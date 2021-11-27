SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation, and integration in one, unified environment.

Community content
Create content
Language
Featured Content
About SAP BTP

SAP BTP helps customers achieve agility, business value, and continual innovation through integration, creation of value from data, and extensibility of SAP and third-party application and data assets. The platform combines access to technology with ease of use in a simple and harmonized experience, with a distinct focus on rapid business innovation.

SAP BTP Product Page >

SAP BTP Help Portal >

BTP Strategy Paper >

Road Map of SAP BTP

Check out the recently released and planned innovations for SAP BTP directly in the Road Map Explorer. If you’d like to see some of the innovation highlights in action, join our What’s New in SAP BTP quarterly series.

SAP Road Map Explorer >

Release Navigator >

Try SAP BTP

You can try SAP BTP services completely free of charge with an SAP BTP trial or the free tier model for SAP BTP. Once you are satisfied with the functionality, there are several pricing models to suit your needs.

Try and buy SAP BTP >

SAP BTP Enterprise Agreement >

Getting Started
Laughing man

SAP TechEd 2024

SAP TechEd 2024 is over. Wondering what innovations were announced? Click through the links below to find out what to expect in the coming months.

Press Release >

News Guide >

Replay sessions on demand >

Skyline of Orlando

SAP Sapphire 2024

SAP Sapphire 2024 was all about AI. Explore the resources below to learn more about SAP BTP's key role in SAP's transformation to integrate business AI into its enterprise solutions.

Announcement overview: Press Release | News Guide

Keynotes: Opening | Innovation | Customer Success

Compass

Resources for IT Leaders

SAP BTP Solution Guide illustrates how SAP BTP accelerates cross-functional innovation to unlock business potential.

Read customer stories to learn from the experiences and insights of customers, partners, and thought leaders in overcoming business challenges with SAP BTP.

Gear wheel and code

Resources for Developers

SAP BTP Guidance Framework provides a central access point to build and run enterprise-grade solutions on SAP BTP. For example, SAP BTP Developer’s Guide helps to implement business applications on SAP BTP.

SAP Developer Center offers free tutorials, trials, and official SAP help documentation for SAP developers.

SAP Business Accelerator Hub provides a single access point to pre-built integrations, APIs, events, and more.

SAP CodeJams are hands-on events focused on the developer community where you can try out specific SAP technologies, platforms, and tools through simple, end-to-end scenarios. Explore the reasons to attend.

Binoculars

Resources for Architects

SAP BTP Guidance Framework provides a central access point to build and run enterprise-grade solutions on SAP BTP.

SAP BTP Onboarding Resource Centre gives an overview of SAP BTP and its capabilities.

SAP Discovery Center presents missions, reference architectures, and services to explore how SAP BTP turns data into business value.

BTP Solution Diagram Repository offers templates for developing high-quality diagrams that illustrate the architecture and elements of a solution developed using SAP BTP.

SAP Enterprise Architecture Group is the place to exchange ideas about enterprise architecture frameworks, tools, strategy, and related topics.

Book

Spotlight Topics

Dive deeper into SAP BTP by reading the latest articles and blogs:

Browse this Topic
SAP Business Technology Platform
SAP BTP InnobytesSAP BTP GarageSAP BTP TalkWhat’s New in SAP BTPSAP BTP Ask Me AnythingSAP Developer News
Discovering SAP Business Technology PlatformAdministrating SAP Business Technology PlatformDiscovering DevOps with SAP BTPBuilding Side-by-Side Extensions on SAP BTPClean Core with SAP Business Technology Platform
SAP Analytics CloudSAP Data Intelligence CloudSAP HANA CloudSAP DatasphereSAP Master Data Governance
SAP AI CoreDocument Information ExtractionPersonalized RecommendationSAP AI Launchpad
SAP Build AppsSAP Build CodeSAP Business Application StudioSAP Mobile Services
SAP Build Process Automation
SAP Integration SuiteSAP Event Mesh
SAP AppHaus OfferingSAP AppHaus Toolkit