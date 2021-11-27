ABAP Testing and Analysis
The rich set of integrated ABAP testing and analysis tools ensure functional and formal correctness of ABAP code, guarantee quality and robustness, and offer support for custom code migration to SAP S/4HANA and the cloud.
Learn how to analyze and adapt your custom code for ABAP Cloud
How to make your custom code cloud-ready and upgrade-stable
How to check your custom code for ABAP Cloud
How to use ABAP Cloud support in ABAP Development Tools for Eclipse
Learn how to enforce custom code development with ABAP Cloud
How the ABAP Test Cockpit supports you to adopt ABAP Cloud
Watch the latest Devtoberfest 2024 session
How to develop and transform your custom code for clean core in SAP S/4HANA
Learn what is already possible with ATC on SAP BTP
ATC in the cloud - Use Cases
ATC for developers in SAP BTP ABAP Environment
ATC in the cloud for on-premise developments
ATC in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
New in ATC in the cloud: ATC baseline, scheduling ATC runs
ATC in the Cloud – How to use baseline
ATC in the Cloud - How to schedule ATC runs
SAP TechBytes Video
ABAP Test Cockpit on Cloud
Customer Stories
Geberit: Improving code quality with ATC on SAP BTP
REWE digital: Using the central ATC on SAP BTP and SAP BTP ABAP environment
Find out how to analyze and adapt your custom code for SAP S/4HANA and SAP BTP ABAP Environment and which tools to use.
Get started with custom code migration process
RISE with SAP and custom code
Learn about ABAP tools for Clean ABAP and how to check your code for adherence to the Clean ABAP
ABAP Tools for Clean ABAP
How to enable clean code checks for ABAP
Clean code checks for ABAP - Cloud Edition
Get recommendations how to write maintainable and readable ABAP Unit tests.
OpenSAP course: Writing testable code for ABAP
Writing ABAP Unit tests
Custom Code Migration to SAP S/4HANA
Learn how to handle your custom code when moving your SAP ERP system to SAP S/4HANA. The Custom Code Migration app performs SAP S/4HANA checks over your custom code just within a few clicks and provides detailed analysis results with comprehensive filtering and navigation capabilities and various graphical charts. The automated adaptation with the mass Quick Fixes in ABAP Development Tools in Eclipse significantly reduces your custom code adaptation efforts.
Custom code analysis for ABAP Cloud
ABAP Cloud is the ABAP development model to build cloud-ready business apps, services, and extensions on the SAP products SAP BTP ABAP Environment, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, and SAP S/4HANA 2022 Cloud, private edition and on-premise.
Custom code adaptation for SAP S/4HANA
All processes, recommendations, and tools for handling your custom code for the transition to SAP S/4HANA and during the upgrades within the SAP S/4HANA product family.
End-to-end process
Challenge for your custom code
How to prepare your custom code for SAP S/4HANA
Adaptation for SAP S/4HANA
Custom code adaptation process - Webinar Recording
Adaptation for SAP HANA
Analysis
Analysis with Custom Code Migration app
Adaptation
Semi-automatic adaptation with Quick Fixes in ABAP development tools for Eclipse
Using comments for Quick Fixes in ABAP development tools in Eclipse
FAQ
Custom code adaptation for SAP S/4HANA - FAQ
RISE with SAP
RISE with SAP and custom code migration - What is included
SAP Discovery Center Mission
Using Custom Code Migration app to analyze custom code for SAP S/4HANA
Trial Version
Try it For Free: Custom Code Migration app
Custom code analysis for SAP BTP
Custom code analysis options for SAP S/4HANA and cloud using SAP Business Technology Platform
Analysis
Analysis options
Analysis for SAP S/4HANA
Analysis for SAP BTP
Migration
Move custom code to SAP BTP ABAP Environment
Adaptation
Semi-automatic adaptation for SAP BTP ABAP Environment
Cloud ATC
Learn about ABAP Test Cockpit capabilities in the cloud
Create your own ATC check variant
Create your own ATC check
How to configure ATC in the cloud
Create and approve ATC exemptions
Export/import ATC objects via abapGit
How to use ATC in the cloud as a developer in an on-premise system
How to work with exemptions using ATC in the cloud during on-premise development
How to use ATC baseline
How to schedule ATC runs
Customer Stories
Remote ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC)
With remote ATC you can centrally remotely static code checks on your remote systems. Remote ATC is basis for smooth migration of ABAP custom code to SAP S/4HANA or SAP BTP.
Usage analysis for your custom code
Collected usage data is the basis for transition of your custom code to SAP S/4HANA and SAP BTP ABAP Environment
Collect usage data with ABAP Call Monitor (SCMON)
Aggregate usage data with SUSG transaction
Backup unused code with gCTS
Upload usage data collected in SAP Solution Manager
ABAP Tools for Clean ABAP
Learn how about ABAP tools for Clean ABAP and how to check your code for adherence to the Clean ABAP
ABAP Tools for Clean ABAP
How to enable clean code checks for ABAP
Clean code checks for ABAP - Cloud Edition
ABAP Test Double Framework
In ABAP Unit test environments dependent objects should be replaced with test doubles, which imitate the behavior of the real objects. This reduces the complexity and facilitates testing.
Introduction
CDS Test Double Framework Introduction
Test Seams and Injections
Working with Test Seams