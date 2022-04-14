Compensation Management
Welcome to the Compensation Management site, a place for users to engage and stay current. Attract, motivate, and retain a skilled, diverse, and global workforce using compensation planning and management. This page contains documentation for SAP SuccessFactors Compensation, Variable Pay and Reward and Recognition.
Questions & Answers
Get answers to your product issues and questions.
- *Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Capital Management Q&A’ in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Managed Tag’ when you post your question)
- Search Compensation HCM Q&A (Forum) posts - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of Compensation questions and answers
- Access the Compensation Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
Compensation Resources Blogs
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic.
- *Access all private Compensation Resources Blogs (Authentication Required)
- Access all public and private HCM Compensation Community content - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of updates
- Access all public Human Capital Management Blogs by SAP (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors blog area for SAP Community)
Resources*
Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for Compensation Management.
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Access the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community Enablement Guide or contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com