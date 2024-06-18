Chemicals

SAP is the leading provider of on-premise and cloud-based solutions worldwide. SAP for Chemicals offers an innovative solution portfolio for enabling the intelligent enterprise in the chemical industry.

Featured Content
Start your Transformation Journey to SAP S/4HANA with Process Discovery
Understand your current business process performance. Identify new functionalities from SAP S/4HANA, SAP Fiori apps, automation and intelligent technologies to support your business goals.

RISE with SAP

SAP Sustainability: Partnering with the Essential Chemical Industry for a Sustainable Future
Due to its position in the value chain between manufacturing and energy providers, chemical companies are predestined to play a pivotal role in the transformation of the entire ecosystem. Imagine the possibilities of the next 50 years for your organization creating a more sustainable future through an SAP lens.

Explore

The Intelligent Enterprise for the Chemical Industry
Inspire and shape a digital world to fuel profitable growth, safely deliver innovative chemicals, and build customer intimacy like never before.

Learn More

Getting started

Transformation Navigator

The SAP Transformation Navigator is a free self-service which instantly summarizes the specific products a company needs to take its business to the next level of disruptive innovation - using an SAP S/4 HANA-centric landscape.

Access Tool

Conference-2024
SAP for Process Industries and Natural Resources Conference - Presented by TAC Insights June 18 - 20, 2024 Vienna, Austria
2024-06-18T06:00:00.000Z
Conference-2024
SAP for EHS& Product Compliance Conference -Presented by TAC Insights March 20-21, 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands
2024-03-20T08:00:00.000Z
sap.com Chemicals PageSAP Sustainability Community
NEW: Eastman To Recycle 500 Million Pounds Of Plastic Waste By 2030Introduction to SAP Partner - Carbon MindsCarbon Accounting in ChemicalsChemistry and the „Next Normal” Sustainability and Resilience as Ways out of the CrisisNEW:Plastic innovation and sustainability at K2022Making Plastics CircularThe Perfect First CustomerTo gain a step on the competition, focus on product carbon footprintHow Technology Can Tame the EU Carbon Tax on ImportsWhy product carbon footprint matters — and 3 steps to better measure and manage itVideo: Strategic Priorities in the Chemical Industry