Industry Cloud

Drive cost-effective transformation and sustainable growth with innovative industry cloud solutions from SAP and partners.

Featured Content
SAP’s Industry Cloud: Let’s talk value with SAP partner Replicon
In this video, Raj Narayanaswamy of #SAP partner Replicon talks about the value of SAP’s industry cloud for customers. SAP Time Tracking for Service Organizations by Replicon is one of many industry cloud solutions benefiting our customers’ businesses.

Learn More : Watch the Video

SAP’s Industry Cloud: Let’s talk value with SAP partner p36
In this video, Patrick Pfau of #SAPPartner p36 talks about the value of SAP’s industry cloud for customers. P36’s UDI Platform is one of many industry cloud solutions benefiting our customers’ businesses.

Learn More: Watch the Video

SAP’s Industry Cloud: Let’s talk value with SAP partner DataXstream
In this video, Timothy Yates of #SAP partner DataXstream talks about the value of SAP’s industry cloud for customers. Their OMS+ Cross-Channel Order management solution is one of many industry cloud solutions benefiting our customers’ businesses.

Learn More: Watch the Video

SAP’s Industry Cloud: Let’s talk value with SAP partner EY – Part 2
In this video, Tim Fuller of #SAP partner EY talks about the value of SAP’s industry cloud for customers.

Learn More : Watch the Video
SAP Industry Cloud: Let’s talk value with SAP partner Accenture
In this video, Andrew Partington of #SAP partner Accenture talks about the value of SAP’s industry cloud for customers.
Learn More :
Watch the Video
Architecture and Development Guide for Industry Cloud Solutions

This document helps you plan, design, and develop industry cloud solutions on SAP BTP. It contains general guidelines and requirements for building industry-specific applications.

Access the Document Here
Getting started

Getting Granular on SAP’s Industry Cloud | SAP Community Call

SAP’s industry cloud is the open innovation space for SAP and our partners, to build differentiating solutions for the core business of our customers. Industry cloud solutions extend the end-to-end processes of SAP S/4HANA, LoB Cloud solutions and the SAP Business Network to enable our customers to optimize and transform their core business. Industry cloud solutions are cloud native and built on SAP Business Technology Platform using intelligent technologies such as analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to create new user experiences that unlock new levels of efficiency and differentiation. Join Kai Finck on the SAP Community call to find out more and get answers to your questions.

SAP's Industry Cloud - An Introduction

DJ Adams, Developer Advocate at SAP, in Conversation with Kai Finck, SVP & Head of Industry Cloud Program at SAP on the topic of Industry Cloud.


Industry Cloud: Innovation and Transformation Platform for Your Business | SAP TechEd in 2020

A crisis tends to serve as an accelerator, be it in speeding up the downturn of struggling businesses or in propelling companies to prosper in the new normal by successfully adopting next practices. Learn how you can use SAP’s industry cloud to master your business transformation and generate business value as an intelligent enterprise.

Speaker: Kai Finck , Senior Vice President and Head of the Industry Cloud Program, 

SAP Track: Channel 1 Session Type: Strategy Talk (ST117) 

Level: Beginner 

Job Role: Architect, Business Process Expert, CIO/CTO, Consultant, Developer, Product Manager

AutomotiveConstructionIndustrial Machinery and ComponentsLife SciencesPublic SectorRetailReal EstateUtilities
SAP Business Technology PlatformSAP for RetailSAP S/4HANARISE with SAPSAP Cloud for Utilities
Industry Cloud Road Map ExplorerSAP’s Industry Cloud Learning Journey: for Developers & ArchitectsSAP’s Industry Cloud Learning Journey: for Partner Sales & PresalesIndustry Insights by SAP : Podcast Series on IndustrySAP Intelligent Enterprise White PapersSAP's Industry Cloud Partner PortalSAP Store
SAP's Integrated Intelligent SuiteIndustry Insights Podcasts