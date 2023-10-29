SAP S/4HANA Finance

Learn how SAP S/4HANA can help enable subscription-based revenue models, simplify accounting and financial close processes, improve treasury and financial risk processes, support collaborative finance operations, simplify real-estate management and more.

Webinar for Finance

In this webinar, we have Michel Haesendonckx discussing the strategic product direction, and planned and delivered innovations in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 2023 in the Finance line of business.

To learn more Read the blog post and Watch the video.

2023 release highlights for Finance in SAP S/4HANA

Find a systematic list of selected innovations in Finance, i.e., Accounting and Financial Close, Financial Planning and Analysis, Group Reporting, Central Finance, Financial Operations and Billing and Revenue Innovation Management. Navigate to the blog post

What’s new with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2308 and S/4HANA 2023 in Finance?

Walk through some of the key innovations delivered with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2308 and S/4HANA 2023 that are relevant for finance professionals, and why. Dive into the details

SAP Document and Reporting Compliance

SAP S/4HANA update for 2023: Comply with new regulations and respond to the latest compliance trends with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance . Continue reading

Finance - Business Areas

Learn more about each of the business capabilities within the listed business areas below by clicking on the provided links:

Increasing Finance Efficiency & Transparency with SAP S/4HANA

Increase the agility of your finance processes and gain end-to-end analytics with the help of SAP S/4HANA Finance. Get more details

Advanced Financial Closing

Learn more about SAP's strategic solution for entity close management and orchestration—supporting the planning, execution, monitoring, and analysis of all tasks within the close process. Navigate to the page

SAP S/4HANA for group reporting

Find out more about SAP’s strategic end-to-end solution for consolidation – S/4HANA for group reporting, driving tighter integration across entity and group close. Navigate to the page

SAP S/4HANA for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

Automate and manage risks, controls, identities, cyber threats, and international trade across the enterprise with embedded analytics and artificial intelligence.

