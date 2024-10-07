Data Transition and Transformation

Provision SAP Cloud ALM Tenant

You don`t have a Cloud ALM Tenant yet?

The quick start guide for SAP Business Transformation Center provides all necessary steps to set up your Cloud ALM Tenant in a few hours.

Run Readiness Check Usage and Data Profiling

The SAP Readiness Check for SAP ERP Usage and Data Profiling is the starting point to use the SAP Business Transformation Center. The initial data extraction is done by report RC_UDP_START_DMR2. The resulting .zip file is uploaded and forms the basis for the subsequent creation of a Digital Blueprint in the SAP Business Transformation Center.

Prepare Source and Target System

Enhanced scoping and subsequent data migration activities require preparation of the SAP ECC source system and the SAP S/4HANA target system. Follow the Set Up and Administration Guide to unlock the complete range of solution capabilities.

Get Guidance

Not sure what else needs to be done to run a Selective Data Transition with SAP Business Transformation Center? Have a look at the Lean Selective Data Transition Best Practices to get an overview on steps to be done outside of the SAP Business Transformation Center.

Explore latest features and the Product Roadmap

SAP Business Transformation Center is a Software-as-a-Service cloud solution deployed with SAP Cloud ALM. As a result, feature delivery is done frequently with no scheduled releases. Have a look at the latest capabilities and explore the Product Roadmap for upcoming innovations.