Upgrade your Cloud ERP

Each release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition comes with a new set of capabilities bringing simplification, innovation, and automation to you and your end users. There are numerous benefits of staying up to date, including increased innovation potential, enhanced security and compliance, improved user experience, streamlined business processes and more.

Note:

Are you running SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition versions 1709, 1809, 1909 and 2020? Upgrade now!

The mainstream and extended maintenance for those versions is ending in December 2025. See SAP Note 3246630 for details.

Read more here and see event section below for related events