

What is Web3 and why it could be the evolution of the internet?

Web3 isn't as hot of a topic as the Metaverse, but it's potential impact might even exceed the one of the Metaverse. But what exactly is Web3? What are the digital technologies behind Web3? And is it Web3 or Web 3.0? How is it related to digital innovation? Find the answers here.

The Future of Work and Virtual Reality

How Virtual Reality might impact our future of Work . . .



Virtual Reality has been successfully used in various scenarios and use cases for a long time. Covid has accelerated the need for hybrid / remote work. And at the same time, VR technology is also evolving rapidly. Read more about how Virtual Reality can shape our future of work… and what it means for your business!

How a Futurist Works and impacts the Future @ SAP

A day in the life of a futurist @ SAP

What do we already know about the future at SAP? Who is responsible for new ideas, technologies, and innovations? Where do we see SAP within all its developments in 5, 10 or even 15 years? To gain unique and further insights check out this article and get first-hand insights into the future.

How the role of an Enterprise Architect evolves

Enterprise Architect & Emerging Technologies

Enterprise Architects are at the core of any Digital Transformation Program. They hold the strings together and play a crucial role. Read more about the topics an Enterprise Architect at Roche has on his agenda and how Roche leverages Emerging Technologies to create the Future of ERP.

NFT – Digital Asset Representation on a blockchain

What are Non-Fungible Tokens?

Non-fungible tokens (nfts) are a widely discussed digital technology. But what exactly are nfts? Is it just a hype? Or should you take it serious and dive deeper into the technology? We have gathered some content for you and we are already exploring the technology with our partners. Read more if you don't want to miss the train.

Business in the Metaverse

Overhyped yet Underestimated? 

Check out the thoughts we pulled together with our Expertes. And stay tuned. More content will be available shorty. 

Content for your digital innovation journey

The Digital Innovation Ambition

The Strategic and tactical intent to drive digital innovation as part of a digital business transformation: 

Staying on par with the competition and not being surprised by trends and technologies are good reasons for an effective and efficient Digital Technology Management in your company. As well as for a strong digital technology foresight and scouting process. Shortly we will add new content about the Why, How, and What of technology foresight. Stay tuned! 

Until then, check out the Podcast about digital technology foresight with Schaeffler: Podcast

Digital Technologies

Technologies have been driving human progress since time began. Whether it's the first man-made tools in the Stone Age, technologies in the Industrial Revolution such as the steam engine, machine tools and textile machines, or the Internet, digitization, robotics, and self-driving cars today. Each era has its innovations, which build upon each other. And will continue to have a significant impact on our work and everyday life in the future. In the age of digitalization, many different technologies play an important role and might become an evolution of our own species. Here you can find out what these digital technologies are.

People, Skills, and Innovation Culture

Digital Innovation needs the right people, skills, and a fertile ground within the organization to grow. It's a team sport and needs the combination of various disciplines.

Build and grow your digital innovation skills and capabilities via free online courses and podcasts provided by our innovation ecosystem:

Processes, Tools, and Agile Project Methodologies

Human-centered and non-linear, yet effective and structured methodologies allow the exploration of digital technologies and early iteration if necessary - while addressing risks first. 

Agile project methodologies are a broad and widely discussed topic though. What methodology to use in which situation is crucial to the success of high risk / high uncertainty digital innovation projects. For this purpose, we will provide relevant content about the different innovation methodologies and tools. 

  1. How technology foresight and scouting helps to structure your innovation approach
  2. How to use an innovation sprint to design your business apps
  3. How to identify intelligent technologies that help you to optimize your core ERP business processes
  4. How Storyboarding can help you to communicate and test your innovation idea
  5. How to sketch your early innovation ideas to ensure you are on the same page

How to develop innovative custom business apps using a low risk approach

SAP Fiori Makers customer example that shows how we approach the development of innovative business apps in a very hands-on manner. We use Design Thinking as the underlying methodology and pair it with User Experience Design and Technology (SAP Fiori) to create clickable prototypes of the new software within 4 days.

SAP's Innovation Ecosystem

Digital Innovation is a multi-disciplinary team sport – we leverage SAP’s assets and an outstanding and award-winning internal and external ecosystem to build sound innovation capabilities

See here the various players we leverage to accelerate technology-driven / digital innovation:

Questions and Inquiries about Digital Innovation Services

If you have questions regarding digital innovation and technologies, or how SAP can help you with digital innovation services, please feel free to reach out. We are happy to support your digital innovation journey with our digital innovation and technology experts!

Don't hesitate to send us an e-mail via: innovation.rocks.mee@sap.com

Browse this Topic
Digital Innovation and Technology Management
SAP LabsTalk: State of the Nation with Benni Blau
Join us on this episode of Labs Talk as we welcome Benni Blau, the COO of SAP CX. He takes us on a journey through the current macro-economic landscape and what it means for businesses.
2023-02-08T14:00:00.000Z
Quantum Computing at SAPExploring the MetaverseSchaeffler and SAP - Exploring Digital InnovationEntrepreneurship and the Future of User InteractionSAP Labs Talk Community
Free Tools for InnovatorsHow to make your core ERP intelligentSAP's Innovation Agenda [Vision + Strategy]