SAP HANA On-premises and Cloud Databases
SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud are multi-model database management systems that empower the architects of the future to build and deploy the next generation of intelligent data applications at scale.
Harness the power of AI with intelligent data apps and insights.
The SAP HANA Cloud Vector Engine enables you to usher in the future of intelligent data apps and enhance developer productivity.
Your resources for a kickstart:
- Hands on: Harness GenAI capabilities
- Hands on: Build your own app using the vector engine
- Webinar: Vector Engine Introduction
- Blogpost: FAQ Vector Engine
- Blogpost: Vectorize your data
- Blogpost: From developer’s desk
TechEd 2024 showcased groundbreaking advancements during its virtual event on October 8-9. Explore the key sessions and blog posts below to catch up on the latest innovations:
Sessions
- DA100 | Data in the age of AIDA101
- SAP HANA Cloud: Recent innovations, road map, and strategyDA102
- AI-enabled clean core with SAP HANA CloudDA103
- Generative AI–driven business transformation enabled by SAP HANA CloudDA181
- Build AI-enabled intelligent data applications to help keep the core clean
Blogposts
- Elastic Compute Nodes for on-demand capacity
If you want to learn more of TechEd 2024, make sure to check this blogpost by Thomas Hammer: here.
You can find all What's New blogposts here.
Explore the Release Navigator to access helpful resources of feature updates for SAP HANA Cloud.
Do you want to learn more about migration journeys to SAP HANA Cloud? Then, visit our microsite which contains essential resources and information required for a successful migration.
If you missed our What’s New in SAP HANA 2.0 SPS 08 live stream series, you can learn about the latest SAP HANA innovations directly from topic matter experts in our series of webinars.
- Read the overview blogpost by Stefan Baeuerle.
Rewatch our live stream series:
Do you want a step-by-step walk through the world of SAP HANA Cloud? Try it out for yourself with these tutorials, sample data, and queries.
- Jump start your SAP HANA Cloud, SAP HANA database in trial
- Getting Started with a Standalone SAP HANA Cloud, Data Lake in Trial
Ride the SAP HANA Wave
Join the free online course to get insights into SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud. Learn about the in-memory database technology and different deployment options, and discover how you can make data available for business insights.
SAP HANA Cloud guided experience
- UPDATED! Everything you need to know about the new SAP HANA Cloud guided experience.
- FAQ: Guided Experience.
SAP HANA Cloud free tier:
SAP HANA, express edition:
Intelligent Data Applications represent the next generation of applications that leverage embedded multi-model capabilities.
Harnessing multi-model Capabilities with Spotify – Processing Semi-Structured Data with SAP HANA Cloud/SAP Datasphere series:
SAP Community Calls
Past Community Calls:
- "I quit" - How to prevent employee churn | SAP HANA Cloud Machine Learning Challenge Kickoff Replay | Kick-off Slides | Winners Call Replay
- Accelerate your Machine Learning efforts with SAP HANA Cloud AutoML Replay | Slides
- SAP HANA Cloud Operations Replay | Slides
- Learn about SAP HANA Cloud's advanced multi-model capabilities and meet the winners of our challenge Replay | Slides
- Challenge accepted – Gain hands-on experience with SAP HANA Graph Replay | Blog | Ressources
- Analyzing Data with Calculation Views in SAP HANA Cloud Replay | Slides
- Going Hybrid on the Fly | Dynamically extend On-Premises into the the Cloud Replay | Slides
- Intelligence out of the box | SAP HANA Cloud Native Machine Learning Replay | Slides
- SAP HANA Cloud, data lake Overview with Jason Hinsperger Replay
- SAP HANA Cloud Overview with Thomas Hammer Replay | Slides