DevOps
The DevOps community page harmonizes all existing DevOps information and offerings at SAP.
Join the upcoming webcast series on mastering day 2 operations in SAP BTP:
- Feb-20 - Optimizing Day 2 Operations for Your SAP BTP Apps (YouTube)
- Feb-25 - SAP Cloud ALM for SAP BTP (YouTube)
- Mar-11 - Terraform provider for SAP BTP (YouTube)
- Mar-20 - Survive brownfield Terraform projects (YouTube)
- Mar-27 - Observe your SAP BTP apps via SAP Cloud Logging (YouTube)
- Apr-03 - SAP BTP Operations Automation with SAP Cloud ALM (YouTube)
- Apr-10 - Exploring SAP Automation Pilot: Kickstart ops automation (YouTube)
- Apr-15 - Enhanced remediation actions for SAP HANA Cloud (YouTube)
- Apr-23 - Inspiring technical ops automations with SAP Automation Pilot (YouTube)
- Jun-12: SAP BTP HA/DR: Overview and Roadmap (YouTube)
- Jun-17: Best practices to enable Identify and Access Management (YouTube)
- Jun-26: Secure config for your SAP BTP services (YouTube)
Register free-of-charge and join the following DevOps-related sessions at SAP TechEd Virtual (October 8-9, 2024):
- XP105 | Start your journey with SAP BTP and confidently accelerate adoption
- XP102 | Control your SAP BTP changes with SAP Cloud ALM
- XP200 | Best practices for SAP BTP operations
- XP201 | Observability of custom-built CAP applications with SAP Cloud ALM
- XP280 | From clicks to code: Managing your SAP BTP infrastructure with Terraform (Jump-Start)
Understand basic DevOps principles and how to apply them for your projects on SAP BTP - with this learning journey in SAP Learning, offering a lot of content spread across 4 units, with several hours of learning.
Also, the journey has been complemented by a 2 hour demo-rich live learning session 'Experience DevOps in Action with SAP BTP'. Watch the recording on SAP Learning!
With the general availability of the Content Generation Assistant of SAP Automation Pilot service, you can lower the entry barrier to technical ops automation for your DevOps teams developing and running apps on SAP BTP tremendously! Based on Generative AI (GenAI), this new feature allows your teams to let SAP Automation Pilot generate technical automation scenarios and schedule their executions by just describing their needs.
With this, it has become much easier to reduce manual operation efforts for your apps on SAP BTP, in the spirit of DevOps!
Watch recordings from the SAP BTP DevOps and Observability in Action webcast series that took place in April/May 2024, covering app operations and DevOps topics, with many demos:
- Unlock the potential of DevOps on SAP BTP with SAP Cloud ALM
- SAP Cloud ALM for SAP BTP Operations
- Logging + alerting with SAP Cloud ALM for your SAP BTP apps: deep-dive lecture and demo
- Reduce your ops efforts with SAP Cloud ALM, SAP Automation Pilot + Terraform Provider for SAP BTP: deep-dive lecture and demo
- Deliver your content on SAP BTP (covering CI/CD + transports): deep-dive lecture
Watch the recording of the SAP Community Call with our customer Ferring on YouTube - about their approach for CI/CD for SAP Integration Suite, followed by a Q&A part and a small discussion round with several SAP experts.
We have two courses available on SAP Learning as self-paced training:
Efficient DevOps with SAP covers:
- Introduction to DevOps
- CI/CD with ABAP (On-Premise)
- Delivery of Cloud Applications
- Hybrid Change and Test Management
- Operation of Your Solution and Summary
DevOps for ABAP with gCTS in SAP S/4HANA covers:
- gCTS Basics and Preparation
- Use gCTS Basics
- Leverage Git Capabilities in ABAP
- Tailor gCTS to Your Needs
- gCTS in CI/CD Processes
DevOps in a Nutshell
What is DevOps? And why is everyone talking about it? In this video, you will gain insights into the goals of DevOps, where it came from and why so many companies are pursuing it. You will also learn how SAP itself uses DevOps in its new SAP Cloud ALM solution to enable high frequent deliveries.
Culture
DevOps goes beyond technology. People, processes and organizational structure are key elements for a successful DevOps transformation.
Automation
Fast customer feedback loops require a high degree of automation. Be it in testing, configuration, infrastructure, operations: automation is key.
Lean
DevOps optimizes the end-to-end product value stream by identifying and eliminating waste and bottlenecks.
Measurement
Work should be based on data rather than opinions. Measure, change, measure again - continuous improvement requires continuous measurement.
Sharing
Tear down silos and share knowledge, success and failures
- Webcast series: SAP BTP DevOps and Observability in Action
- External events around DevOps, such as devopsdays