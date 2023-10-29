SAP S/4HANA Asset Management

Turn asset management practices into new opportunities for operational excellence by planning, scheduling, and executing maintenance activities with integrated and optimized processes enabled by SAP S/4HANA.

Webinar for Asset Management

In this webinar, we have Noboru Ota, exploring the latest additions and improvements in the Asset Management line of business with the new 2023 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. The priorities for the 2023 release are to assist businesses in achieving a closed loop between asset strategy and execution and to  further enhance the core maintenance management capabilities.

Read the blog post and Watch the Video

Asset Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition | 2023 FPS02 Release

This blog post highlights enhancements in asset management in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition 2023 – FPS02 Release, focusing on efficiency, integration, and user experience. Key features include advanced maintenance planning, predictive maintenance, and streamlined asset lifecycle management, providing enterprises with tools for higher productivity and reduced downtime.

Read the blog post

Expert Talk: Inspection Checklist in Maintenance Management – SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

The Expert Talk by SAP and BLS AG focused on the Inspection Checklist solution in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. The discussions covered all stages of the checklist process and highlighted key benefits like enhanced efficiency, quality improvement, and legal compliance. Watch the video
Updates in FPS01 Release 2023 with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, asset management

Gerhard Welker has published a new blog article. In it, he thoroughly details the new features that we deliver with the feature pack stack 1 (FPS1) for 2023 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, asset management, and their benefits with illustrations and video demonstrations, providing a comprehensive view of the advancements included in the new feature pack stack.

Overview for Asset Management in SAP S/4HANA 2023

This blog post provides an overview of innovations for Maintenance Management and Resource Scheduling capabilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 plus new features that were made available in the first half year 2023 with Feature Packs 2022 FPS01 and FPS02. Read the blog post
The Link Collection - SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Asset Management

In this blog post, you can find the latest collection of new capabilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud in the area of Asset Management with the focus on Maintenance Management. Navigate to the blog post

SAP Intelligent Asset Management

Learn more about how SAP Intelligent Asset Management maximizes asset performance – with real-time insights, predictions and simulations.

The Power of SAP S/4HANA - Asset Management

See how SAP S/4HANA allows you to analyze maintenance costs in real-time and to take immediate action based on the gained insights.

Asset Management - Business Areas

Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links: Maintenance Management

