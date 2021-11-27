A crisis tends to serve as an accelerator, be it in speeding up the downturn of struggling businesses or in propelling companies to prosper in the new normal by successfully adopting next practices. Learn how you can use SAP’s industry cloud to master your business transformation and generate business value as an intelligent enterprise.

Speaker: Kai Finck , Senior Vice President and Head of the Industry Cloud Program,

SAP Track: Channel 1 Session Type: Strategy Talk (ST117)

Level: Beginner

Job Role: Architect, Business Process Expert, CIO/CTO, Consultant, Developer, Product Manager