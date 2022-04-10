SAP AI Core
Confidently deploy and integrate AI models designed for SAP applications, cost-efficiently at scale while preserving privacy and compliance.
In 2024, SAP Business AI transformed more concepts into real-world impact than ever before. We kept our promise and released more than 130 high-value generative AI capabilities that came ready to use out-of-the-box across our cloud applications.
At SAP, we are committed to delivering transformative AI technologies that drive meaningful business impact. Today, at AWS re:Invent 2024, we’re thrilled to unveil the immediate availability of Amazon’s new foundation models (FMs) — Amazon Nova Micro, Amazon Nova Lite, and Amazon Nova Pro — through SAP’s generative AI hub, a capability of SAP AI Core, adding to existing access to Anthropic Claude and Amazon Titan models from Amazon Bedrock.
SAP is expanding its partnership with Mistral AI by hosting some of Mistral’s commercially available models, including Mistral Large 2, on SAP’s operated infrastructure. This provides customers with a trusted and secure environment to use Mistral AI in conjunction with SAP.
Jump start the development of your AI-powered application on SAP BTP with this starter kit! It aims to help developers to get into the generative AI topic quicker by automating SAP AI Core and SAP HANA Cloud vector engine, provisioning and configuration with Terraform Provider for SAP BTP.
First Steps
SAP AI Core is a product on SAP BTP to confidently deploy and manage AI models that natively integrate with SAP applications. It's the foundational layer of AI in SAP BTP.
To get your first hands-on experience with SAP AI Core, complete our tutorial for beginners and read this blog series by the SAP Business AI team.
Key Features
Execute pipelines
Execute pipelines as a batch job, for example, to preprocess or train your models, or perform batch inference.
Serve inference requests
Deploy а trained machine learning model as a Web service to serve inference requests of trained models with high performance.
Benefit from multitenancy support
Use this service in tenant-aware applications. Implement multi-tenant services to segregate your AI assets and executions to isolate your tenants within SAP AI Core.
Integrate your cloud infrastructure
Register your Docker registry, synchronize your AI content from your git repository, and register your object store for training data and trained models. Productize your AI content and expose it as a service to consumers in the SAP BTP marketplace.
Generative AI Hub in SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad: Build Customized AI Solutions Fast and Scalable
With the generative AI hub in SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad, developers can develop, deploy, and manage custom-built AI solutions and AI-powered extensions of SAP applications.
Get flexible access to broadest range of models & compute capacity
Speed up AI development with access to the broadest set of frontier AI models, infrastructure and tooling.
Extend SAP applications with AI & build custom AI solutions
Combine AI models with your unique data to build powerful custom AI solutions or extend SAP applications.
Safeguard your data & develop AI responsibly
Safeguard your data and maintain full control of your AI lifecycle with SAP‘s trusted privacy and security policies, and a centralized orchestration approach.
Keen to learn more about how the document grounding capability in generative AI hub will streamline the development of custom AI applications? Read this blog post.
Become an Expert
Learning Journey
Embed AI into SAP solutions, configure SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad, train an AI model and serve an AI model.
Developer Tutorials
To dive deeper into SAP AI Core features, check out the SAP Developers tutorials.
Libraries and SDKs
To increase developer efficiency, SAP AI Core offers multiple libraries and SDKs.
Build custom AI solutions with our SAP Discovery Center missions.
Quick Start: Build GenAI Apps on SAP BTP in Minutes with the GenAI Starter Kit
Using the SAP BTP GenAI Starter Kit, let's simplify the setup of critical infrastructure components like SAP AI Core and SAP HANA Cloud.
Get a comprehensive overview of how to leverage SAP BTP to implement Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) applications, along with techniques to enhance results tailored to your use case.
Getting Started with AI Agents using Generative AI Hub
"AI agents" have quickly become one of the most exciting topics in technology, sparking interest across industries. In this session, we'll break down what AI agents really are, trying to bring some clarity to the concept while diving into their transformative potential.
More than just theory, we'll walk you through practical steps for building and implementing agents using the SAP Generative AI Hub. Whether you're new to AI or looking for practical insights, this session will give you the tools to start using AI agents today.
Improve RAG Performance with Knowledge Graphs, Generative AI Hub and SAP BTP
Knowledge Graph RAG or also called GraphRag is a Retrieval Augmented Generation method that uses Knowledge Graphs to ground LLM requests. This leads to improvements in domain specific context and knowledge for LLM requests.
In this session, you will learn how to implement a GraphRAG use case with Generative AI Hub and SAP BTP.
How to Build a GenAI Application using SAP BTP, Generative AI Hub and Amazon Bedrock
Streamlining GenAI development is crucial for staying ahead in today's competitive landscape. Amazon Bedrock, Generative AI Hub, and SAP BTP offer a powerful synergy that simplifies the entire process, from building to integrating and optimizing GenAI applications.
This session explores the seamless interoperability of these tools, showcasing their benefits in terms of model options, performance, and cost optimization. Gain insights from real-world demos and learn how other customers are leveraging this integrated approach to accelerate their GenAI initiatives.
Build an Orchestration Workflow with Generative AI Hub
Orchestration combines content generation with a set of functions that are often required in business AI scenarios. Functions include:
- Templating, which lets you compose a prompt with placeholders that are filled during inference
- Content filtering, which lets you restrict the type of content that is passed to and received from a generative AI model