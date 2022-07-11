Data Volume Management
Is your data footprint becoming an issue? Are you considering further hardware investments? Do you need a strategy to help you manage your data? If “yes”, then follow Data Volume Management in SAP Community where you can stay up to date with the latest developments & services, ask questions and share your thoughts.
When migrating to S/4HANA there are many topics to be considered. To read more about these and related topics check the information in the Community blog here.
The DVM Guide provides extensive detailed knowledge on handling data across various applications in SAP systems. It covers the topics of
- Avoidance
- Summarization
- Deletion
- Archiving
These are the essential elements of a robust Data Volume Management strategy.
Need help with controlling or reducing the size of your Database or specific applications and tables?
Start your journey with the DVM App for
- SAP Suite on HANA (SoH)
- S/4HANA
- BW4HANA
Check the SAP Note 2716655 for more information about using the DVM App.
Services for non-HANA databases:
- GSS Guided Self Service or check our service offerings
Need to know the future growth patterns of your system?
Use the DVM App and navigate to the
- Growth Statistics tile to get growth pattern insights per
- Table
- Application
- System
- Memory Limits tile to show the estimated remaining months before the data footprint becomes so large that operations could be endangered.
If you need a more comprehensive prediction and simulation of system growth and hardware requirements in line with business & Data Volume Management strategies, check our DVM Prediction and Simulation service.
SAP Enterprise Support Value Maps provide direct access to SAP experts, collaboration forums, high-impact learning and prescriptive guidance.Note: Access to DVM Value Maps requires you to sign up
Read info sheet on
Data Volume Management Services are designed to ensure high system availability, reduce costs and help meet regulatory requirements.
They are aligned with DVM project phases such as
- Project Preparation/Scoping
- Data Analysis
- Conceptual Design
- Implementation & Testing
Handover to Productive Operations
New services for latest technologies like Native Storage Extension , Universal Journal analysis (Table ACDOCA) & Scoping Service for ACDOCA)
All our services can be booked via the "Request a Service" tile. -->
Premium Engagement Customers:
If you want to request any of the mentioned services, get in touch with your assigned TQM
Enterprise Support Customers:
Alternatively you can request services through the following options:
DVM Tools enable you to monitor your Data Volumes on any HANA Database
It is designed with SAP's next generation of products in mind
- S/4HANA
- Suite-on-HANA
- SAP_FIN
- SAP BW4HANA
Further information to help you get started with the DVM App can be found in the following links:
Learning Materials
Reading materials to help you get started with your DVM journey.