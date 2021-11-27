SAP Master Data Governance
SAP Master Data Governance is a market-leading solution that allows you to define, enforce, monitor, and improve master data across domains for central or decentralized master data management in hybrid landscapes.
Hear why master data management matters, read how SAP Master Data Governance tackles the master data challenge across master data domains, such as customer, supplier, product, financial data and technical assets. Also read the blog series about the role of SAP Master Data Governance on the move to SAP S/4HANA and how the software can accelerate business transformation. See implementation examples:
Cloud-ready mode is the go-to operation mode for companies that are just getting started with the governance of business partner data with SAP Master Data Governance (MDG). For companies that already use MDG, we recommend evaluating the benefits of switching to cloud-ready mode. Cloud-ready mode is based on ABAP Cloud, and it’s the future-geared development environment for all MDG deployments. It co-exists with the well-established classic mode, and both can be used in parallel. Find out more:
- Benefits of cloud-ready mode for business partner processing in S/4HANA 2023 (blog post)
- Overview of cloud-ready mode in SAP Master Data Governance (presentation)
- Comparison of cloud-ready mode and classic mode (article)
- Process visualization in cloud-ready processes (presentation)
- Introduction to ABAP Cloud (blog post)
- Frequently asked questions about cloud-ready mode in SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA
- How-to information about cloud-ready mode in SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA
Find out about trends and the market perspective
SAP Let's Talk Data Podcast about the value of automation in master data management
- Replay from SAP TechEd 2024 lecture about MDG innovations
SAP Let's Talk Data Podcast about the pivotal role of master data management in a data-driven business environment
Video promo and related article about MDM and its role in data fabric and AI
- Federated master data governance: explained in blog post and presentation
- SAP again positioned as a leader in master data management: see press release about Forrester 2023 report
- MDG ratings on TrustRadius and G2
- Aberdeen MDM ROI Research Report (gated)
- Share your insights on SAP Master Data Governance (and plant 10 trees!)
- Bloor Research article and and short evaluation of SAP Master Data Governance
SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA: First Steps
To get an understanding of the key capabilities of SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA, watch the short video and see the specific MDG presentations.
To get hands-on experience with SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA, request a demo.
SAP Community Call: MDG Reference Architecture
Join this webinar to explore the reference solution architecture designed for SAP Master Data Management. You will learn how to utilize it to gain invaluable insights, understand and leverage SAP Master Data Governance for your own implementation.
How to Jumpstart an Implementation Project
Basic Concepts of SAP Master Data Governance
Explore SAP Master Data Governance from a high-level overview to a domain-specific and key-capability oriented perspective.
- Start the journey with a video showing how automation in SAP Master Data Governance speeds up processes
- Continue with a blog post introducing master data management with SAP Master Data Governance
- Read this blog post featuring the key presentations about SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA
- Learn more about the key capabilities of SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA
- Find out about process flows in SAP Master Data Governance and explore the reference architecture
- Read this article informing about SAP Master Data Governance as a backbone when moving to SAP S/4HANA
Introduction to SAP Master Data Governance on S/4HANA and SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA:
- Getting started with SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA
- Intro video on data quality management with SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA
- Video showing how to expose MDG data quality information in SAP Analytics Cloud
- How to get hands-on experience
SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition:
- Introduction to SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition (video)
- Overview of SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition (presentation)
- Functional details of SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition (presentation)
- Create business partner data
- Create business partner relationships
- Consolidate business partners (BP) and BP relationships
- Data quality analysis and remediation process
- Guided run through key processes
- Concept of federated master data governance
Current Release Information and Roadmap
Find out about the functional scope of the latest releases and the roadmap
- Documentation overview page for the SAP Master Data Governance product versions
- SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA (SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS 02)
- SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
- Documentation overview page for SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition (production)
- SAP Release Navigator for SAP Business Technology Platform: SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
- Roadmap
Recorded SAP Community Calls about SAP Master Data Governance
Maintenance and Upgrade Windows for SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition is running on SAP BTP ABAP Environment, the upgrade and maintenance windows from SAP BTP ABAP Environment also apply for SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition.