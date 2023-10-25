Training & Expert Accreditation (SFX)

For SAP SuccessFactors Customers: Access SAP SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC), explore training options and FAQs, and learn how to earn SAP SuccessFactors eXpert (SFX) Accreditation.

Get Started with SAP SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC)

Explore on-demand training content and SFX exams, available to SAP SuccessFactors customers for no additional cost.
Access SFALC

Access SFALC Here - Select 'Click Here to Access SFALC' on SAP SuccessFactors Customer Corner (top right)

Training & SFX Overview

Earn SFX Accreditation

To learn more, view the Training & SFX Overview

  • Earn an SFX accreditation to gain knowledge and expertise in any or all of the 24 product areas
  • Pass an SFX exam in SFALC to earn an accreditation and badge
  • Your digital badge will be issued within one week of earning your SFX accreditation
Download Guides

Download the SFALC & SFX Instructional Guides

View and download all the SFALC & SFX guides using the links below for the landing pages in Digital Library. See the table below for more details about each guide. *Note: some guides are in English only.

Resource NameDescription of Resource
Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about Training, SFALC & SFX
Overview of Training Options and the SFX Program, Benefits, and Process to Earn SFX Accreditation
Step-by-Step Quick Start Guide with screenshots for SFALC registration and Access, Recording SFX exam, Downloading SFX Certificate
Direct links to Product Project Team Orientation, Administration Training, and SFX Exams in SFALC
Digital Library landing pages with translated guides: EnglishSpanish | Portuguese | Japanese 
Download all the SFALC & SFX Accreditation guides above from these pages
SFALC Assistance

Need Help with Training, SFALC or SFX?

Instructor-Led Training Options

Explore instructor-led customer training options

Group interactive training

Group Interactive & Instructor-Led Training

  • SAP Live Class is a virtual classroom; participants receive training from an expert via live video link.
  • Participants receive the same instructors, training systems, course materials, personal support, and engagement as the conventional classroom.
  • Register for courses via the the Global Training Schedule
  • Search for any course via the direct links in the SAP Training Shop
  • Don’t see a date or time that work for you? Request a course via our 3 to RUN program!
Custom instructor training

Custom Interactive & Instructor-Led Training

  • Private instructor-led training allows for a customized agenda to meet your company's training objectives.
  • Use your company's configured SAP SuccessFactors system to complete hands-on exercises and practice in the context of your business needs, or utilize a training system provided by SAP.
  • Can be delivered virtually or on-site at your company location.
  • Find more information on custom training solutions
Browse this Topic
SAP SuccessFactors
