Automate and scale your business document processing for a wide range of document types using this machine learning-based service available on SAP Business Technology Platform.
In 2024, SAP Business AI transformed more concepts into real-world impact than ever before. We kept our promise and released more than 130 high-value generative AI capabilities that came ready to use out-of-the-box across our cloud applications.
We recently introduced an all-new free tier service for Document Information Extraction, premium edition, to process 50 document pages for free every month, making it easier for everyone to try out the service and get started at no extra charge. For our most demanding customers who are processing hundreds of thousands of documents, we are making the service 30% cheaper to provide even more value.
The devastating COVID-19 pandemic exposed some of society’s most precarious fault lines, like in our healthcare systems, supply chains, and social support systems. People who once felt secure – those with stable jobs, access to food, and reliable safety nets – suddenly faced the harsh reality of vulnerability. Swiss NGO startup Essen für Alle turned to SAP Business Technology Platform to help rescue food to feed those in need.
Explore the available AI features that delivers real world's results for your business.
Calculate net savings for the available AI features based on your industry, employees, and revenue. Estimate costs, AI units, and business value for your projects in seconds.
De Agostini Publishing S.p.A. offers a whole universe of hobbies and interests to a worldwide audience. But long before it gets collections and build-up models to customers, the company must first process its invoices with suppliers. De Agostini brought its vision for optimized invoicing to partner Digix Plus. SAP Business Technology Platform with SAP Business Process Automation and SAP AI Services provided the foundation for their combined imagination.
First Steps
Document Information Extraction is part of the SAP AI Services portfolio and available on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
It helps you to process large amounts of business documents that have content in headers and tables. You can use the extracted information, for example, to automatically process payables, invoices, or payment notes while making sure that invoices and payables match. After you upload a document file to the service, it returns the extraction results from header fields and line items.
- Process more documents faster with less errors
- Increase quality and compliance mechanisms
- Reduce the time required to process a document
- Allow the members of your organization to focus on more relevant tasks that are in their field of expertise
Key Features
Automate information extraction
Automate the extraction of relevant information from business documents. The Document API takes document files as input and returns header fields and line items as structured data.
Automate data enrichment
Match a business document to enrichment data records based on the information extracted from the document. The Enrichment Data API takes document files as input and returns the ID of the matching enrichment data records.
Benefit from multitenancy support
Use this service in tenant-aware (multitenant) applications. Run them on a shared compute unit that can be used by multiple consumers (tenants).
Intuitive UI
Leverage the Document Information Extraction UI for documents, schemas, and templates.
Document Information Extraction Premium Edition, powered by Generative AI
With the premium edition of Document Information Extraction, learn how generative AI can help you automate use cases for business document processing with LLMs (Large Language Models), process business documents in more than 40 languages, and implement new business document use cases with shorter time to value.
Extend default supplier invoices or purchase orders by defining custom entities required for the specifics of your particular business processes.
From Chaos to Clarity: Boost Your Business Data with SAP AI Services
Discover how to maximize the potential of structured business data with SAP AI Services, such as Data Attribute Recommendation and Personalized Recommendation. And see firsthand how the Document Information Extraction service can revolutionize the handling of unstructured data right from the core input channels. The services act as a universal gateway, efficiently selecting and initiating relevant processes and integrating extracted results with structured data.
Process a Pokemon Card in 90 Seconds with Generative AI
Leverage the new generative AI capabilities of Document Information Extraction, premium edition with this simple use case. With a short description of required fields, the service will automatically extract and organize data from a Pokemon card, eliminating the need for manual intervention and drastically reducing time-to-value.
Watch the demo and start yourself with any kind of document, such as invoices or payment notes.