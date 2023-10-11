SAP Build Code

SAP Build Code is an application development environment for Java and JavaScript. The turnkey solution combines runtime and design time capabilities with built-in enterprise solution integrations, DevOps, and Application Lifecycle Management. Joule, the AI copilot that understands your business, is available to assist with code generation.

What's new in SAP Build Code?

The January edition of our release communications blog post features a range of exciting new capabilities, such as the new Project Overview for a streamlined project view, improvements on your work with RFCs and the new inline editing for CDS entities.

💻 Dive in to stay ahead!

Try SAP Build Code

Are you ready to start?

You can now explore the full capabilities of SAP Build Code, including Joule-powered AI-based code generation:

💥 SAP Build Code on SAP BTP Trial

Optimized for SAP development

With SAP Build Code, you’re automatically following the “golden path” to application development, leveraging built-in guidance and SAP’s best practices to build rapidly and integrate seamlessly.

👉 Check out the SAP BTP Developer's Guide.

Enhanced fusion development

Enhanced collaboration between professional developers, citizen developers and IT department.

Deep interoperability with SAP Build low-code solutions and ABAP Cloud.

Watch the demo to learn how developers collaborate effectively to deliver new innovations on a secure platform.

What is SAP Build Code?

SAP Build Code addresses the need for fusion development, offering AI-based productivity tools for developers and streamlining collaboration with business experts who use SAP Build low-code solutions. The new solution, which is optimized for Java and JavaScript developers, also offers interoperability with ABAP Cloud as well as robust governance and lifecycle management capabilities.

SAP Build Code provides generative AI-based code development with Joule copilot and a turnkey environment for coding, testing, integrations, and application lifecycle management, and is optimized for Java and JavaScript. Start your exploration of SAP Build Code by watching this brief demonstration.

💥 Dive-deeper with these articles from SAP experts:

A classroom scenario with 4 people sitting in front of their laptop. Another person shows something on the monitor of one of the other people.

Learn more about App Development with SAP Build Code

Dive into continuous learning with our extensive resources on SAPs Learning Platform. Whether you're starting out with app development on SAP BTP or looking to enhance your existing skills, our platform offers tailored learning paths to help you thrive with SAP Build Code. Explore tutorials, hands-on projects, and expert-led courses designed to empower your development and career growth.

