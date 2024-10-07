Data Transition and Transformation
Explore how organizations transition and transform data for better efficiency and innovation adoption. Learn about processes, methodologies and tooling in ensuring successful outcomes when transferring between systems or platforms. Gain insights into effective techniques that facilitate seamless data transformation and the strategies to optimize data compatibility and integrity during the transition process.
The SAP Business Transformation Center provides a streamlined transfer of selected data from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, enabling you to exclude data relevant to specific organizational units (company codes) from your migration project. The new time slice solution pattern offers the additional option of excluding data prior to a specified date.
Watch this video to see how SAP Business Transformation Center is helping SAP customers move to the cloud.
The Digital Blueprint sets the starting point for your SAP ECC Transition. Learn how to get quick insights of your system usage by leveraging the Readiness Check for Usage and Data Profiling.
View this in-depth system demo with comprehensive explanations of a Selective Data Migration with the SAP Business Transformation Center.
Learn about the aspects of moving to SAP S/4HANA and the vital role of SAP Business Transformation Center. Download the document here.
Watch a detailed End-to-End Demo
Have a look at this comprehensive System Demo by the Chief Product Owner of the SAP Business Transformation Center. It is providing a complete usage flow of the solution covering a wide range of capabilities by tackling real life data migration challenges.
Use a free Demo
Experience the SAP Business Transformation Center in a public demo tenant with plug&play example data by simply using the credentials here.
Getting started
Provision SAP Cloud ALM Tenant
You don`t have a Cloud ALM Tenant yet?
The quick start guide for SAP Business Transformation Center provides all necessary steps to set up your Cloud ALM Tenant in a few hours.
Run Readiness Check Usage and Data Profiling
The SAP Readiness Check for SAP ERP Usage and Data Profiling is the starting point to use the SAP Business Transformation Center. The initial data extraction is done by report RC_UDP_START_DMR2. The resulting .zip file is uploaded and forms the basis for the subsequent creation of a Digital Blueprint in the SAP Business Transformation Center.
Prepare Source and Target System
Enhanced scoping and subsequent data migration activities require preparation of the SAP ECC source system and the SAP S/4HANA target system. Follow the Set Up and Administration Guide to unlock the complete range of solution capabilities.
Get Guidance
Not sure what else needs to be done to run a Selective Data Transition with SAP Business Transformation Center? Have a look at the Lean Selective Data Transition Best Practices to get an overview on steps to be done outside of the SAP Business Transformation Center.
Explore latest features and the Product Roadmap
SAP Business Transformation Center is a Software-as-a-Service cloud solution deployed with SAP Cloud ALM. As a result, feature delivery is done frequently with no scheduled releases. Have a look at the latest capabilities and explore the Product Roadmap for upcoming innovations.
