ABAP Development

This is a community for learning, sharing, getting help and keeping your ABAP skills up to date. Join the conversation about ABAP programming and its integrated development environment used for creating large-scale business applications.

ABAP AI

Joule for Developers, ABAP AI Capabilities are now generally available!


Joule for developers, ABAP AI capabilities

The Power of Joule for Developers, ABAP AI Capabilities
Unleash Your Inner ABAP Rockstar with Joule for developers , ABAP AI capabilities

Generative AI for ABAP

Joule speaks ABAP

What is ABAP Cloud?

What is ABAP Cloud and what does it mean for you as an ABAP developer?

ABAP Cloud blog
ABAP Cloud blog - 2023 Extensibility Update
ABAP Cloud in a Nutshell
ABAP Cloud slides
ABAP Cloud FAQ

SAP Certification for ABAP Cloud

SAP Certified Associate - ABAP Cloud

SAP TechEd 2024

ABAP Cloud at SAP TechEd in 2024

Devtoberfest by SAP TechEd 2024

ABAP Cloud at Devtoberfest 2024

ABAP Platform for SAP S/4HANA

Learn about the ABAP Platform and its latest innovations

ABAP Platform in SAP S/4HANA 2023

ABAP for Newbies

Get an overview of the ABAP platform core concepts and all basic knowledge for your first development steps.

Good reasons to start with ABAP
Learn about the evolution of ABAP
Start with ABAP development tools for Eclipse

Clean ABAP

SAP's style guides for ABAP coding guide you towards more efficient, easier to understand, and more robust code. Learn about ABAP tools for Clean ABAP.

Overview: ABAP Tools for Clean ABAP
ABAP Code Review Guideline
How to enable clean code checks for ABAP
Clean code checks for ABAP - Cloud Edition

Joule for developers, ABAP AI capabilities Introduction

Watch this short video to see how Joule for developers, ABAP AI capabilities, will speed up your developer productivity

AI Support for ABAP

Featured: Joule for Developers, ABAP AI Capabilities are generally available!

The Power of Joule for Developers, ABAP AI Capabilities
Unleash Your Inner ABAP Rockstar with Joule for developers , ABAP AI capabilities

Joule speaks ABAP

Build SAP Fiori Apps with ABAP Cloud and Joule

Generative AI in ABAP Cloud

ABAP Platform Roadmap Information - GenAI
ABAP AI FAQ
ABAP AI Strategy FAQ

Why to learn ABAP? Your start with ABAP – there are many good reasons. If you new to ABAP and want to get an overview, just start with the ABAP for Newbies page.

If you are just curious about the ABAP history take a look at the Evolution of ABAP blog.

Which IDE to use for your ABAP development tasks? Get started with the ABAP Development Tools (ADT) in Eclipse.

ABAP Cloud - Developer Resources

ABAP Cloud - Developer Resources

ABAP Cloud is the new ABAP development model, see ABAP Cloud - What does it comprise?

to build cloud-ready business apps, services and extensions.

It comes with

See also ABAP Cloud FAQ and ABAP Cloud on SAP Help Portal

ABAP platform is the solid longtime foundation for SAP’s solution portfolio such as SAP’s traditional Business Suite, SAP’s flagship solution SAP S/4HANA, and other forthcoming innovative solutions such as SAP BW/4HANA. It combines the innovation potential of SAP’s in-memory database SAP HANA, the proven reliability and robustness of the ABAP server and a digital user experience through SAP’s UI technology SAP Fiori. Its proven robustness, scalability and extensibility makes it the platform of choice for running mission-critical business processes.

Learn more about ABAP Platform and its latest innovations.

ABAP Platform Strategy
ABAP Platform 2023
ABAP at SAP TechEd in 2023
ABAP at SAP TechEd 2024
ABAP at Devtoberfest by SAP TechEd 2024

If you are an ABAP developer and want to improve your skills, learn about the modern ABAP application development and state-of-the art Eclipse-based ABAP development environment, which is excellently suited for all your development tasks.

Modern ABAP Application Development

Get started with the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)
FAQ - ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)
Get Started with ABAP for SAP HANA
Get Started with ABAP Core Data Services (CDS)

ABAP Development Tools (ADT) for Eclipse

Product page on SAP Help portal
Download ADT in Eclipse
Important changes to ADT release cycle
FAQ - Smooth transition from SE80 to ADT
ADT support for ABAP Cloud
Useful keyboard shortcuts
Features availability matrix
Clean ABAP

ABAP Tools for Clean ABAP

Get free ABAP Cloud Developer Trial 2022 on Docker (ABAP Platform 2022)
Get free ABAP Platform 2022, Developer Edition as a Cloud Appliance (CAL)
Get free SAP NW AS ABAP 7.52 SP04 on ASE Download
Get trial of SAP BTP ABAP Environment

