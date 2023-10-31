SAP S/4HANA Cross Capabilities
As core of the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP S/4HANA redefines the traditional ways of working by further simplifying and integrating business processes and by providing reliable cross-functional capabilities. Learn how the latter supports the processes of several lines of business by providing basic functionalities or by bridging gaps in order to complete the Intelligent Enterprise.
2023 Release Highlights
Check out the many new and enhanced features of our 2023 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition, including:
- Item-based accounting and advanced execution for service management
- Enhanced collaboration/ integration with MS Teams
- Greenhouse gas emissions reporting tools for transportation service providers
SAP User Experience Update with SAP S/4HANA 2023
SAP S/4HANA 2023 brings many UX innovations and improvements, including powerful new collaboration capabilities, a new proactive home page, new features in the launchpad, as well as improvements for SAP S/4HANA applications (SAPUI5 based as well as classic UIs). We have significantly enhanced our central entry points, web and mobile, as well as our web and mobile UI technologies and development tools.. Continue reading
SAP Master Data Governance in the 2023 release
Product Manager, Markus Ganser, provides an overview of the innovations that come with the 2023 release in the area of master data governance. Get the details
SAP Human Capital Management for SAP S/4HANA
SAP Human Capital Management for S/4HANA is now available as part of the SAP S/4HANA 2022 release. As previously communicated, the solution scope matches the SAP S/4HANA compatibility pack and the key functionality of SAP ERP HCM (EhP 8). Learn more
SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA
SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA is the user experience that delivers innovation to business users including: intelligent technology use cases; new processes; embedded analytics; and mobile device access. The SAP Fiori launchpad is your business users' entry point to apps, UIs, and central features such as Search and Notifications and much more. Join the journey to scope, activate, explore, refine, and grow your SAP S/4HANA user experience. Navigate to the topic page
Data Protection & Privacy
The General Data Protection Regulation (EU Regulation 2016/679) gives individuals control and protection of their personal data. Data controllers, who determine the purpose and means of processing personal data, and processors, who process for controllers, are affected: SAP’s integrated and industry-leading solutions are highly relevant for meeting end-to-end GDPR requirements.
Security in SAP S/4HANA
Security is an integral part of SAP S/4HANA to protect the customers’ assets. Detailed processes are applied, and state-of-the-art measures used to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Learn more about the security aspects of SAP S/4HANA and key security features here.
Enterprise Contract Management
Designed to manage legal content such as contracts, NDAs, policies and patents in enterprises. As core component of SAP S/4HANA it integrates seamlessly into core business processes and stores all legal content in one central online repository.
Master Data Governance
Benefit from performing enterprise master data management with Master Data Governance (MDG) innovations across key disciplines such as central governance, master data consolidation, mass processing, and master data quality management.
Responsibility Management
A functionality which helps to determine the responsible contacts within the organization for various contexts to address tasks and activities along the working structure and dimensions of the respective lines of business.
Situation Handling
Situation Handling is a functionality provided by SAP S/4HANA to bring certain circumstances (situations) to the attention of a relevant group of business users.
SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit
The SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit facilitates the transfer of business data from a source system to SAP S/4HANA. It uses migration objects to identify and transfer the relevant data.
