Starter System for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
As a RISE/SAP Cloud ERP Private customer*, you are invited to explore the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition with our starter system. This system is designed to help you get acquainted with the core features and functionalities before your production landscape is activated.
Welcome to Your Starter System for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
What You Get:
- Standardized System: Equipped with the core scope of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, including demo data, best practices, and essential configurations.
- Demo Instructions: Detailed guides to help you navigate the system and configure it as per your needs.
- Testing Opportunity: A non-production environment where you can test, explore, and familiarize yourself with the vast capabilities of SAP S/4HANA private cloud.
How It Works:
- Contract Start Date: Your IT contact will receive an email notification with details on accessing the starter system.
- Welcome Mail: Attached to your Welcome mail will be the user and logon data, secured with encryption for safety. You can create additional users and work in parallel.
- Duration: The duration of the starter system will be 90 days, with a minimum overlap of 30 days with the delivery of the initial SAP S/4HANA system. An extension of the duration is not possible. After this period, the system will be deactivated, and all content will be permanently removed.
Explore and Customize:
- Activated SAP Best Practices: The system comes preloaded with the latest SAP Best Practices content, including demo data and preconfigured business scenarios.
- Regular Updates: Our content is regularly updated to include the latest features, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.
- Demo Guides: Access numerous demo guides to walk you through various scenarios. Visit SAP S/4HANA Fully Activated Appliance Demo Guides for more information.
Customize and Configure:
- Exclusive Use: You have full control over the system; it will not be shared with anyone else.
- Customization: Feel free to configure and customize the system according to your specific needs.
- Important Note: As this is a non-production environment, the SAP Data Processing Agreement for Cloud Services does not apply. Please refrain from storing Personal Data in the system. Your content will not be transferred by default to the Cloud Service development environment or any other environment in your production landscape.
We hope you find the starter system valuable and look forward to your exploration of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Enjoy your journey into the future of enterprise software!
*Eligibility Criteria: Customers can check with their Account Executives for their eligibility of getting the starter system with their new SAP Cloud ERP Private offering.