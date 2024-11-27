Starter System for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Explore and Customize:

Activated SAP Best Practices : The system comes preloaded with the latest SAP Best Practices content, including demo data and preconfigured business scenarios.

: The system comes preloaded with the latest SAP Best Practices content, including demo data and preconfigured business scenarios. Regular Updates : Our content is regularly updated to include the latest features, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.

: Our content is regularly updated to include the latest features, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. Demo Guides: Access numerous demo guides to walk you through various scenarios. Visit SAP S/4HANA Fully Activated Appliance Demo Guides for more information.

Customize and Configure:

Exclusive Use : You have full control over the system; it will not be shared with anyone else.

: You have full control over the system; it will not be shared with anyone else. Customization : Feel free to configure and customize the system according to your specific needs.

: Feel free to configure and customize the system according to your specific needs. Important Note: As this is a non-production environment, the SAP Data Processing Agreement for Cloud Services does not apply. Please refrain from storing Personal Data in the system. Your content will not be transferred by default to the Cloud Service development environment or any other environment in your production landscape.

We hope you find the starter system valuable and look forward to your exploration of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Enjoy your journey into the future of enterprise software!

*Eligibility Criteria: Customers can check with their Account Executives for their eligibility of getting the starter system with their new SAP Cloud ERP Private offering.