SAP Datasphere is a unified service for data integration, cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, and virtualizing workloads across SAP and non-SAP data. It enables data professionals to easily distribute mission-critical business data—with business context and logic preserved—across their organization’s data landscape. Join this community to find helpful information and learning opportunities, connect with experts, ask questions, post blogs, and more.

Learning Journey

Begin your learning journey with SAP Datasphere:

Find more product resources on our Getting Started page.

Get Started

Want to get started quickly with SAP Datasphere?

📢 New Customers! Visit SAP BTP Resource Center for onboarding resources to set your business up for success!

Unleash the Power of Business Data

We’ve kept all the powerful capabilities of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and added:

  • Replication Flows: Load data with both batch and delta functionality from your source systems with a single flow.
  • Catalog: Support self-service discovery of data and analytic assets, glossaries and terms, and key performance indicators.
  • Analytic Models: Combine, filter, and enrich your analytical datasets and dimensions to produce business-ready models optimized for consumption in SAP Analytics Cloud.

Existing customers: As of March 8, 2023, existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud tenants will transition to SAP Datasphere. This update will be automatic, and existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud customers will continue without interruption.

Visit our 👉Frequently Asked Questions📌 to understand more.
Find more product information and resources on our Getting Started page.

What's New

Join the SAP Datasphere product management team for the What's New in SAP Datasphere session and get the latest information about features and functions currently delivered.

Check out the previous quarterly product update sessions:
Q1 2024 | Q2 2024 | Q3 2024 | Q4 2024

📢 Register for our upcoming session in April 2025.

Best Practices & Troubleshooting

The Best Practices & Troubleshooting page shares first guidance documents, recommendations, how-to guides, and other valuable information for customers and partners when using SAP Datasphere.

What’s New in SAP Datasphere in Q2 2023
Join us for our product update session for major features delivered in Q2 2023 in SAP Datasphere.
2023-07-26T15:00:00.000Z
