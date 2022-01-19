SAP Build Process Automation
SAP Build Process Automation enables everyone no matter the skill level to automate processes and tasks with drag-and-drop simplicity.
Enterprise Automation with SAP is an AI-powered offering to integrate applications with SAP Integration Suite, discover process inefficiencies with SAP Signavio, and automate processes across heterogeneous enterprise environments with SAP Build.
- Watch demo: Improving the New Hire Experience
- Customer Videos: Blue Diamond Growers, Avaya
What is SAP Build Process Automation?
- Simplify automation with visual drag-and-drop tools
- Automate faster using pre-built process content packages, RPA bots, and connectors for SAP and non-SAP systems
- Foster collaboration and enable fusion teams to deliver automations securely at lightning speed
Eric Hagen Automates Parenting with SAP Build ⭐
SAP Builder Eric Hagen shares why and how he simplified his family life using SAP Build solutions. Thanks to low-code automation, things run a little smoother at his house!
Product Resources
- Need more in-depth practice? Visit the guided experience with the invoice processing scenario
- Take the learning journey: Creating Processes and Automations with SAP Build Process Automation
Product Enablement & Learning Tutorials
Wondering where and how to start your learning on SAP Build Process Automation?
To support new joiners in the community, our enablement team publishes a series of learning content with step-by-step instructions. From sales order scenarios to Google Workspace integration, find them all in one spot here by topics and features.
- SAP Build Process Automation – Learning Content 2023
- SAP Build Process Automation - All Tutorials & Missions