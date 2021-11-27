Low-code / No-code @ SAP and what this implies for the Future of Work

Low-code-No-code (LCNC) is a trend that is here to stay: it opens up the door for many business users to create and adjust the software just as they need it and without requiring deep coding skills. This is important, as we are facing severe shortages in highly skilled developers on the market AND it´s essential for the Future of work as it is the business users knowing processes best.

So what how can you become a developer without coding skills?

How can you become a citizen developer?

What does that mean for the collaboration of business units and IT?

How does SAP leverage low-code / no-code?

Interesting introduction in to this topic from Steffen Wittke.