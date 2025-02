Upgrade your Cloud ERP

New SAP Activate Roadmap for upgrades now available

The new roadmap guides the implementation team through the upgrade process by prompting deliverables and tasks at the right time. Following an agile approach and information to align with Clean Core principles, it simplifies project management by breaking it down into manageable tasks across various workstreams, such as Project Management, Solution Adoption, and Customer Team Enablement: SAP Activate for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition - Upgrade

