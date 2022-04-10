Execute pipelines

Execute pipelines as a batch job, for example, to preprocess or train your models, or perform batch inference.

Serve inference requests

Deploy а trained machine learning model as a Web service to serve inference requests of trained models with high performance.

Benefit from multitenancy support

Use this service in tenant-aware applications. Implement multi-tenant services to segregate your AI assets and executions to isolate your tenants within SAP AI Core.

Integrate your cloud infrastructure

Register your Docker registry, synchronize your AI content from your git repository, and register your object store for training data and trained models. Productize your AI content and expose it as a service to consumers in the SAP BTP marketplace.

