SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain Management
SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain Management comprises solution capabilities for managing sophisticated business processes for planning and optimizing stock and goods movements, checking the availability of products in the order creation process, as well as handling shipping, warehousing and transportation.
Webinar for Supply Chain Management
Whats new in SCM?
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Extended Warehouse Management Private Edition 2023 FPS02– What’s New
Transportation Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 (FPS02) - What's new?
Roadmap
Get a sneak peak about the upcoming innovations in the domain of Logistics, Supply Chain.
Learning Journey
Want to learn more? Access the learning journey for Supply Chain in SAP S/4HANA.
SAP S/4HANA Release and Maintenance Strategy Update
SAP recently announced a new release and maintenance strategy for SAP S/4HANA. Attend this session to understand the new release strategy, learn about extended maintenance options that will be offered to customers running releases 1709, 1809 and 1909 of SAP S/4HANA. Define your new upgrade strategy for SAP S/4HANA. More details
SAP S/4HANA Update
Learn about the latest innovations in SAP S/4HANA and gain an understanding about why should you consider keeping SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition current. Learn more
Knowledge Base
Access wealth of knowledge base including release notes, key notes, community Q&As and more.
Supply Chain Management - Business Areas
Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links:
Service Parts Distribution
SAP S/4HANA - Transportation Management
Learn how to implement and customize features of Transportation Management in SAP S/4HANA for the stand-alone (side-by-side) and embedded implementation scenarios (valid for SAP S/4HANA on-premise and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended and private editions). Learn more
SAP Extended Warehouse Management - Solution Brief
Discover how you can reduce warehouse costs, improve productivity and accuracy, and boost transparency of stock, processes, labor, and warehouse automation using SAP Extended Warehouse Management. Start reading
Staging for Production in SAP EWM Overview
In this document, staging for production is referring to the overall process of picking the requested raw materials or components and supplying them to production with guidance of Extended Warehouse Management system. Learn more
