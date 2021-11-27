Industry Cloud
Drive cost-effective transformation and sustainable growth with innovative industry cloud solutions from SAP and partners.
This document helps you plan, design, and develop industry cloud solutions on SAP BTP. It contains general guidelines and requirements for building industry-specific applications.Access the Document Here
Getting Granular on SAP’s Industry Cloud | SAP Community Call
SAP’s industry cloud is the open innovation space for SAP and our partners, to build differentiating solutions for the core business of our customers. Industry cloud solutions extend the end-to-end processes of SAP S/4HANA, LoB Cloud solutions and the SAP Business Network to enable our customers to optimize and transform their core business. Industry cloud solutions are cloud native and built on SAP Business Technology Platform using intelligent technologies such as analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to create new user experiences that unlock new levels of efficiency and differentiation. Join Kai Finck on the SAP Community call to find out more and get answers to your questions.
SAP's Industry Cloud - An Introduction
DJ Adams, Developer Advocate at SAP, in Conversation with Kai Finck, SVP & Head of Industry Cloud Program at SAP on the topic of Industry Cloud.
Industry Cloud: Innovation and Transformation Platform for Your Business | SAP TechEd in 2020
A crisis tends to serve as an accelerator, be it in speeding up the downturn of struggling businesses or in propelling companies to prosper in the new normal by successfully adopting next practices. Learn how you can use SAP’s industry cloud to master your business transformation and generate business value as an intelligent enterprise.
