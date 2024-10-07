Data Transition and Transformation

Explore how organizations transition and transform data for better efficiency and innovation adoption. Learn about processes, methodologies and tooling in ensuring successful outcomes when transferring between systems or platforms. Gain insights into effective techniques that facilitate seamless data transformation and the strategies to optimize data compatibility and integrity during the transition process.

Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
Streamline Data Migration from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA: Selective Data Transition with Time-Slice

The SAP Business Transformation Center provides a streamlined transfer of selected data from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, enabling you to exclude data relevant to specific organizational units (company codes) from your migration project. The new time slice solution pattern offers the additional option of excluding data prior to a specified date.

Read the Blogpost for details.

Transform Your Business for a Brighter Tomorrow

Watch this video to see how SAP Business Transformation Center is helping SAP customers move to the cloud.

It All Starts with Data – the Digital Blueprint

The Digital Blueprint sets the starting point for your SAP ECC Transition. Learn how to get quick insights of your system usage by leveraging the Readiness Check for Usage and Data Profiling.

Read the Blogpost for details.

Selective Data Transition - Your Safe and Simple Way to the Intelligent Enterprise

View this in-depth system demo with comprehensive explanations of a Selective Data Migration with the SAP Business Transformation Center.

Mapping your journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition: A practical guide for senior IT leadership

Learn about the aspects of moving to SAP S/4HANA and the vital role of SAP Business Transformation Center. Download the document here.

Explore further resources
Demo

Watch a detailed End-to-End Demo

Have a look at this comprehensive System Demo by the Chief Product Owner of the SAP Business Transformation Center. It is providing a complete usage flow of the solution covering a wide range of capabilities by tackling real life data migration challenges.

Screen

Use a free Demo

Experience the SAP Business Transformation Center in a public demo tenant with plug&play example data by simply using the credentials here.

Screwdriver

Getting started

Provision SAP Cloud ALM Tenant

You don`t have a Cloud ALM Tenant yet?

The quick start guide for SAP Business Transformation Center provides all necessary steps to set up your Cloud ALM Tenant in a few hours.

Run Readiness Check Usage and Data Profiling

The SAP Readiness Check for SAP ERP Usage and Data Profiling is the starting point to use the SAP Business Transformation Center. The initial data extraction is done by report RC_UDP_START_DMR2. The resulting .zip file is uploaded and forms the basis for the subsequent creation of a Digital Blueprint in the SAP Business Transformation Center.

Prepare Source and Target System

Enhanced scoping and subsequent data migration activities require preparation of the SAP ECC source system and the SAP S/4HANA target system. Follow the Set Up and Administration Guide to unlock the complete range of solution capabilities.

Get Guidance

Not sure what else needs to be done to run a Selective Data Transition with SAP Business Transformation Center? Have a look at the Lean Selective Data Transition Best Practices to get an overview on steps to be done outside of the SAP Business Transformation Center.

Explore latest features and the Product Roadmap

SAP Business Transformation Center is a Software-as-a-Service cloud solution deployed with SAP Cloud ALM. As a result, feature delivery is done frequently with no scheduled releases. Have a look at the latest capabilities and explore the Product Roadmap for upcoming innovations.

Question

Get in Contact

Have an idea on how we can improve our page? Think we should highlight an upcoming event or trending topic on any of our featured content sections?

Let us know your feedback and comments by emailing us here.

SAP Transformation Excellence Summit 2024
Get in Touch with Experts around the SAP Business Transformation Center
2024-10-07T07:00:00.000Z
DSAG Jahreskongress
Treten Sie mit Experten um das SAP Business Transformation Center in Kontakt
2024-10-15T07:00:00.000Z
ASUG Tech Connect
Get in Touch with Experts around the SAP Business Transformation Center
2024-11-12T14:00:00.000Z
Kyndrylcbs Corporate Business SolutionsBMW Group
Blog: "Streamline Data Migration from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA: Selective Data Transition with Time-Slice"Blog "SAP Business Transformation Center - Digital Blueprint"Blog "Completing the Digital Blueprint - with the System Scan"Blog "SAP Business Transformation Center - Lean Selective Data Transition"All Content using the Tag "SAP Business Transformation Center"
SAP Business Transformation Center in SAP Support Portal SAP Business Transformation Center Landing Page in SAP Help PortalSAP Roadmap Viewer: Selective Data Transition in SAP Activate Methodology for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private EditionSAP Roadmap Viewer: Selective Data Transition in the SAP Activate Methodology for Transition to SAP S/4HANAFAQ Note on the SAP Business Transformation CenterYouTube Webinar - Unlocking Efficiency: Lean Selective Data Transition for SAP S/4HANA
The Top 5 Business Transformation Challenges and How to Overcome Them
Kyndryl and SAP Expand Strategic Partnership to Help Customers Accelerate IT and Business Transformation ProjectHow Kyndryl is empowering business transformationDemo SAP Business Transformation Center | TJC GroupScheer is an early adopter partner for the SAP Business Transformation Center