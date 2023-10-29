SAP S/4HANA Service

Get updates directly from Gert Tackaert, Chief Product Owner for SAP S/4HANA Private Edition, service line of business. Here are his latest blog articles:

Price items in Service Transactions [Release 2023 FPS1]

Price items serve two primary purposes, although price items can also be used beyond these scenarios:

Facilitating adjustments for price increases or modifications to service scope within service transactions, all while ensuring consolidated financial reporting and seamless revenue recognition.

Offering a detailed commercial breakdown for individual execution order items by leveraging multiple price items.

Ad-hoc Service with Fixed Price billing or Billing Plan [Release 2023]

Learn about the end-to-end service process from service quote to financial reporting for ad-hoc or corrective service with fixed price billing or billing plan.

Ad-hoc Service with T&M billing (Time & Material) [Release 2023]

Learn about the end-to-end service process from service quote to financial reporting for ad-hoc or corrective service with T&M billing (Time & Material).

Service Order with Resource-related Intercompany Billing [Release 2023]

Learn about the service order process with resource-related intercompany billing. This article discusses the scenario that combines the DIP (Dynamic Item Processor) for a sale order (transaction DP93) for the inter-company processing and service order in SAP S/4HANNA.

Service Order with Advance Shipment of Spare Parts [Release 2022 FPS1]

Learn about the service order process with Advance Shipment of spare parts. Advance shipment is typically used when service parts need to be shipped in advance to the customer location because the part is too bulky to be carried in a technician's van.