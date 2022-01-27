SAP Data Intelligence Cloud
Welcome to the SAP Data Intelligence Cloud Community page! This page will help you find information and enablement on SAP Data Intelligence Cloud and SAP Data Intelligence (bring-your-own-license). Feel free to ask questions and post community blogs. Please see the ‘Featured Content’ to get the latest information and ‘Get Started’ if you are new to SAP Data Intelligence. Thanks for stopping by!
This is a must read blog post on SAP Datasphere and SAP Data Intelligence Cloud – what does this mean for me?
Click here to open the newest Infographic that highlights how SAP’s Data Management solutions are globally recognized as a leader in every technology category. And its support organization has been awarded for best practices in support services. Click on the customer stories to see how customers are using the solutions to drive innovation and outstanding outcomes for their organizations.
Read the blog post by our Featured Contributor Frank Schuler about preparing your SAP Data Intelligence installation with Rancher
Learn how data orchestration can help your business get the most out of high-value data and analytics with SAP Data Intelligence.
This is a must read blog on future of SAP Data Services and SAP Information Steward with SAP Data Intelligence.
What To Do First
If you are new to SAP Data Intelligence Cloud and SAP Data Intelligence, this is where you should start.
- Get the latest strategy, overview, and updates for SAP Data Intelligence
- Explore businesses cases for SAP Data Intelligence
Data Integration and Data Orchestration
Data integration and the evolution of data integration to data orchestration are key features. Learn what we mean by data orchestration and the important data integration features.
- Watch the “Let’s Talk Data Orchestration” video
- See the data integration features in the HANA Academy SAP Data Intelligence Playlist
- Get started with ABAP integration with this Beginners Guide
Data Catalog
Data catalog and metadata management enable you to understand, profile, classify and explain your data.
- Watch the webinar on the way forward with SAP Information Steward and SAP Data Intelligence
- Read the blog on how to Use SAP Information Steward with SAP Data Intelligence to improve data quality
- Learn how to democratize data with SAP Data Intelligence self-service data preparation
Machine Learning
Learn how SAP Data Intelligence Cloud enables you to operationalize machine learning, whether you are using R, Python, HANA ML, Tensor Flow, Jupyter, or any other machine learning developer tools.
- Watch the expert series webinar on machine learning orchestration capabilities in SAP Data Intelligence
- Follow this blog to create your first machine learning scenario on SAP Data Intelligence then learn how to deploy HANA machine learning pipelines
Hybrid Data Management
As you move to the cloud, you need to continue to take advantage of your on-premises investments. Learn how to reuse and maximize your investment in your existing cloud and on-premises data management solutions.
- Watch this video that explains what we mean with hybrid data management
- Understand the future of SAP Data Services and SAP Information Steward with SAP Data Intelligence