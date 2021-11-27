SAP Learning Journey about DevOps with SAP BTP

Understand basic DevOps principles and how to apply them for your projects on SAP BTP - with this learning journey in SAP Learning, offering a lot of content spread across 4 units, with several hours of learning.

Access it here and gain your record of achievement free-of-charge!

Also, the journey has been complemented by a 2 hour demo-rich live learning session 'Experience DevOps in Action with SAP BTP'. Watch the recording on SAP Learning!