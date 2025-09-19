People Intelligence (Analytics)

People Intelligence in SAP Business Data Cloud
Discover how People Intelligence in SAP Business Data Cloud gives you direct access to workforce insights across all aspects of HR.
|Overview
|Product/Release Information
|Best Practices & Training
|Additional Resources
Webinars/Recordings
Get answers to your People Intelligence questions
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic. You must be signed in with an S-user ID to view private content.