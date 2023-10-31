SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing

Learn how SAP S/4HANA can help you improve production planning, support complex assembly processes, accelerate operations, support seamless manufacturing engineering, enhance quality management, and more.

Webinar for Manufacturing

Webinar for Manufacturing

In this webinar on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, Vinay V and Stefan Gerber explore highlights of new features with release 2023 in the Manufacturing line of business. The discussion covers a range of areas, all meant to streamline our operations from planning to the shop floor. 

Read the blog post and Watch the Video

Manufacturing in SAP S/4HANA 2023

Manufacturing in SAP S/4HANA 2023

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition helps plan and control production processes -- from engineering to planning and operations.
Christian Vogler from SAP S/4HANA Product Management covers the highlights for Manufacturing in the FPS01 release from an engineering expert view in this blog post

SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing for Production planning​ and control

SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing for Production planning​ and control

Rethinking core operations from start to finish with specific capabilities for discrete, process, repetitive, subcontracted, and lean manufacturing. More details

Intelligent manufacturing from design to operation

Intelligent manufacturing from design to operation

Optimize manufacturing production intelligently and turn your innovations into market success with SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing. Get all the details

SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing for Production Engineering and Operations

SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing for Production Engineering and Operations

Our team has expanded our Digital Manufacturing S/4HANA portfolio with the October release of SAP S/4HANA 2023 for Manufacturing PEO, solidifying our position in complex manufacturing environments. Continue reading

Project Manufacturing Management and Optimization – What’s New

Project Manufacturing Management and Optimization – What’s New

SAP Project Manufacturing Management and Optimization (PMMO) boosts efficiency in an Engineer to Order (ETO) setting for delivering complex end products.
Discover what's new

Time-Dependent Stock Levels in SAP S/4HANA

Time-Dependent Stock Levels in SAP S/4HANA

The new Fiori App Maintain Time-Dependent Stock Levels (F5726) in SAP S/4HANA 2022 enables MRP-relevant stock level maintenance. Planners can define a time-specific safety stock and supply days with this app. Continue reading

Manufacturing - Business Areas

Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links:

Resources

Browse this Topic
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
Manufacturing FeaturesManufacturing Product TourRoadmap for SAP S/4HANA ManufacturingSAP Learning: Planning, Manufacturing, and Execution for SAP S/4HANA