SAP Datasphere
SAP Datasphere is a unified service for data integration, cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, and virtualizing workloads across SAP and non-SAP data. It enables data professionals to easily distribute mission-critical business data—with business context and logic preserved—across their organization’s data landscape. Join this community to find helpful information and learning opportunities, connect with experts, ask questions, post blogs, and more.
SAP Datasphere is the next generation of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and delivers a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation, and data virtualization.
Begin your learning journey with SAP Datasphere:
- 🚀Enroll for the openSAP course of SAP Datasphere
- Take this free online course Explore SAP Datasphere
- Complete the tutorials in this Getting Started Mission
- Check out the Learning Journey
Find more product resources on our Getting Started page.
Want to get started quickly with SAP Datasphere?
- Start a Guided Experience to try some of the new features hands-on.
- Get an SAP Datasphere free tier tenant for a deeper dive into its capabilities.
📢 New Customers! Visit SAP BTP Resource Center for onboarding resources to set your business up for success!
📢 SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is now SAP Datasphere!
We’ve kept all the powerful capabilities of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and added:
- Replication Flows: Load data with both batch and delta functionality from your source systems with a single flow.
- Catalog: Support self-service discovery of data and analytic assets, glossaries and terms, and key performance indicators.
- Analytic Models: Combine, filter, and enrich your analytical datasets and dimensions to produce business-ready models optimized for consumption in SAP Analytics Cloud.
Existing customers: As of March 8, 2023, existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud tenants will transition to SAP Datasphere. This update will be automatic, and existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud customers will continue without interruption.
Visit our 👉Frequently Asked Questions📌 to understand more.
What's New
Join the SAP Datasphere product management team for the What's New in SAP Datasphere session and get the latest information about features and functions currently delivered.
Check out the previous quarterly product update sessions:
Q1 2024 | Q2 2024 | Q3 2024 | Q4 2024
📢 Register for our upcoming session in April 2025.
Best Practices & Troubleshooting
The Best Practices & Troubleshooting page shares first guidance documents, recommendations, how-to guides, and other valuable information for customers and partners when using SAP Datasphere.