SAP S/4HANA R&D and Engineering
SAP S/4HANA R&D and Engineering includes enterprise portfolio and project management, product lifecycle management, product safety and stewardship, and product compliance. Learn how to improve project control and product development, manage enterprise projects effectively, streamline product life cycle management, speed up product engineering processes, boost efficiency with requirement-driven processes, and more.
Webinar for R&D
It is a broad area that includes project control, and product engineering as the core areas. R&D also includes product compliance, product lifecycle management (PLM), portfolio and project management, and circular economy.
Whats new in R&D/Engineering : SAP S/4HANA 2023
Check the What's New Viewer - SAP S/4HANA here to learn about all new features and functions in R&D/Engineering.
Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023
Discover highlights on Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 in the focus areas Modernization of selected compatibility scope items, Financial Planning and Reporting and OData APIs. Read the blog post
Product Compliance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023
Learn about the the key highlights for Product Marketability and Chemical Compliance, Dangerous Goods Management, and Safety Data Sheet and Label Management in this blog post.
Accelerated research and development with SAP S/4HANA
Turn digital innovation into a competitive advantage for your business with SAP S/4HANA R&D/Engineering.Get all the details
Designing New Products With Sustainability In Mind
Design has a major impact on a sustainable supply chain, the cost of logistics, how the customer experiences the product, and how the product is handled at the end of its life. Continue reading
R&D and Engineering - Business Areas
Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links:
SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management (EPPM)
SAP EPPM delivers end-to-end project coverage to automate the planning, execution and monitoring of projects throughout the entire project lifecycle. Learn how to manage enterprise wide projects on one single platform which is deeply integrated with SAP S/4HANA.
SAP S/4HANA Change Record
Effectively manage product changes with SAP S/4HANA Change Record. This solution helps to connect the people and products involved and guides them through the entire change process.
SAP S/4HANA Bill of Material
With SAP S/4HANA Bill of Materials, users can maintain accurate and consistent product structures. Effectively manage product structure, saving material and operating costs.
Resources
