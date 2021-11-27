SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Ask questions, get resources and share the latest news on the modern ERP system which provides next-generation processes that connect and orchestrate your entire business on its way to an intelligent enterprise - Discover all topics related to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA on premise.

SAP Customer Engagement 2025

Be Part of Tomorrow: Join SAP's 2025 Customer Engagement Initiative!

Stay ahead with early insights into SAP’s developments by participating in one of 50 new projects. Collaborate directly with developers to shape future products.

Example projects include:

Register until March 28, 2025! 

More details

New Offering to Help Navigate Complex RISE with SAP Transformations
Discover how SAP's ERP Private Edition, transition option, is designed to help organizations with large and complex IT landscapes smoothly navigate their RISE with SAP transformations. This new cloud subscription offers the flexibility and time needed for a seamless transition to SAP S/4HANA, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their digital transformation journey.

Read the blog post

Go-Live RISE of SAP Methodology Dashboard
Introducing the RISE with SAP Methodology Dashboard: an essential tool designed to guide organizations through their SAP transformation journey with unmatched clarity and efficiency. Empowering businesses to maintain agile, innovative, and optimized ERP systems, this dashboard provides detailed insights into current operations, highlights optimization opportunities, and ensures alignment with SAP's best practices for a streamlined and resilient system landscape.

Read this blog post for more details

New SAP Activate Roadmap for upgrades now available
The new roadmap guides the implementation team through the upgrade process by prompting deliverables and tasks at the right time. Following an agile approach and information to align with Clean Core principles, it simplifies project management by breaking it down into manageable tasks across various workstreams, such as Project Management, Solution Adoption, and Customer Team Enablement: SAP Activate for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition - Upgrade

Read this blog for more details
Clean core extensibility for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Supporting the customer in their SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformation process by adhering to the Clean Core Strategy and Extensibility Model

Detail:  The primary objective of any S/4HANA Cloud extension project should be to keep the core of a system clean by reducing disruptive elements, all while complying with cloud standards. For insights on how we empower SAP S/4HANA Cloud customers to make necessary extensions while ensuring seamless system upgrades and management of those extensions, please refer to our latest thought leadership paper.

New Validation Recognition for Service Partners

To support customers’ RISE with SAP transformations, SAP is training and validating partners to use RISE with SAP Methodology and collaborating closely with these partners on quality and consistency. 

More details can be found in this blog post,  for additional information regarding the RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program and the importance of partners, read “Partners Are Vital to Your Company’s Success When Transitioning to Cloud ERP

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

SAP Business Unleashed

Watch the replay of the SAP Business Unleashed event to learn how to integrate and optimize every part of your business, witness the launch of a brand-new solution that connects and harmonizes all your data, and explore how Joule, our copilot, deploys AI agents across your organization.
Roadmap for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

New Roadmap SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

New roadmap for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition is available on SAP Road Map Explorer.

With selecting the new focus topic “Private Cloud only”, innovations can be viewed, which are delivered and planned for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition only.  

Rise into the Future

Virtual Event: Rise into the Future

Watch the event replay to explore new AI capabilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Supply Chain, and ABAP/SAP Build, enabled by Joule.

Get updates on RISE with SAP Methodology and hear from customers who transformed their businesses.

Watch virtual event

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 Release Highlights

2023 Release Highlights

Webinar Series:


For 2023 Release Highlights in Seconds: Go to blog post

For an overview of Innovation highlights across the latest releases, read this blog post

Cloud ERP Product-tour

Discover what Cloud ERP can do - Take our Product-tour

Please find our new Product-tour for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition under the following link: Product-tour. This new experience provides a great overview to our ERP solution with an easy-to-use interface.
Just try it out!

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Solution Information

Solution Information

SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with built-in intelligent technologies, including AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics–also available as a cloud deployment. With SAP S/4HANA, SAP provides a next generation of business applications – simple enterprise software for big data and designed to help you run simple in the digital economy.

Introduction 

Solution Scope

User Experience 

SAP Fiori 

SAP Mobile Experience

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Implementation

Implementation

Implementation

Learn more about how the complete solution is provisioned, managed, and operated from an IT point of view and the transition options that are available.

System Conversion

Greenfield Implementation

A Greenfield approach to migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA is a complete reengineering of an organization’s SAP processes and workflows, it means starting from a clean state. Learn more in this blog post

Implementation Accelerators:

1. SAP Activate

SAP Activate structures the transition project into phases from Discover to Run and gives you guidance, key information and deep insights into all required activities throughout the transition to SAP S/4HANA. Learn more in the SAP Activate Community 

2. Enterprise Management Layer

Jumpstart your SAP S/4HANA implementation with a global template designed for customers operating in multiple countries.While the enterprise management layer for SAP S/4HANA offers ready-to-consume preconfigured end-to-end business processes across all application areas, including sample master data and print forms as well as detailed documentation, its main focus lies on the complex accounting and reporting requirements that multinational corporations face when they need to follow both group and local accounting principles.

Learn more about the Enterprise Management Layer

System Upgrade

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Solution Extensibility

Extensibility

Learn more about the Extensibility of SAP S/4HANA and how to modify and enhance the system to meet specific business needs without altering the 'clean core' or standard functionalities.

The RISE with SAP Methodology

Receive guidance across the four phases of your migration journey through a comprehensive set of self-guided and assisted services and tools supported by a skilled partner ecosystem.

Learning

Introducing the Clean Core Approach

Related Blogs:

ABAP Cloud – SAP S/4HANA extensibility

SAP S/4HANA Extensibility – Simplified Guide for Beginners

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Solution Business Value

Business Value

Understand the business benefits of SAP S/4HANA and browse through a plethora of customer success stories. 

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Solution Maximize ROI

Maximize your ROI with the latest release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Realize the potential of your ERP solution by running on the latest version and benefit from continuous innovations. Check out this curated list to learn about strategies, tools, and best practices to get you on the current release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition.

Step 1: Access the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Value Card

One-pager with key information on the solution, such as its value proposition, key capabilities, and quick recourses.

Step 2: Check out the 2023 Release Highlights (2023)

The 2023 release delivers nearly 1,500 new and updated items, including apps, APIs, functionality and extensibility (refer to What’s New Viewer). Watch this 2-minute video for a quick peek into the highlights and read this companion blog that describes each of them in turn. 

Step 3: Hear about the Why, What, and How of upgrades

Step 4: Participate in adoption workshops to learn how to leverage the tools and assets SAP offers to accelerate your upgrade journey (2024)

  • Readiness Check & Business Process Improvement: PDF | Recording
  • Engagement with SAP on upgrades and value of automation in upgrades: PDF | Recording
  • June 25, 2024: SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA upgrades and managing Fiori apps during the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition upgrade – Register Now!
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Solution Contact

Contact Us

Have an idea on how we can improve our page? Think we should highlight an upcoming event or trending topic on any of our featured content sections?

Let us know your feedback and comments by emailing us here.

