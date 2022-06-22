SAP AI Launchpad

Integrate with AI runtime instances

Add connections to one or more AI runtime instances and easily switch between them to carry out further actions.

Work with resource groups of SAP AI Core

Access your resource groups from your SAP AI Core runtime and perform actions only on the AI assets that they contain (for example, models, executions, and deployments).

Manage the lifecycle of AI use cases

Explore and manage the lifecycle of all your AI use cases. The lifecycle includes training and deploying AI models to generate endpoints for online predictions.

Access statistics on your use cases

View statistics about your AI use cases (scenarios) and how they are consumed. By analyzing these statistics, you can better estimate your computing needs for your AI runtimes.

Manage administration for SAP AI Core

Manage administration tasks for your SAP AI Core runtime, such as the authentications required in your AI workflows.