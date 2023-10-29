SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain Management

SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain Management comprises solution capabilities for managing sophisticated business processes for planning and optimizing stock and goods movements, checking the availability of products in the order creation process, as well as handling shipping, warehousing and transportation.

Webinar for Supply Chain Management

In this webinar, we have Vinay V, delving into highlights of new features and enhancements included in the 2023 release of SAP S/4HANA in the supply chain line of business. From inventory management to order promising, we have covered a wide range of scope in this release. 

Read the blog post and Watch the video

Whats new in SCM?

Check the What's New Viewer - SAP S/4HANA here to learn about all new features and functions in Supply Chain Management.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Extended Warehouse Management Private Edition 2023 FPS02– What’s New

This blog post explores the latest features in SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) 2023, designed to streamline and optimize warehouse operations. Discover how these new capabilities can enhance efficiency, flexibility, and accuracy, making SAP EWM essential for modern supply chain management. Read more
Transportation Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 (FPS02) - What's new?

Discover the latest updates in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition 2023 for Transportation Management. This blog post highlights the fresh features and functionalities in FPS02 aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and optimizing your transportation processes. Read the blog post
Roadmap

Get a sneak peak about the upcoming innovations in the domain of Logistics, Supply Chain. Read More in SAP Roadmap Explorer

Learning Journey

Want to learn more? Access the learning journey for Supply Chain in SAP S/4HANA. Access the learning journey here

SAP S/4HANA Release and Maintenance Strategy Update

SAP recently announced a new release and maintenance strategy for SAP S/4HANA. Attend this session to understand the new release strategy, learn about extended maintenance options that will be offered to customers running releases 1709, 1809 and 1909 of SAP S/4HANA. Define your new upgrade strategy for SAP S/4HANA. More details

SAP S/4HANA Update

Learn about the latest innovations in SAP S/4HANA and gain an understanding about why should you consider keeping SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition current. Learn more

Knowledge Base

Access wealth of knowledge base including release notes, key notes, community Q&As and more. Access SAP Support portal here

Supply Chain Management - Business Areas

Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links:

Service Parts Distribution

SAP S/4HANA - Transportation Management

Learn how to implement and customize features of Transportation Management in SAP S/4HANA for the stand-alone (side-by-side) and embedded implementation scenarios (valid for SAP S/4HANA on-premise and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended and private editions). Learn more

SAP Extended Warehouse Management - Solution Brief

Discover how you can reduce warehouse costs, improve productivity and accuracy, and boost transparency of stock, processes, labor, and warehouse automation using SAP Extended Warehouse Management. Start reading

Staging for Production in SAP EWM Overview

In this document, staging for production is referring to the overall process of picking the requested raw materials or components and supplying them to production with guidance of Extended Warehouse Management system. Learn more

Resources

