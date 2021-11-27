Future of Work
In times of rapid change, we are guided by our purpose to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. SAP’s Future of Work organization focuses on the future of the work force, the future of people and workplace practices, and the future of our HR function. The goal is to re-imagine the way we work today and in the future.
With the world around us changing faster than ever, it is clear that sustainability cannot be treated just as “another topic”. It is simply an imperative! And for companies aiming to get future-ready, it's a key cornerstone for organizational success with HR leaders being co-drivers of a more sustainable future.
Read more from Christian Schmeichel in the HR Excecutive journal.
This article from Stefan Hierl describes a strategic approach to quantify the potential of AI in your organization and helps to identify opportunities for automating and augmenting work activities.
Want to learn more about SAP’s Global Future of Work Organization and how we are agile organized in 8 Topic Clusters?
A little more than a year ago, we embarked on our journey, paving the way for our people to thrive in the future. As a team, we defined a holistic Future of Work Agenda along the three dimensions of:
- Future of Workforce
- Future of People & Workplace Practices
- Future of HR
With the Future of Work being so much more than flex work, we are set-up along 8 agile capability-based clusters to make this agenda a reality, including topics from Strategic Workforce Planning to the Health, Safety & Well-Being of our SAP colleagues. Read the new blog post here from Hanning Kruse.
Low-code-No-code (LCNC) is a trend that is here to stay: it opens up the door for many business users to create and adjust the software just as they need it and without requiring deep coding skills. This is important, as we are facing severe shortages in highly skilled developers on the market AND it´s essential for the Future of work as it is the business users knowing processes best.
So what how can you become a developer without coding skills?
How can you become a citizen developer?
What does that mean for the collaboration of business units and IT?
How does SAP leverage low-code / no-code?
Interesting introduction in to this topic from Steffen Wittke.
How important is a future-ready workforce for your future business success?
What is Strategic Workforce Planning?
Why do we need Strategic Workforce Planning?
How do we approach Strategic Workforce Planning at SAP?
What is the data-driven approach to Strategic Workforce Planning?
How Strategic Workforce Planning and Business Transformation play together?
Expect first answers to these questions in the new blogpost from @Stefan Haenisch.
Future of Work organization at SAP
AI influencing our Future of Work
New Work Practices for the Future of Work
To accelerate our cloud transformation and empower our people to thrive in the Future of Work, leaders and teams at SAP need to evolve how they work together. Which new ways of working and practices help organization and teams to get ready for the Future of Work, and how can teams introduce them? As Center of Expertise, we coach pioneering teams and coordinate the New Work Movement as platform for learning and exchange.