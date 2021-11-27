SAP Master Data Governance

SAP Master Data Governance is a market-leading solution that allows you to define, enforce, monitor, and improve master data across domains for central or decentralized master data management in hybrid landscapes.

Community content
Create content
Featured Content
Business Value

Hear why master data management matters, read how SAP Master Data Governance tackles the master data challenge across master data domains, such as customer, supplier, product, financial data and technical assets. Also read the blog series about the role of SAP Master Data Governance on the move to SAP S/4HANA and how the software can accelerate business transformation. See implementation examples:

Cloud-Ready Mode

Cloud-ready mode is the go-to operation mode for companies that are just getting started with the governance of business partner data with SAP Master Data Governance (MDG). For companies that already use MDG, we recommend evaluating the benefits of switching to cloud-ready mode. Cloud-ready mode is based on ABAP Cloud, and it’s the future-geared development environment for all MDG deployments. It co-exists with the well-established classic mode, and both can be used in parallel. Find out more:

Trends and Ratings

Find out about trends and the market perspective

Getting Started
MDG Getting Started

SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA: First Steps

To get an understanding of the key capabilities of SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA, watch the short video and see the specific MDG presentations.

To get hands-on experience with SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA, request a demo.

SAP Community Call: MDG Reference Architecture

Join this webinar to explore the reference solution architecture designed for SAP Master Data Management. You will learn how to utilize it to gain invaluable insights, understand and leverage SAP Master Data Governance for your own implementation.

How to Jumpstart an Implementation Project

The MDG Quick Start is a service that speeds up the introduction of SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA in the enterprise organization. It dramatically shortens the configuration time and delivers a preconfigured, ready-to-use MDG system.
MDG Concepts

Basic Concepts of SAP Master Data Governance

Explore SAP Master Data Governance from a high-level overview to a domain-specific and key-capability oriented perspective.

  • Start the journey with a video showing how automation in SAP Master Data Governance speeds up processes
  • Continue with a blog post introducing master data management with SAP Master Data Governance
  • Read this blog post featuring the key presentations about SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA
  • Learn more about the key capabilities of SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA
  • Find out about process flows in SAP Master Data Governance and explore the reference architecture
  • Read this article informing about SAP Master Data Governance as a backbone when moving to SAP S/4HANA

MDG Info

Introduction to SAP Master Data Governance on S/4HANA and SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition

SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA:

SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition:

MDG Updates

Current Release Information and Roadmap

Find out about the functional scope of the latest releases and the roadmap

MDG Community Calls

Recorded SAP Community Calls about SAP Master Data Governance

Check the playlist of recent SAP Community Calls about SAP Master Data Governance.

MDG Maintenance Windows

Maintenance and Upgrade Windows for SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition

SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition is running on SAP BTP ABAP Environment, the upgrade and maintenance windows from SAP BTP ABAP Environment also apply for SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition.

Browse this Topic
SAP Master Data Governance
SAP Master Data GovernanceSAP Master Data Governance, enterprise asset management extension by Prometheus GroupSAP Asset Information Workbench by Prometheus GroupSAP Master Data Governance, retail and fashion management extension by Prometheus GroupSAP Data & Analytics
SAP Help PortalSAP Support Launchpad
Customer StoryCustomer Reviews in TrustRadiusCustomer Reviews in G2
Beginner learning journey about MDG product versionsSAP Learning Journey: SAP Master Data GovernanceMDG100: Training course for SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANAMDG200: Training course for SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA (configuration focus)Certification
Reference Solution ArchitectureDeployment considerationsCustomizing SynchronizationConversion of MDG hub to MDG hub on SAP S/4HANA
Add-on solutions complementing MDG’s core capabilities
SAP Data and AnalyticsSAP S/4HANASAP Business Technology PlatformSAP Business Technology Platform ABAP Environment