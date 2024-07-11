Upgrade your Cloud ERP
This page is a key resource to maximize benefits of your SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition by running on latest release and realize the full value from AI innovations, increased productivity, and enhanced security. Explore the benefits, best practices, resources, and tools.
The new roadmap guides the implementation team through the upgrade process by prompting deliverables and tasks at the right time. Following an agile approach and information to align with Clean Core principles, it simplifies project management by breaking it down into manageable tasks across various workstreams, such as Project Management, Solution Adoption, and Customer Team Enablement: SAP Activate for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition - UpgradeRead this blog for more details
The mainstream and extended maintenance for S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition systems on versions 1709, 1809, 1909 and 2020 is ending in December 2025.
See SAP Note 3246630 for details
Read the whitepaper on “Embrace Agility and Upgrade for Success”
Upgrade Benefits: Why Upgrade?
Each release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition comes with a new set of capabilities bringing simplification, innovation, and automation to you and your end users. There are numerous benefits of staying up to date, including increased innovation potential, enhanced security and compliance, improved user experience, streamlined business processes and more.
- See our latest innovations (What's new viewer)
- Read about recent release highlights: 2023 release highlights, FPS02 Release highlights, 2022 release highlights
- Listen to our recent webinar on SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS02 Highlights
Note:
Read more here and see event section below for related events
Building your Upgrade Routine
- Optimize your upgrade strategy and benefit from greater flexibility and easier-to-consume innovation with the new release and maintenance strategy
- Lower upgrade impact by following SAP's clean core principles that make upgrades a seamless part of your software lifecycle by running on the latest release for accelerated adoption of innovation
- Utilize SAP Activate, a methodology for implementing SAP solutions, that guides you by prompting deliverables and tasks at the right time, including powerful tools and services to support your upgrade process.
- SAP Readiness Check evaluates your existing system condition for an upgrade, including custom code, compatibility pack usage and add-ons. (for more specifics read this blog and see event section below for related events)
- Test Automation increases efficiency and quality.
- Enterprise Support Academy resources and dedicated SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Value Maps1 upskill your team.
- SAP support for technical upgrades execution is included in your RISE with SAP subscription.
- Services and support from SAP and its ecosystem are available for additional help
Read more here1) Please note that a one-time registration for SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Enterprise Support is necessary to access the value map.
Events
- Planning SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Upgrades with SAP: Recording
- SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS02 - Release Highlights: Recording
- Rise into the future - Make your move to an AI-infused cloud ERP: Recording
- Workshop: Readiness Check & Business Process Improvement: PDF | Recording
- Workshop: Engagement with SAP on upgrades and value of automation in upgrades: PDF | Recording
- Workshop: SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA upgrades and managing Fiori apps during the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition upgrade: PDF | Recording