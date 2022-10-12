Personalized Recommendation

Get personalized, or next-item recommendations that are more likely to be selected next, based on the user's current context or item interactions. Every user with a unique item interaction history receives a unique set of recommendations.

Get alternative, or similar-item recommendations that match the item that is currently being viewed.

Get personalized search results based on the user’s input and context. Receive traditional text queries, but also contextual information such as item interaction history, as well as nontext queries such as categorical features.

Get affinity recommendations or item-attribute preferences based on the user’s past interactions. These recommendations enable you to tailor users’ experience to their intrinsic affinities and preferences.

For more details on the service core features, see also Inference Options.