SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP BTP Guidance Framework provides a central access point to build and run enterprise-grade solutions on SAP BTP. For example, SAP BTP Developer’s Guide helps to implement business applications on SAP BTP.

SAP Developer Center offers free tutorials, trials, and official SAP help documentation for SAP developers.

SAP Business Accelerator Hub provides a single access point to pre-built integrations, APIs, events, and more.

SAP CodeJams are hands-on events focused on the developer community where you can try out specific SAP technologies, platforms, and tools through simple, end-to-end scenarios. Explore the reasons to attend.