SAP S/4HANA Cross Capabilities

SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA is the user experience that delivers innovation to business users including: intelligent technology use cases; new processes; embedded analytics; and mobile device access. The SAP Fiori launchpad is your business users' entry point to apps, UIs, and central features such as Search and Notifications and much more. Join the journey to scope, activate, explore, refine, and grow your SAP S/4HANA user experience. Navigate to the topic page