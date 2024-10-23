Customer Onboarding at SAP
Get started with SAP! Find Onboarding focused resources, expert advice, and events that support your smooth transition to a new SAP cloud solution. Join us to share experiences, ask questions, and jumpstart your SAP onboarding journey.
The Onboarding Resource Center is your one-stop-shop for all the essential, hassle-free resources you need during your onboarding journey. Everything you need is readily available, without any access barriers.
- Go to Onboarding Resource Center
- Select your solution
- Bookmark to your web-browser
- Consume the content throughout your onboarding journey from contract start until go-live
Our solution area experts are offering enablement webcasts for common topics that are relevant to you in the onboarding phase of a given SAP solution.
- Go to Customer Onboarding Webcast
- Select your solution area
- Register to the upcoming session or watch replay
- Get onboarded by our onboarding advisor including Q&A
SAP for Me is the central access point for all your SAP engagements. You can find our content per solution area here:
- Go to SAP for Me
- Log in with your S-user
- Under the menu Portfolio and Products
- Go to the tab Get Onboarded
Phase 1. Get Started With SAP
The onboarding journey starts as soon as the contract is signed. This initial phase is about creating the foundation for a successful project. Customers are introduced to the essential tools and assets they will need to access their SAP solution.
- Visit the Onboarding Resource Center
- Select your solution and book-mark the page. This makes it easy to access later.
- Join the 1:M webcast of your solution to get started (close to the contract start date).
- Begin your onboarding journey with Get Started with SAP.
Key points in this phase:
- Discover the Onboarding Journey: This step introduces the overall onboarding process. It helps set expectations, outlines the stages of the journey, and prepares everyone involved for what’s ahead.
- Access Your System: Getting access to the system is foundational. Without proper access, team members cannot begin to familiarize themselves with the tools and functionalities necessary for the project.
- Set Clear Objectives: Defining clear objectives ensures that everyone is aligned on the goals of the project. It provides direction and helps measure success throughout the process.
Phase 2. Plan Your Implementation
In this phase, you are making high level plans for your implementation project. Understand SAP best practices and the methodologies that you can leverage to help you launch your project. We provide services and assets to help you form your project team and set them off with a strong start.
Go back to the Onboarding Resource Center of your solution you book-marked
Continue with Plan Your Implementation
Key points of this phase:
- Launch Your Project: The official start of the project. This is when planning transitions into action, and it’s important to kick things off with clear roles, responsibilities, and a timeline.
Understand Project Methodology: Familiarity with the project methodology ensures that everyone knows the framework guiding the project, which helps in managing expectations and tracking progress.
- Utilize SAP Best Practices: Leveraging SAP best practices means adopting proven strategies and solutions, which can save time, reduce risks, and ensure the project meets industry standards.
Phase 3. Get Enabled
Now that your project is underway, the team may need support gaining the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively use your SAP solutions. The goal is to ensure that the team is confident and capable of leveraging SAP to its full potential.
Go back to the Onboarding Resource Center of your solution you book-marked
Continue your onboarding journey with Get Enabled
Key points of this phase:
- Explore Your SAP Solution: Understanding the specific SAP solutions being implemented allows team members to make the most of the system’s capabilities and align them with business needs.
Discover SAP Enterprise Support Offerings: By utilizing our prescriptive guidance via our variety of enablement formats we help "power your success" for any deployment scenario on your time and your terms.
- Enroll in Training: Training is critical for ensuring that all users are competent and confident in using the system. It reduces errors and enhances productivity.
Phase 4. Prepare to Go Live
Time to make sure that all systems are ready and that the team is ready to start using SAP. In this final phase, we show you how to prepare for a seamless transition and provide resources you should use to run the day-to-day operations of your SAP solution.
Go back to the Onboarding Resource Center of your solution you booked-marked
Continue your onboarding journey with Prepare to Go Live
Key points to this phase:
- Review Cutover Checklist: The cutover checklist ensures that all necessary tasks are completed before going live. It helps prevent issues during the transition to the new system.
Understand the Release Process: Knowing the release process helps in planning for updates and ensuring that new features or fixes are implemented smoothly without disrupting operations.
- Discover Post-Live Resources: Post-live resources provide ongoing support and help address any issues that arise after the system is live, ensuring a smooth transition to regular operations.
