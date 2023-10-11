SAP Build Code
SAP Build Code is an application development environment for Java and JavaScript. The turnkey solution combines runtime and design time capabilities with built-in enterprise solution integrations, DevOps, and Application Lifecycle Management. Joule, the AI copilot that understands your business, is available to assist with code generation.
The January edition of our release communications blog post features a range of exciting new capabilities, such as the new Project Overview for a streamlined project view, improvements on your work with RFCs and the new inline editing for CDS entities.
With SAP Build Code, you’re automatically following the “golden path” to application development, leveraging built-in guidance and SAP’s best practices to build rapidly and integrate seamlessly.
Enhanced collaboration between professional developers, citizen developers and IT department.
Deep interoperability with SAP Build low-code solutions and ABAP Cloud.
What is SAP Build Code?
SAP Build Code addresses the need for fusion development, offering AI-based productivity tools for developers and streamlining collaboration with business experts who use SAP Build low-code solutions. The new solution, which is optimized for Java and JavaScript developers, also offers interoperability with ABAP Cloud as well as robust governance and lifecycle management capabilities.
SAP Build Code provides generative AI-based code development with Joule copilot and a turnkey environment for coding, testing, integrations, and application lifecycle management, and is optimized for Java and JavaScript. Start your exploration of SAP Build Code by watching this brief demonstration.
Dive into continuous learning with our extensive resources on SAPs Learning Platform. Whether you're starting out with app development on SAP BTP or looking to enhance your existing skills, our platform offers tailored learning paths to help you thrive with SAP Build Code. Explore tutorials, hands-on projects, and expert-led courses designed to empower your development and career growth.
