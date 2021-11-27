SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
New Roadmap SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
New roadmap for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition is available on SAP Road Map Explorer.
With selecting the new focus topic “Private Cloud only”, innovations can be viewed, which are delivered and planned for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition only.
Virtual Event: Rise into the Future
Get updates on RISE with SAP Methodology and hear from customers who transformed their businesses.
2023 Release Highlights
Webinar Series:
- Overview
- Asset Management
- Finance
- Manufacturing
- Research and Development
- Sales
- Service
- Sourcing and Procurement
- Supply Chain
For 2023 Release Highlights in Seconds: Go to blog post
For an overview of Innovation highlights across the latest releases, read this blog post
Discover what Cloud ERP can do - Take our Product-tour
Please find our new Product-tour for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition under the following link: Product-tour. This new experience provides a great overview to our ERP solution with an easy-to-use interface.
Just try it out!
Solution Information
SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with built-in intelligent technologies, including AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics–also available as a cloud deployment. With SAP S/4HANA, SAP provides a next generation of business applications – simple enterprise software for big data and designed to help you run simple in the digital economy.
Introduction
- What is SAP S/4HANA
- SAP S/4HANA 2023 Release Highlights Video
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 Product Tour
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition | 2023 Release Collection Blog
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition | 2023 FPS01 Release
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 Product Launch
- Get your SAP S/4HANA Trial now!
Solution Scope
- Business Capability Model for SAP S/4HANA
- SAP S/4HANA 2023 Feature Scope Description
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
- SAP S/4HANA Simplification Item Catalog
- Process Navigator - SAP for Me
- SAP S/4HANA Road Map
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Road Map
- Private Cloud only Road Map
User Experience
SAP Fiori
- SAP Fiori Apps Library
- Recommendations for transitioning users from SAP GUI to SAP Fiori
- Fit-gap analysis for SAP Fiori apps and classic UIs
SAP Mobile Experience
Implementation
Implementation
Learn more about how the complete solution is provisioned, managed, and operated from an IT point of view and the transition options that are available.
- How to plan your transition?
- Mapping your journey to SAP S/4HANA – A practical guide
- SAP Transformation Navigator
- Describing how to get started with SAP Signavio
System Conversion
Greenfield Implementation
A Greenfield approach to migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA is a complete reengineering of an organization’s SAP processes and workflows, it means starting from a clean state. Learn more in this blog post
Implementation Accelerators:
1. SAP Activate
SAP Activate structures the transition project into phases from Discover to Run and gives you guidance, key information and deep insights into all required activities throughout the transition to SAP S/4HANA. Learn more in the SAP Activate Community
2. Enterprise Management Layer
Jumpstart your SAP S/4HANA implementation with a global template designed for customers operating in multiple countries.
Learn more about the Enterprise Management Layer
System Upgrade
Extensibility
Learn more about the Extensibility of SAP S/4HANA and how to modify and enhance the system to meet specific business needs without altering the 'clean core' or standard functionalities.
- RISE with SAP | ERP Clean Core Strategy
- Blog Post: Certification of Partner Solutions following Clean Core
The RISE with SAP Methodology
Receive guidance across the four phases of your migration journey through a comprehensive set of self-guided and assisted services and tools supported by a skilled partner ecosystem.
Learning
Introducing the Clean Core Approach
Related Blogs:
ABAP Cloud – SAP S/4HANA extensibility
Business Value
Understand the business benefits of SAP S/4HANA and browse through a plethora of customer success stories.
Maximize your ROI with the latest release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
Realize the potential of your ERP solution by running on the latest version and benefit from continuous innovations. Check out this curated list to learn about strategies, tools, and best practices to get you on the current release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition.
Step 1: Access the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Value Card
One-pager with key information on the solution, such as its value proposition, key capabilities, and quick recourses.
Step 2: Check out the 2023 Release Highlights (2023)
The 2023 release delivers nearly 1,500 new and updated items, including apps, APIs, functionality and extensibility (refer to What’s New Viewer). Watch this 2-minute video for a quick peek into the highlights and read this companion blog that describes each of them in turn.
Step 3: Hear about the Why, What, and How of upgrades
- SAP S/4HANA overview: PDF | Recording
- How SAP supports customers through their upgrade journey: PDF | Recording
- How to plan a perfect SAP S/4HANA upgrade: PDF | Recording
Step 4: Participate in adoption workshops to learn how to leverage the tools and assets SAP offers to accelerate your upgrade journey (2024)
- Readiness Check & Business Process Improvement: PDF | Recording
- Engagement with SAP on upgrades and value of automation in upgrades: PDF | Recording
- June 25, 2024: SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA upgrades and managing Fiori apps during the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition upgrade – Register Now!
