Data and Analytics

With SAP data and analytics, you can provide your organization with a modern, open cloud architecture that makes the most out of the value of SAP and non-SAP data. Get the most value from your data, deliver trusted insights, and extend planning and analysis across your enterprise.

Related Topics
Featured Content
SAP Data Unleashed ￼

Explore the future of data, AI, and planning, with the latest SAP innovations and announcements from SAP Data Unleashed. 

SAP Datasphere Guided Experience

Explore the next generation of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud with powerful data management capabilities and advanced analytics. 

Start your 30 day guided experience.

What’s New in Data and Analytics

Review consolidated release information in the Release Navigator for SAP BTP

When can you expect releases? Check the consolidated release schedules in this SAP Note

What is the SAP HANA Cloud Guided Experience?

Using a wizard-like approach, the guided experience takes users through workflows and core features of the SAP HANA cockpit and SAP HANA database explorer. It also highlights steps for the user, provides descriptions of each action, and briefly explains each feature.

Start your experience now!

Become an SAP Data and Analytics Practitioner

Get started on your Learning Journey

Get started and build the skills that you need to stand out with SAP. Learn how to develop intelligent data applications with SAP HANA Cloud. Bring together SAP and non-SAP data using SAP Datasphere to seamlessly move data from one area to another. Visualize your data across the enterprise and make better decisions using SAP Analytics Cloud.

SAP Data & Analytics in a Nutshell

Recent Events

Check out our recent events: 

Customer Story Highlights

Find out who uses SAP Data & Analytics Solutions to maximize the value of your data, deliver trusted insights and extend planning and analysis across the organization 

SAP Help Documentation

Use official SAP help documentation to find answers to your questions. With learning journeys, you also have access to guided tours of a product or capability, or the steps needed to complete certification.


Developer Tutorials

Learn how to use SAP's database and data management solutions by using our free developer-focused tutorials. Check out just a few examples below.

Related Community Topic Pages

The resources below will further your understanding of SAP’s Data and Analytics solutions.

SAP Master Data GovernanceSAP DatasphereSAP Analytics CloudSAP HANA Cloud