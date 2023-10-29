SAP S/4HANA Service
SAP S/4HANA Service supports the set up and operation of functions and processes for service contract management, business solution portfolio management, service order management, service request management, service billing, and customer engagement.
Expert Talk: Service Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
In this video, Corina Kinzel and SAP experts Divya Arvind and Martin Lenz highlight user-friendly apps, integration, and AI innovations. Optimize service operations, enhance transparency, and boost profitability. Ideal for service managers and technicians!
In-House Repair 2.0: Transforming Repairs in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition for Service | 2023 FPS1 Product Update
2023 FPS1 has been released. Get familiar with the highlights in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition for Service with this blog article.
Blog Post: Where can I start learning how to configure the core business processes of SAP S/4HANA Service?
This learning journey will introduce you to the basic configuration settings required for the business processes of SAP S/4HANA Service and the integration with other functional areas in S/4HANA like Logistics and also Controlling.Beginner: Discovering SAP S/4HANA Service - This learning journey will guide you through the core concepts and business processes of SAP S/4HANA Service.Intermediate: Implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition for Service - This learning journey will introduce you to the essential business processes of SAP S/4HANA Service and the integration with other functional areas in S/4HANA. This learning journey is valid for SAP S/4HANA Service deployed on premise (OP 2023) or in the private cloud.Implementation/Configuration: Configuring SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition for Service - This learning journey will introduce you to the basic configuration settings required for: Organizational and Master Data in SAP S/4HANA Service SAP S/4HANA Service Processing It is based on S/4HANA Service on premise 2023 / SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023
Updaters from Chief Product Owner for 2023 Release including FPS1
Get updates directly from Gert Tackaert, Chief Product Owner for SAP S/4HANA Private Edition, service line of business. Here are his latest blog articles:
Price items in Service Transactions [Release 2023 FPS1]
Price items serve two primary purposes, although price items can also be used beyond these scenarios:
- Facilitating adjustments for price increases or modifications to service scope within service transactions, all while ensuring consolidated financial reporting and seamless revenue recognition.
- Offering a detailed commercial breakdown for individual execution order items by leveraging multiple price items.
Ad-hoc Service with Fixed Price billing or Billing Plan [Release 2023]
Learn about the end-to-end service process from service quote to financial reporting for ad-hoc or corrective service with fixed price billing or billing plan.
Ad-hoc Service with T&M billing (Time & Material) [Release 2023]
Learn about the end-to-end service process from service quote to financial reporting for ad-hoc or corrective service with T&M billing (Time & Material).
Service Order with Resource-related Intercompany Billing [Release 2023]
Learn about the service order process with resource-related intercompany billing. This article discusses the scenario that combines the DIP (Dynamic Item Processor) for a sale order (transaction DP93) for the inter-company processing and service order in SAP S/4HANNA.
Service Order with Advance Shipment of Spare Parts [Release 2022 FPS1]
Learn about the service order process with Advance Shipment of spare parts. Advance shipment is typically used when service parts need to be shipped in advance to the customer location because the part is too bulky to be carried in a technician's van.
SAP S/4HANA 2023 Release Highlights in Service
Get an overview of what's new in SAP S/4HANA 2023 for Service, including following areas: Service Contract Management, Service Order Management, In-House Repair, Integration with SAP Field Service Management, Maintenance Service. Learn more
SAP Community Call– New After-Sales Service with SAP
Service management solutions from SAP with S/4HANA extend the existing service processes to support new processes for outcome-driven services. In this SAP Community Call, a system demonstration concretely illustrates how this is achieved. Get the details
Two-Tier ERP: Service Order Management
When a company implements different ERP systems for different parts of the organization, the industry calls this a Two-Tier ERP strategy. A combination of on-premise/Cloud and cloud solutions enables customers to differentiate themselves from the market. Start reading
Service - Business Areas
Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links: