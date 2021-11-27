SAP Integration Suite
SAP Integration Suite is an open and modular iPaaS supporting a comprehensive set of enterprise-wide integration scenarios. Join our community to hear from experts, access learning resources, sample scenarios in GitHub, Q&As, and other resources that can help in your integration journey.
Registration for this year's Customer Engagement Initiative project for SAP Integration Suite has just been opened.
You find more details and the link to the registration page in this blog post.
Check out this blog post and white paper to learn more about how to define an integration strategy towards a modernized integration along your transformation to cloud ERP.
SAP Integration Suite now supports API traffic predictions which leverages Artificial Intelligence to forecast future API call volumes.
For more details, see this blog post.
Learn how to accelerate Enterprise Automation by leveraging the SAP Business Technology Platform.
The blog post from Manuel Namyslo goes through a couple of scenarios exploring the value you can unlock for your processes by combining SAP Build Process Automation with SAP Integration Suite.
Events Catalog 2025
SAP Integration Modernization Info Day (On-site)
Feb 18 - July 9
SBN Webinars (Virtual)
Feb 24 - March 21
SAP Insider in Las Vegas (On-site)
March 18-20
SAP Integration Suite Onboarding Webinar (Virtual)
March 18
DSAG Technology Days (On-site, in German)
April 2-3
DSAG TechXchange (On-site, in German)
April 4
SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando (On-site)
May 19-21
SAP Sapphire (Virtual)
May 20-21
SAP Sapphire Madrid (On-site)
May 26-28
SAP TechEd Berlin (On-site)
Nov 4-6
SAP TechEd (Virtual)
Nov 4-6
Analyst Ratings
SAP Integration Suite has been top rated from TrustRadius. For more details, check out this blog post.
SAP has been recognized as a Leader 4th time in a row in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). With its SAP Integration Suite offering, it's even ranked highest in the Completeness of Vision axis. For more details read the blog post.
How to get started
Learn about the capabilities provided by SAP Integration Suite.
Check out the following integration related missions:
Transition to the Cloud
Are you looking for the transition to the cloud as part of your digital journey plan? SAP Integration Suite will help you. For latest information please refer below resources:
- Pipeline concept for Cloud Integration
- Accelerate move to SAP Integration Suite with SAP Integration Suite Testing Service
- ABAP Proxy Migration from SAP Process Orchestration to Integration Suite
- Smoothly transition to the cloud from SAP Process Orchestration
- Migration Guide for SAP Process Orchestration