Training & Expert Accreditation (SFX)
For SAP SuccessFactors Customers: Access SAP SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC), explore training options and FAQs, and learn how to earn SAP SuccessFactors eXpert (SFX) Accreditation.
Get Started with SAP SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC)
Explore on-demand training content and SFX exams, available to SAP SuccessFactors customers for no additional cost.
Access SFALC
Access SFALC Here - Select 'Click Here to Access SFALC' on SAP SuccessFactors Customer Corner (top right)
- View and download SFALC & SFX Quick Start Guide for access instructions
- Access direct links to all Project Team Orientation (PTO), Admin Training, and SFX Exams
- Learn more about training options, SFALC, and SFX Accreditation
Earn SFX Accreditation
To learn more, view the Training & SFX Overview
- Earn an SFX accreditation to gain knowledge and expertise in any or all of the 24 product areas
- Pass an SFX exam in SFALC to earn an accreditation and badge
- Your digital badge will be issued within one week of earning your SFX accreditation
Download the SFALC & SFX Instructional Guides
View and download all the SFALC & SFX guides using the links below for the landing pages in Digital Library. See the table below for more details about each guide. *Note: some guides are in English only.
- Access landing page for SFALC & SFX Instructional Guides (English) >>
- Access landing page for SFALC & SFX Instructional Guides (Spanish - Latin America) >>
- Access landing page for SFALC & SFX Instructional Guides (Portuguese - Brazil) >>
- Access landing page for SFALC & SFX Instructional Guides (Japanese) >>
|Resource Name
|Description of Resource
Get answers to the most commonly asked questions about Training, SFALC & SFX
Overview of Training Options and the SFX Program, Benefits, and Process to Earn SFX Accreditation
Step-by-Step Quick Start Guide with screenshots for SFALC registration and Access, Recording SFX exam, Downloading SFX Certificate
Direct links to Product Project Team Orientation, Administration Training, and SFX Exams in SFALC
Digital Library landing pages with translated guides: English | Spanish | Portuguese | Japanese
Download all the SFALC & SFX Accreditation guides above from these pages
Need Help with Training, SFALC or SFX?
- If you have any questions, check the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) first
- If you have technical issues, please create a ticket for the SFALC Support Team
- If you have questions about the SFX program, please email customerempowerment@sap.com
- First time accessing SFALC? Please see SFALC & SFX Quick Start Guide
Instructor-Led Training Options
Explore instructor-led customer training options
Group Interactive & Instructor-Led Training
- SAP Live Class is a virtual classroom; participants receive training from an expert via live video link.
- Participants receive the same instructors, training systems, course materials, personal support, and engagement as the conventional classroom.
- Register for courses via the the Global Training Schedule
- Search for any course via the direct links in the SAP Training Shop
- Don’t see a date or time that work for you? Request a course via our 3 to RUN program!
Custom Interactive & Instructor-Led Training
- Private instructor-led training allows for a customized agenda to meet your company's training objectives.
- Use your company's configured SAP SuccessFactors system to complete hands-on exercises and practice in the context of your business needs, or utilize a training system provided by SAP.
- Can be delivered virtually or on-site at your company location.
- Find more information on custom training solutions