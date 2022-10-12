Personalized Recommendation
Get accurate recommendations based on users’ browsing history and/or item description with this machine learning-based service available on SAP Business Technology Platform.
SAP Business AI Feature Catalog
SAP Business AI Feature Estimator
Personalized Recommendation is part of the SAP AI Services portfolio and available on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
It uses state-of-the-art machine learning techniques to give visitors to your website highly personalized recommendations based on their browsing history and/or item description. With Personalized Recommendation, companies can:
- Elevate user experience and engagement
- Enhance item discovery and conversion
- Retain business control, curate relevancy and meet KPIs (key performance indicators).
Key Features
Get personalized, or next-item recommendations that are more likely to be selected next, based on the user's current context or item interactions. Every user with a unique item interaction history receives a unique set of recommendations.Get similar-item recommendations
Get alternative, or similar-item recommendations that match the item that is currently being viewed.Get smart-search results
Get personalized search results based on the user’s input and context. Receive traditional text queries, but also contextual information such as item interaction history, as well as nontext queries such as categorical features.Get user-affinity recommendations
Get affinity recommendations or item-attribute preferences based on the user’s past interactions. These recommendations enable you to tailor users’ experience to their intrinsic affinities and preferences.
For more details on the service core features, see also Inference Options.
From Chaos to Clarity: Boost Your Business Data with SAP AI Services
Discover how to maximize the potential of structured business data with SAP AI Services, such as Data Attribute Recommendation and Personalized Recommendation. And see firsthand how the Document Information Extraction service can revolutionize the handling of unstructured data right from the core input channels. The services act as a universal gateway, efficiently selecting and initiating relevant processes and integrating extracted results with structured data.