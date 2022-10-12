Automate information extraction

Automate the extraction of relevant information from business documents. The Document API takes document files as input and returns header fields and line items as structured data.

Automate data enrichment

Match a business document to enrichment data records based on the information extracted from the document. The Enrichment Data API takes document files as input and returns the ID of the matching enrichment data records.

Benefit from multitenancy support

Use this service in tenant-aware (multitenant) applications. Run them on a shared compute unit that can be used by multiple consumers (tenants).

Intuitive UI

Leverage the Document Information Extraction UI for documents, schemas, and templates.