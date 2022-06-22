SAP AI Launchpad
Transparently manage AI models across the enterprise. Connect to multiple AI runtimes and centralize AI lifecycle management with a user-friendly interface.
In 2024, SAP Business AI transformed more concepts into real-world impact than ever before. We kept our promise and released more than 130 high-value generative AI capabilities that came ready to use out-of-the-box across our cloud applications.
At SAP, we are committed to delivering transformative AI technologies that drive meaningful business impact. Today, at AWS re:Invent 2024, we’re thrilled to unveil the immediate availability of Amazon’s new foundation models (FMs) — Amazon Nova Micro, Amazon Nova Lite, and Amazon Nova Pro — through SAP’s generative AI hub, a capability of SAP AI Core, adding to existing access to Anthropic Claude and Amazon Titan models from Amazon Bedrock.
SAP is expanding its partnership with Mistral AI by hosting some of Mistral’s commercially available models, including Mistral Large 2, on SAP’s operated infrastructure. This provides customers with a trusted and secure environment to use Mistral AI in conjunction with SAP.
Jump start the development of your AI-powered application on SAP BTP with this starter kit! It aims to help developers to get into the generative AI topic quicker by automating SAP AI Core and SAP HANA Cloud vector engine, provisioning and configuration with Terraform Provider for SAP BTP.
First Steps
SAP AI Launchpad enables users to to transparently manage AI models across the enterprise. It allows you to connect to multiple AI runtimes, including SAP AI Core, and centralize AI lifecycle management for your AI scenarios with a convenient user interface.
To get your first hands-on experience with SAP AI Core, complete our tutorial for beginners and read this blog series by the SAP Business AI team.
Note that the tutorials assume SAP AI Core as the underlying runtime, but the steps are similar for other AI runtimes.
Key Features
Integrate with AI runtime instances
Add connections to one or more AI runtime instances and easily switch between them to carry out further actions.
Work with resource groups of SAP AI Core
Access your resource groups from your SAP AI Core runtime and perform actions only on the AI assets that they contain (for example, models, executions, and deployments).
Manage the lifecycle of AI use cases
Explore and manage the lifecycle of all your AI use cases. The lifecycle includes training and deploying AI models to generate endpoints for online predictions.
Access statistics on your use cases
View statistics about your AI use cases (scenarios) and how they are consumed. By analyzing these statistics, you can better estimate your computing needs for your AI runtimes.
Manage administration for SAP AI Core
Manage administration tasks for your SAP AI Core runtime, such as the authentications required in your AI workflows.
Generative AI Hub in SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad: Build Customized AI Solutions Fast and Scalable
With the generative AI hub in SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad, developers can develop, deploy, and manage custom-built AI solutions and AI-powered extensions of SAP applications.
Get flexible access to broadest range of models & compute capacity
Speed up AI development with access to the broadest set of frontier AI models, infrastructure and tooling.
Extend SAP applications with AI & build custom AI solutions
Combine AI models with your unique data to build powerful custom AI solutions or extend SAP applications.
Safeguard your data & develop AI responsibly
Safeguard your data and maintain full control of your AI lifecycle with SAP‘s trusted privacy and security policies, and a centralized orchestration approach.
Become an Expert
Learning Journey
Embed AI into SAP solutions, configure SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad, train an AI model and serve an AI model.
Developer Tutorials
To dive deeper into SAP AI Launchpad features, check out the SAP Developers tutorials.
Libraries and SDKs
To increase developer efficiency, SAP AI Core offers multiple libraries and SDKs.
Missions
Build custom AI solutions with our SAP Discovery Center missions.
Quick Start: Build GenAI Apps on SAP BTP in Minutes with the GenAI Starter Kit
Using the SAP BTP GenAI Starter Kit, let's simplify the setup of critical infrastructure components like SAP AI Core and SAP HANA Cloud.
Get a comprehensive overview of how to leverage SAP BTP to implement Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) applications, along with techniques to enhance results tailored to your use case.
How to Build a GenAI Application using SAP BTP, Generative AI Hub and Amazon Bedrock
Streamlining GenAI development is crucial for staying ahead in today's competitive landscape. Amazon Bedrock, Generative AI Hub, and SAP BTP offer a powerful synergy that simplifies the entire process, from building to integrating and optimizing GenAI applications.
This session explores the seamless interoperability of these tools, showcasing their benefits in terms of model options, performance, and cost optimization. Gain insights from real-world demos and learn how other customers are leveraging this integrated approach to accelerate their GenAI initiatives.
Getting Started with AI Agents using Generative AI Hub
"AI agents" have quickly become one of the most exciting topics in technology, sparking interest across industries. In this session, we'll break down what AI agents really are, trying to bring some clarity to the concept while diving into their transformative potential.
More than just theory, we'll walk you through practical steps for building and implementing agents using the SAP Generative AI Hub. Whether you're new to AI or looking for practical insights, this session will give you the tools to start using AI agents today.
Improve RAG Performance with Knowledge Graphs, Generative AI Hub and SAP BTP
Knowledge Graph RAG or also called GraphRag is a Retrieval Augmented Generation method that uses Knowledge Graphs to ground LLM requests. This leads to improvements in domain specific context and knowledge for LLM requests.
In this session, you will learn how to implement a GraphRAG use case with Generative AI Hub and SAP BTP.
Build an Orchestration Workflow with Generative AI Hub
Orchestration combines content generation with a set of functions that are often required in business AI scenarios. Functions include:
- Templating, which lets you compose a prompt with placeholders that are filled during inference
- Content filtering, which lets you restrict the type of content that is passed to and received from a generative AI model