SAP S/4HANA Sourcing and Procurement

Gain in-depth purchasing insights, streamline operational purchasing, automate sourcing and contract management, centralize procurement processes, manage commodity procurement, effectively reduce supply chain risk, and more with the help of SAP S/4HANA.

Purchase Requisition and Purchase Order Processing with Joule and Business AI (SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 FPS02)

Processing Purchase Orders and Purchase Requisitions with Joule and Business AI (SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 FPS02)

Joule supports operational purchasers in retrieving data from PRs and POs, both on header and item level. In both cases, information about status, material, suppliers and more help to efficiently track processes and resolve fulfillment issues.

For more details Watch the video or read the documentation

Webinar for Sourcing & Procurement

In this session, we have Michael Deller, taking a deep dive with us into what's new with the 2023 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition in the sourcing and procurement line of business. We go through an overview of the functional areas of Sourcing and Procurement, then we zoom in on the latest innovations, all tailored to boost productivity of your operations - from central procurement to product sourcing, and beyond. 

Read the blog post and Watch the video

SAP S/4HANA 2023 Release Highlights for Sourcing and Procurement

Discover the new release highlights in the area of Sourcing and Procurement such as, Sustainability in Product Sourcing and Model Product Specifications, in this blog post. Read blog post

Watch the Video: Release Highlights in Sourcing & Procurement in SAP S/4HANA release 2023

Centralize and automate procurement with SAP S/4HANA

Enable value-driven, compliant and scalable procurement with SAP S/4HANA Sourcing & Procurement. Get all the details

Item Hierarchies in Purchase Contracts

Learn how to work with item hierarchies in purchase contracts and how you can rearrange items within an item hierarchy, in this blog post by product expert, Annika Weibell. Continue reading

SAP Procure to Pay Process (P2P) - Different Scenarios

Dive into different procurement process scenarios and learn more about the master data activities as well as transaction activities involved.

Sourcing and Procurement - Business Areas

Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links:

