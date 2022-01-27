SAP Data Intelligence Cloud

Welcome to the SAP Data Intelligence Cloud Community page! This page will help you find information and enablement on SAP Data Intelligence Cloud and SAP Data Intelligence (bring-your-own-license). Feel free to ask questions and post community blogs. Please see the ‘Featured Content’ to get the latest information and ‘Get Started’ if you are new to SAP Data Intelligence. Thanks for stopping by!

Featured Content
SAP’s Data Management is a Leader in Every Category

Click here to open the newest Infographic that highlights how SAP’s Data Management solutions are globally recognized as a leader in every technology category. And its support organization has been awarded for best practices in support services. Click on the customer stories to see how customers are using the solutions to drive innovation and outstanding outcomes for their organizations.

Blog post: Prepare your SAP Data Intelligence installation with Rancher

Read the blog post by our Featured Contributor Frank Schuler about preparing your SAP Data Intelligence installation with Rancher

Video: Let's Talk About Data Orchestration

Learn how data orchestration can help your business get the most out of high-value data and analytics with SAP Data Intelligence.

Important Blog on Product Strategy

This is a must read blog on future of SAP Data Services and SAP Information Steward with SAP Data Intelligence.

    Getting started

    What To Do First

    If you are new to SAP Data Intelligence Cloud and SAP Data Intelligence, this is where you should start. 

    Data Integration and Data Orchestration

    Data integration and the evolution of data integration to data orchestration are key features. Learn what we mean by data orchestration and the important data integration features.

    Data Catalog

    Data catalog and metadata management enable you to understand, profile, classify and explain your data.

    Machine Learning

    Learn how SAP Data Intelligence Cloud enables you to operationalize machine learning, whether you are using R, Python, HANA ML, Tensor Flow, Jupyter, or any other machine learning developer tools.

    Hybrid Data Management

    As you move to the cloud, you need to continue to take advantage of your on-premises investments. Learn how to reuse and maximize your investment in your existing cloud and on-premises data management solutions.

    SAP Data Intelligence Cloud
    Strategy and latest updates for data integration
    Join this community call to learn the strategy and latest updates for data integration at SAP.
    2022-01-27T15:00:00.000Z
    Get the latest updates on SAP Data Intelligence
    Join this webinar for the latest features updates on SAP Data Intelligence Cloud.
    2022-02-03T13:00:00.000Z
    SAP Data Intelligence Expert Webinar Series
    Join the upcoming SAP Data Intelligence Expert Webinar Series to get the latest strategy and details on SAP Data Intelligence. Brought to you by our product experts.
    2021-12-01T14:00:00.000Z
