ABAP Extensibility
This is a community for learning, sharing, getting help on how to extend SAP S/4HANA standard business software to your business needs. Learn ABAP extensibility use cases and capabilities for SAP S/4HANA.
SAP Build and Key User Extensibility both let you create low code /no code (LCNC) extensions. Find out more about combining both toolsets here:
Key User Extensibility
Key user extensibility (formerly also known as in-app extensibility) empowers business experts (key users) to add simple extensions (small UI changes, custom fields, custom logic and more) to SAP S/4HANA (on-premise and cloud solutions) without the implementation knowledge of the SAP S/4HANA application.
Overview
Developer Extensibility
The developer extensibility offers the opportunity to build tightly coupled, cloud-ready, and upgrade-stable extensions directly on the SAP S/4HANA stack. The technical enablement of ABAP cloud-ready development requires restrictions such as the use of the cloud-optimized ABAP language and released local and remote APIs and objects. The use of the developer extensibility makes it easier to reach a clean core when building extensions which must run on the SAP S/4HANA stack.
Side-by-Side Extensibility using SAP BTP ABAP Environment
The side-by-side extensibility leverages the SAP BTP ABAP Environment to develop and run ABAP applications in the SAP Business Technology Platform as a side-by-side extension to SAP software.
