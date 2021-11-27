SAP Mobile Technology

Built around SAP Mobile Services running on the SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Mobile Technologies provide SDKs to help you develop your mobile applications. See how the SAP Mobile Technologies community can help you: Connect to peers and SAP experts to exchange information about product solutions and best practices. Search for answers, ask questions, access resources, and more.

Welcome

Welcome to the SAP Mobile Technology Community, your starting point to learn and share knowledge about SAP’s Mobility Technologies. Feel free to explore the expert content and ask questions

Explore the technical details and get under the hood with the latest developer products and topics from SAP.

SAP Mobile Experience

See how SAP Mobile Technologies power the mobile personas and applications to provide you with the SAP Mobile Experience.

BTP and iOS – Moving Forward | SAP Blogs

For the last five years, Apple and SAP have worked together to provide customers and partners with technology to develop enterprise-grade native mobile apps with ease using SAP BTP.

Branding and Theming for Mobile Applications | SAP Blogs

Use the SAP UI Theme Designer and SAP Mobile Services to customize the design theme of your native mobile apps and deliver an on-brand user experience for iOS and Android devices.

New to SAP Mobile Technologies and looking for a place to start?  Check out our Learning Journeys to help you along the path.

Get engaged with the Community to learn more and share with others.  Read a blog or browse the community questions using the Community Content tab above.

We encourage you to review the Rules of Engagement and How to ask a question and then ask a new question of your own!

