SAP Event Mesh

Interact with the community to learn how to use this fully-managed, cloud-based messaging and eventing service to connect applications, services, and systems seamlessly across different technologies and platforms using decoupled, asynchronous communication. Understand how to use standard messaging protocols and exchange patterns to send messages and business events across hybrid landscapes to enable intelligent, event-driven applications.

Featured Content
Get started
Learn how to get started with SAP Event Mesh

Getting Started

Business Event Support from SAP S/4HANA

A significant change in SAP S/4HANA Standard Business Object can result in an auto publish of a message to a defined queue in the SAP Event Mesh.

SAP Event Mesh for SAP S/4HANA On-Cloud

SAP Event Mesh for SAP S/4HANA On-Premise

Business Event Support from SAP ECC

A significant change in ECC Business Objects (customised also) can result in an auto publish of a message to a defined queue in the SAP Event Mesh.

Event-driven architecture – now available for SAP ECC users

Business Event Support from SAP Success Factor

A significant change in Success Factor Business Objects can result in an auto publish of a message to a defined queue in the SAP Event Mesh.

Event Bus integration with SuccessFactors

Building Solutions using SAP Event Mesh

SAP CAP and SAP Event Mesh

How to use

SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP)

to send and receive messages/events via

SAP Event Mesh

CAP & SAP Event Mesh [1] - Intro

CAP & SAP Event Mesh [2] - Send Message

CAP & SAP Event Mesh [3] - Receive Message

CAP & SAP Event Mesh [4] - Local Development

CAP & SAP Event Mesh [5] - CAP managed Events

SAP Event Mesh Service Instance in the Kyma Environment

Use this procedure to enable the SAP Event Mesh service for the subaccount where your extension application will reside.

Kyma & Event Mesh

Leveraging the SAP Event Mesh from SAP BTP, ABAP Environment

Helping the ABAP Developers to leverage the benefit of SAP Event Mesh when working in the Steampunk.

How to leverage the SAP Event Mesh from SAP BTP, ABAP Environment

SAP NetWeaver AddOn for Event Enablement – now also released for S/4HANA

Add-on for event enablement on S/4HANA for all customers with a valid support contract without any additional costs

Build event driven stories with S/4HANA onPremise events

SAP Event Mesh – Resource Units

Information that helps in sizing your Event Mesh setup

SAP Event Mesh – Resource Units

Tobias GriebeMikael GureniusDavid Kunz