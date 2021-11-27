SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Implementation

Learn more about how the complete solution is provisioned, managed, and operated from an IT point of view and the transition options that are available.

System Conversion

Greenfield Implementation

A Greenfield approach to migrating from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA is a complete reengineering of an organization’s SAP processes and workflows, it means starting from a clean state. Learn more in this blog post

Implementation Accelerators:

1. SAP Activate

SAP Activate structures the transition project into phases from Discover to Run and gives you guidance, key information and deep insights into all required activities throughout the transition to SAP S/4HANA. Learn more in the SAP Activate Community



2. Enterprise Management Layer

Jumpstart your SAP S/4HANA implementation with a global template designed for customers operating in multiple countries. While the enterprise management layer for SAP S/4HANA offers ready-to-consume preconfigured end-to-end business processes across all application areas, including sample master data and print forms as well as detailed documentation, its main focus lies on the complex accounting and reporting requirements that multinational corporations face when they need to follow both group and local accounting principles.

Learn more about the Enterprise Management Layer