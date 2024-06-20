Security and Compliance for SAP S/4HANA
Learn how SAP S/4HANA can enhance your security and compliance processes: help ensure sensitive data privacy and protection, support audit and regulatory requirements, strengthen identity and access management, improve threat detection and response, support collaborative security operations, and more.
Gabriele Fiata, Jay Thoden van Velzen, and Roland Costea explored in a live session, how SAP helps businesses stay secure and resilient in a fast changing world.
As cyber threats increase, potentially costing trillions by 2025 with a 277-day detection time, SAP offers secure solutions and a security-first culture.
Surveyed ERP users preferred cloud ERP systems for improved risk management and compliance, with 45% citing better security and 31% indicating trust in providers.
How ERP Security is Evolving to Build Trust in Business: In this episode, we discuss the evolution of ERP cybersecurity, emphasizing the move to cloud solutions and greater trust in cloud ERP than on-premise systems.
Securing Data and Applications in the Cloud & How This is an Opportunity for Cybersecurity: In this episode, we discuss the differences between securing data in the cloud and on-premise deployments, focusing on a cybersecurity perspective, in our podcast.
With the SAP Security Webcast offering, you will gain awareness of how security and compliance are built into SAP products and services. We want to give our customers confidence in our approach to data protection and product security so that they can rely on SAP as a trusted partner.
EdERSA revolutionizes Operations with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition for Enhanced Security and Compliance: See how Argentine electricity distributor Empresa de Energía Río Negro (EdERSA) is transforming IT with simplification, automation, and innovation across its lines of business with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition. Read more
Fresenius Enhances Scalability and Security with SAP Cloud Migration: Fresenius has successfully migrated its key SAP systems to the cloud with RISE with SAP, improving scalability, security, and business process digitalization. This collaboration resulted in transferring 29 system landscapes with 134 systems to the cloud in less than 15 months, enhancing security, resilience, and performance while augmenting problem-solving abilities and opening avenues for leveraging advanced SAP technologies for innovation in the competitive healthcare market. Continue reading
Wipro Migrates to SAP S/4HANA Cloud with RISE and Enhances Operations: Wipro has migrated to SAP S/4HANA Cloud with RISE, enhancing operations and saving costs by reducing ownership cost by 20-22%. This move facilitated quick ERP platform deployment, improved customers' transformation into intelligent enterprises, and reaffirms Wipro's commitment to European businesses with a new Amsterdam office. Continue reading