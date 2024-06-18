Chemicals
SAP is the leading provider of on-premise and cloud-based solutions worldwide. SAP for Chemicals offers an innovative solution portfolio for enabling the intelligent enterprise in the chemical industry.
Start your Transformation Journey to SAP S/4HANA with Process Discovery
Understand your current business process performance. Identify new functionalities from SAP S/4HANA, SAP Fiori apps, automation and intelligent technologies to support your business goals.
SAP Sustainability: Partnering with the Essential Chemical Industry for a Sustainable Future
Due to its position in the value chain between manufacturing and energy providers, chemical companies are predestined to play a pivotal role in the transformation of the entire ecosystem. Imagine the possibilities of the next 50 years for your organization creating a more sustainable future through an SAP lens.
The Intelligent Enterprise for the Chemical Industry
Inspire and shape a digital world to fuel profitable growth, safely deliver innovative chemicals, and build customer intimacy like never before.
Transformation Navigator
The SAP Transformation Navigator is a free self-service which instantly summarizes the specific products a company needs to take its business to the next level of disruptive innovation - using an SAP S/4 HANA-centric landscape.