SAP HANA On-premises and Cloud Databases

SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud are multi-model database management systems that empower the architects of the future to build and deploy the next generation of intelligent data applications at scale.

Featured Content
SAP HANA Cloud Vector Engine

Harness the power of AI with intelligent data apps and insights.

The SAP HANA Cloud Vector Engine enables you to usher in the future of intelligent data apps and enhance developer productivity.

Your resources for a kickstart:

TechEd 2024 Highlights

TechEd 2024 showcased groundbreaking advancements during its virtual event on October 8-9. Explore the key sessions and blog posts below to catch up on the latest innovations:

Sessions

Blogposts

If you want to learn more of TechEd 2024, make sure to check this blogpost by Thomas Hammer: here.

What's New in SAP HANA Cloud
Check out the most recent product updates and upcoming plans for SAP HANA Cloud.

You can find all What's New blogposts here.

Explore the Release Navigator to access helpful resources of feature updates for SAP HANA Cloud.

Migration to SAP HANA Cloud

Do you want to learn more about migration journeys to SAP HANA Cloud? Then, visit our microsite which contains essential resources and information required for a successful migration.

Jump to the microsite.


What’s New in SAP HANA 2.0 SPS 08

If you missed our What’s New in SAP HANA 2.0 SPS 08 live stream series, you can learn about the latest SAP HANA innovations directly from topic matter experts in our series of webinars.

Rewatch our live stream series:

SAP HANA Cloud Missions

Do you want a step-by-step walk through the world of SAP HANA Cloud? Try it out for yourself with these tutorials, sample data, and queries.

Sign up for the free trial now!

Ride the SAP HANA Wave

Join the free online course to get insights into SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud. Learn about the in-memory database technology and different deployment options, and discover how you can make data available for business insights.

Are you ready to ride the SAP HANA wave? Start today.

Getting started

SAP HANA Cloud guided experience

SAP HANA Cloud free tier:

SAP HANA, express edition:

Intelligent Data Applications

Intelligent Data Applications represent the next generation of applications that leverage embedded multi-model capabilities.

Harnessing multi-model Capabilities with Spotify – Processing Semi-Structured Data with SAP HANA Cloud/SAP Datasphere series:

SAP HANA

SAP HANA on-premises

SAP HANA Cloud

SAP Community Calls

Past Community Calls:

  • "I quit" - How to prevent employee churn | SAP HANA Cloud Machine Learning Challenge Kickoff Replay | Kick-off Slides | Winners Call Replay
  • Accelerate your Machine Learning efforts with SAP HANA Cloud AutoML Replay | Slides
  • SAP HANA Cloud Operations Replay | Slides
  • Learn about SAP HANA Cloud's advanced multi-model capabilities and meet the winners of our challenge Replay | Slides
  • Challenge accepted – Gain hands-on experience with SAP HANA Graph Replay | Blog | Ressources
  • Analyzing Data with Calculation Views in SAP HANA Cloud Replay | Slides
  • Going Hybrid on the Fly | Dynamically extend On-Premises into the the Cloud Replay | Slides
  • Intelligence out of the box | SAP HANA Cloud Native Machine Learning Replay | Slides
  • SAP HANA Cloud, data lake Overview with Jason Hinsperger Replay
  • SAP HANA Cloud Overview with Thomas Hammer Replay | Slides
      Documentation

      SAP HANA Cloud Guided ExperienceStart your SAP HANA Cloud TrialGet up and Running with SAP HANA Cloud Trial in Three Easy StepsHelp Thomas Get Started with SAP HANA Cloud
      Extending to the Cloud (Q3 2020)Creating database objects in SAP HANA Cloud with SAP Business Application Studio (Q1 2021)Collaborative Database Development in SAP HANA Cloud, SAP HANA database
      SAP HANA Playlist on OpenSAPSAP HANA TrainingSAP HANA Training Path – ProgrammingSAP HANA Cloud Application DevelopmentModeling in SAP HANA CloudProvisioning and Administration in SAP HANA Cloud
      SAP HANASAP HANA Developer Command Line InterfaceMore SAP HANA samplesSAP HANA Learning GitHub repository
      SAP Analytics CloudSAP Datawarehouse CloudSAP BW/4HANASAP S/4HANASAP Data IntelligenceSAP Business Technology Platform
      SAP HANA Help PortalSAP HANA Developer's CenterRelated books on SAP-Press
