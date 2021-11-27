Data and Analytics
With SAP data and analytics, you can provide your organization with a modern, open cloud architecture that makes the most out of the value of SAP and non-SAP data. Get the most value from your data, deliver trusted insights, and extend planning and analysis across your enterprise.
Explore the future of data, AI, and planning, with the latest SAP innovations and announcements from SAP Data Unleashed.
Explore the next generation of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud with powerful data management capabilities and advanced analytics.
Review consolidated release information in the Release Navigator for SAP BTP:
When can you expect releases? Check the consolidated release schedules in this SAP Note.
Using a wizard-like approach, the guided experience takes users through workflows and core features of the SAP HANA cockpit and SAP HANA database explorer. It also highlights steps for the user, provides descriptions of each action, and briefly explains each feature.
Get started on your Learning Journey
Recent Events
Customer Story Highlights
SAP Help Documentation
Use official SAP help documentation to find answers to your questions. With learning journeys, you also have access to guided tours of a product or capability, or the steps needed to complete certification.
Developer Tutorials
Learn how to use SAP's database and data management solutions by using our free developer-focused tutorials. Check out just a few examples below.
