Security and Compliance for SAP S/4HANA

How ERP Security is Evolving to Build Trust in Business: In this episode, we discuss the evolution of ERP cybersecurity, emphasizing the move to cloud solutions and greater trust in cloud ERP than on-premise systems.

Go to podcast 1

Securing Data and Applications in the Cloud & How This is an Opportunity for Cybersecurity: In this episode, we discuss the differences between securing data in the cloud and on-premise deployments, focusing on a cybersecurity perspective, in our podcast.

Go to podcast 2