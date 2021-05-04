SAP Analytics Cloud

Welcome to the SAP Analytics Cloud Community! SAP Analytics Cloud is a complete solution for analytics and planning that is designed to unlock the full potential of all your investments in mission-critical business applications and most valuable data sources. On this page, you will find helpful information, best practices, and enablement resources to help you with your learning journey. Connect with experts, ask questions, post blogs, find resources, and more.

What's New

We are constantly delivering new innovations and enhancements in SAP Analytics Cloud.  Check out the latest product updates below:

🗞 What's new in Q1 2025 (what's new viewer)

📽 Product Updates Q1 2025 (video)

💥 Top 5 Features Q1 2025 (video)

Customer Onboarding

We want to help you get started on the right foot. Below are some great webinars and resources to get you going. 

Register for Onboarding Sessions

View Sessions On-Demand

Request a 1:1 Onboarding Session with an Advisor

Best Practices

Find best practices and troubleshooting tips to help you leverage SAP Analytics Cloud at optimal performance levels.

👉 Learn Best Practices (New and improved!)


Get started with SAP Analytics Cloud

Welcome

Get Started with SAP Analytics Cloud, the single cloud solution for business intelligence (BI), enterprise planning, and predictive analytics.

New Users and Trial Users Start Here! 

Analyze, Explore, and Model

Stories & Data Analyzer

Find helpful resources on dashboard design, story scripting and data exploration.

Data Modeling & Wrangling

Find helpful resources on creating models and preparing your data using wrangling in SAP Analytics Cloud.

Plan, Forecast and Simulate


Enterprise Planning

Find helpful resources on plan entry & analysis, advanced planning & modeling, plan workflow organization (calendar) and extended planning topics.

Extended Planning & Analysis Business Content

Find helpful resources on the overarching extended planning and analysis (xP&A) business content vision with links to specific content packages.

SAP Analytics Cloud, add-in for Microsoft Excel

Find helpful resources on how you can leverage the SAP Analytics Cloud, add-in for Microsoft Excel for planning.

Explore AI for planning and analytics

Find helpful resources about SAP Analytics Cloud's AI features including Just Ask, Smart Insights, Time Series Forecasting, Smart Grouping, Smart Predict (Regression and Classification) and Predictive Planning.

Visit our AI for planning and analytics page to learn more!
Manage, Implement and Extend

Administration

Find helpful resources on security, authentication and user management and find best practices for monitoring, auditing, and content management.

Data Connectivity

Connecting your on-premise or cloud data sources is the first step to making data-driven decisions with SAP Analytics Cloud. Learn more on this page.

APIs

Extend the capabilities of SAP Analytics Cloud and leverage APIs to integrate and embed analytics into custom applications.

Explore SAP Analytics Cloud Business Content

This page contains all the information you need around business content for SAP Analytics Cloud from SAP and partners, including the latest release updates, hot news, and links to further resources and blogs.

Data Management and Analytics for Finance
Join our team of product experts for an immersive, hands-on learning experience.
