SAP S/4HANA Sourcing and Procurement
Gain in-depth purchasing insights, streamline operational purchasing, automate sourcing and contract management, centralize procurement processes, manage commodity procurement, effectively reduce supply chain risk, and more with the help of SAP S/4HANA.
Processing Purchase Orders and Purchase Requisitions with Joule and Business AI (SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 FPS02)
For more details Watch the video or read the documentation
Webinar for Sourcing & Procurement
SAP S/4HANA 2023 Release Highlights for Sourcing and Procurement
Discover the new release highlights in the area of Sourcing and Procurement such as, Sustainability in Product Sourcing and Model Product Specifications, in this blog post. Read blog post
Watch the Video: Release Highlights in Sourcing & Procurement in SAP S/4HANA release 2023
Centralize and automate procurement with SAP S/4HANA
Enable value-driven, compliant and scalable procurement with SAP S/4HANA Sourcing & Procurement. Get all the details
Item Hierarchies in Purchase Contracts
Learn how to work with item hierarchies in purchase contracts and how you can rearrange items within an item hierarchy, in this blog post by product expert, Annika Weibell. Continue reading
Sourcing and Procurement - Business Areas
Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links:
Resources
- Documentation
Related Topics
- Related Blogs