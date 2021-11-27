SAP Business Application Studio

SAP Business Application Studio is an innovative cloud-based IDE that streamlines the development of business applications for the Intelligent Enterprise. It provides a user-friendly, desktop-like experience akin to leading IDEs, complete with integrated debugging and optimized code editors, making it easy for developers to create extensions on SAP BTP.

Featured Content
What's New in SAP Build Code

The January edition of our release communications blog post for SAP Build Code features a range of exciting new capabilities, such as the new Project Overview for a streamlined project view, improvements on your work with RFCs and the new inline editing for CDS entities.

💻 Dive in to stay ahead!

Discover last year's highlights from SAP Business Application Studio

2023 has been transformative for SAP Business Application Studio, with substantial improvements and valuable additions. Key highlights include the Storyboard as the new landing page, enhanced Run Configurations for easier testing, and streamlined multi-tenant application creation. Further we reached SAPUI5 extensibility parity, introduced SAP HANA XSA deployment and much more.

Read about all highlights from 2023

Explore Customer References
See how companies like yours are succeeding with applications and extensions built using SAP Business Application Studio.

Rizing LLC
Centrica
Toyota
Evernex
Vale
Nestlé
Create and publish your own project templates in SAP Business Application Studio
Save applications as templates and share your development projects with others using SAP Business Application Studio. The open-source Yeoman for project generation framework makes it possible. In this blog post Avital Margalit describes how to convert your Yeoman generator into an SAP Business Application Studio template.

Read more

Migrate SAP Fiori projects from SAP Web IDE to SAP Business Application Studio

SAP Business Application Studio enables you to easily create new applications. But what about your existing projects that you created in SAP Web IDE and you wish to migrate to SAP Business Application Studio?

Read how you can leverage SAP Fiori tools Migration tool to guide you through your projects migration, and make use of the tools and wizards offered by SAP Fiori tools for the entire development lifecycle of your SAP Fiori application.
Read more

Getting started

Boost development productivity with SAP Business Application Studio

SAP Business Application Studio is a powerful cloud-based Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that empowers developers to easily build, test, and deploy enterprise-grade applications on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). It is particularly well-suited for developing with the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model, SAP Mobile Services, and SAP frontend technologies like SAP Fiori elements, SAPUI5 and the SAP Mobile Development Kit. With a comprehensive suite of development tools, frameworks, and services, developers can streamline their development process and accelerate time-to-market.

hands typing on a keyboard

SAP Business Application Studio Learning Journey

Do you want to save time and reduce the complexity of your app development projects? Then discover our Learning Journey Develop Full-Stack Applications Using Productivity Tools in SAP Business Application Studio” and learn how to develop business apps with the Productivity Tools in SAP Business Application Studio. You will get to know the advantages of the visual programming capabilities in SAP Business Application Studio tackling real world challenges. When done with the Learning Journey you can take a certification exam for this Learning Journey and gain a digital badge as a proof of expertise.

pictogram

About SAP Business Application Studio

pictogram - two puzzle pieces

Productivity Tools in SAP Business Application Studio

pictogram - manikin

Build SAP Fiori / SAPUI5 / HTML5 apps

Build SAP Fiori user experience (UX) that works smoothly and efficiently with SAP applications. High productivity tools jumpstart app creation and allow developers to be consistent with best practices and improve app quality. You can launch new business scenarios by developing your own apps.

pictogram - table and mobile phone

Mobile App Development

Quickly develop, configure, and run enterprise-grade cross-platform mobile apps that provide access to enterprise data.

pictogram - cloud

Create SAP S/4HANA Extensions (SAP Cloud Application Programming Model)

Develop and run a full-fledged cloud service within minutes using SAP Cloud Application Programming Model. Benefit from accelerated development turnarounds in SAP Business Application Studio.

pictogram - storage

SAP HANA (SAP HANA Cloud & SAP HANA Service)

Build applications that access data in SAP HANA Cloud and deploy them to SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry runtime

pictogram - cloud

Developing Workflows and Automations

SAP Build Process Automation is the contemporary evolution of SAP's workflow development tools, inheriting and enhancing the functionalities previously associated with SAP Workflow Management. This solution offers a comprehensive set of tools designed to streamline the creation, execution, and oversight of business workflows.

