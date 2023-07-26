SAP Datasphere is the next generation of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. SAP Datasphere enables data professionals to easily distribute mission-critical business data—with business context and logic preserved—across their organization’s data landscape. It is a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation, and data virtualization.

We’ve kept all the powerful capabilities of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and added:

Replication Flows : Load data with both batch and delta functionality from your source systems with a single flow.

: Load data with both batch and delta functionality from your source systems with a single flow. Catalog : Support self-service discovery of data and analytic assets, glossaries and terms, and key performance indicators.

Support self-service discovery of data and analytic assets, glossaries and terms, and key performance indicators. Analytic Models : Combine, filter, and enrich your analytical datasets and dimensions to produce business-ready models optimized for consumption in SAP Analytics Cloud.



Existing customers: As of March 8, 2023, existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud tenants will transition to SAP Datasphere. This update will be automatic, and existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud customers will continue without interruption.

Visit our Frequently Asked Questions to understand more.

Find more product information and resources on our Getting Started page.


