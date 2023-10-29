SAP S/4HANA Sales
Maximize revenue and cash flow by managing and integrating the order-to-cash processes across all touch points, channels, and functions. Improve outstanding sales with multichannel, role-based access to accurate, real-time information. Learn more about how SAP S/4HANA Sales helps your company to be more connected and how its capabilities simplify your whole sales processes.
Sales Order Fulfillment with Joule and Business AI (SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 FPS02)
Webinar for Sales
Have a look at how sales is evolving, learn interesting things about solution quotations and SAP's billing and revenue management, and how a customer can have a say in SAP's development plans.
Sales in SAP S/4HANA 2023
Christian Vogler from SAP S/4HANA Product Management covers the highlights for sales from an engineering expert view in this new series. Read the blog post
The FPS01 release details can be found in this blog post
Sales Order Automation with AI
Discover how SAP AI and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition can revolutionize your sales order process.
This journey will give you an in-depth look at how an Internal Sales Representative's workflow can be enhanced with AI functionalities:
- Utilizing AI for the upload and processing of purchase orders
- Seamless completion of sales order creation
- Automation of the entire sales procedure with SAP Build Process Automation.Click here to view the Interactive Value Journey.
Transform Sales with SAP S/4HANA
SAP S/4HANA Sales enables companies to substantially enhance, simplify, and visualize the entire sales process from prospect to payment. Get all the details
SAP S/4HANA Sales Value Paper
This Value Paper provides high level as well as a detailed overview of SAP’s solution portfolio for Sales LoB and its value proposition for customers. Learn more
Embedded Analytics in SAP S/4HANA
Internal sales representatives and managers can benefit from a variety of analysis options with a simplified data model and a new user experience. Learn more
Advanced Intercompany Sales
Sales - Business Areas
Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links:
Resources
Documentation
