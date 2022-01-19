SAP Build Process Automation

SAP Build Process Automation enables everyone no matter the skill level to automate processes and tasks with drag-and-drop simplicity. On this page, you'll find news, best practices, and enablement resources. Follow the page to connect with peers and experts!

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Language
Featured Content
Product Updates

Check out our latest product updates, resources, and upcoming features.

Drive Enterprise Automation with SAP

Enterprise Automation with SAP is an AI-powered offering to integrate applications with SAP Integration Suite, discover process inefficiencies with SAP Signavio, and automate processes across heterogeneous enterprise environments with SAP Build.

SAP Build for SAP S/4HANA
Extend the capabilities and increase the automation rate of your SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution with drag-and-drop simplicity.



Build and Automate Tour 2023

We invite you to our workshops designed to enable your teams on SAP Build through interactive in-person sessions with our experts.

  • Register for the next stops
  • Curious about what to expect? Take a look here
Try SAP Build Process Automation on Free Tier

Build and run your automation on a productive landscape using SAP BTP Free Tier. Gain hands-on experience with SAP Build Process Automation for free and without time limits! 

  • Create a Free Tier account here.
  • How to activate the Free Tier? Read the blog post by Sebastian Schrötel here.


Getting Started

What is SAP Build Process Automation?

SAP Build Process Automation enables everyone no matter the skill level to automate processes and tasks with drag-and-drop simplicity. You can:

  • Simplify automation with visual drag-and-drop tools​
  • Automate faster using pre-built process content packages, RPA bots, and connectors for SAP and non-SAP systems
  • Foster collaboration and enable fusion teams to deliver automations securely at lightning speed

Eric Hagen Automates Parenting with SAP Build ⭐

SAP Builder Eric Hagen shares why and how he simplified his family life using SAP Build solutions. Thanks to low-code automation, things run a little smoother at his house!

A rocket emoji

Product Resources

People emoji

Product Enablement & Learning Tutorials

Wondering where and how to start your learning on  SAP Build Process Automation?

To support new joiners in the community, our enablement team publishes a series of learning content with step-by-step instructions. From sales order scenarios to Google Workspace integration, find them all in one spot here by topics and features.

 

Learning man on a computer

Latest Demos & Videos

Customer Success StoriesHelp Portal (Documentation) Discovery Center
Learning Journey: Create Processes and Automations with SAP Build Process AutomationHow-to-Tutorials & MissionsAll Learning Content
SAP Business Technology PlatformSAP BuildersSAP Build Work ZoneSAP Build Apps