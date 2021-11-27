ABAP Extensibility

This is a community for learning, sharing, getting help on how to extend SAP S/4HANA standard business software to your business needs. Learn ABAP extensibility use cases and capabilities for SAP S/4HANA.

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
Low-Code Extensions: Key User Extensibility and SAP Build in SAP S/4HANA

SAP Build and Key User Extensibility both let you create low code /no code (LCNC) extensions. Find out more about combining both toolsets here:

Building Low Code Extensions with Key User Extensibility in SAP S/4HANA and SAP Build

SAP Build for Low-code/No-code Development | SAP Learning

Key User Extensibility: Tools of SAP S/4HANA 

Extending SAP S/4HANA with SAP Build Apps and Key User Extensibility | SAP Learning

Integrate SAP Build Process Automation with Custom Business Object from S/4HANA Cloud

SAP S/4HANA Extensibility - Overview

ABAP Cloud -SAP S/4HANA Extensibility - May 2023 update

Extensibility Strategy
Learning Journey

Latest events

ABAP Cloud at Devtoberfest by SAP TechEd 2024
ABAP Cloud at SAP TechEd 2024

Developer Extensibility

Embedded Steampunk - Details for ABAP Developers

Developer extensibility with SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment

Embedded Steampunk in SAP S/4HANA 2022

The new ABAP Extensibility guide

ABAP Cloud at SAP TechEd in 2023

Custom Fields in SAP S/4HANA

Custom Fields: Key User vs. Developer Extensibility

Enrich Key User with Developer Extensibility: Custom Field with ABAP implemented Value Help

Key User Extensibility: Custom Field with context-dependent Value Help

Expert Content
Key User Extensibility

Key User Extensibility

Key user extensibility (formerly also known as in-app extensibility) empowers business experts (key users) to add simple extensions (small UI changes, custom fields, custom logic and more) to SAP S/4HANA (on-premise and cloud solutions) without the implementation knowledge of the SAP S/4HANA application.

Overview
Key User Extensibility Tools of SAP S/4HANA
Key User Extensibility for SAP BTP ABAP Environment
SAP S/4HANA Extensibility: Use Case Overview
SAP S/4HANA Extensibility: Scenario Diagrams
SAP S/4HANA Extensibility Concept Details: Restricted ABAP

Developer Extensibility

Developer Extensibility

The developer extensibility offers the opportunity to build tightly coupled, cloud-ready, and upgrade-stable extensions directly on the SAP S/4HANA stack. The technical enablement of ABAP cloud-ready development requires restrictions such as the use of the cloud-optimized ABAP language and released local and remote APIs and objects. The use of the developer extensibility makes it easier to reach a clean core when building extensions which must run on the SAP S/4HANA stack.

Embedded Steampunk - Details for ABAP Developers
Developer extensibility with SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment
Embedded Steampunk in SAP S/4HANA 2022
The new ABAP Extensibility guide
RAP Extensibility on SAP Help Portal
Working with Business Add-Ins (BAdIs) on SAP Help Portal

Side-by-Side Extensibility using SAP BTP ABAP Environment

Side-by-Side Extensibility using SAP BTP ABAP Environment

The side-by-side extensibility leverages the SAP BTP ABAP Environment to develop and run ABAP applications in the SAP Business Technology Platform as a side-by-side extension to SAP software.

SAP BTP ABAP Environment
Restricted ABAP for SAP BTP ABAP Environment
Learning Journey for SAP BTP ABAP Environment

ABAP Language Versions

ABAP Language Versions

Concept details
Restricted ABAP and SAP S/4HANA On-Premise
Restricted ABAP and SAP BTP ABAP Environment
ABAP Language Versions - FAQ

Hands-On Experience

Hands-On Experience

Extensibility Tutorials
Tutorials for SAP BTP ABAP Environment

Extensibility StrategyExtensibility on SAP Help Portal
ABAP Extensibility guideClean core extensibility for SAP S/4HANACustom Extensions Guide for Senior IT Leadership (2021)
SAP Extensibility ExplorerSAP S/4HANA Extensibility - All you need to knowSAP S/4HANA released APIs
Get started with Key User Extensibility in SAP S/4HANAClean Core Extensibility with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Extensions for SAP S/4HANA (DE)