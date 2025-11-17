Process Library

The SAP SuccessFactors process library (SSPL) provides comprehensive information on the most important HR processes in SAP SuccessFactors, including process descriptions and process diagrams. The process library supports your digital HR transformation by following industry-leading practices, modeling effective HR processes, and reducing project risk.

Why SAP SuccessFactors process library

Are you looking for answers like "What is the leading practice for this HR process?" and "How should we use SAP SuccessFactors?" Here you find leading practice recommendations for the definition of your HR processes and implementation of SAP SuccessFactors, in form of process descriptions and process diagrams.  The Leading HR Business Practice are an integral part of the SAP SuccessFactors process library. They define the conceptual foundation, the HR functions and duties that shape a modern operating model.

The material, regularly updated, enhanced and published in the SAP SuccessFactors Community, will help you to adopt SAP SuccessFactors fast and get the most value out of it.

Please read more information on the SAP SuccessFactors process library in this blog.

Process library highlights

We are committed to continuously enhancing the SAP SuccessFactors process library to ensure it remains relevant, comprehensive, and aligned with evolving business needs. Twice a year, we release an updated version of the library, introducing new processes, refinements, and innovations.

One of the latest enhancements is the introduction of the “Driven by AI” attribute. This new feature highlights which processes and activities are supported by AI capabilities, making it easier to identify opportunities for intelligent automation and smarter decision-making.

Curious about what’s new in the latest release? Explore all the updates and improvements of the 2511 edition in our "Release Blog".
Process Diagrams in SAP Signavio

The HR process diagrams are built and maintained in SAP Signavio Process Manager and accessible for online viewing through our SAP Signavio Collaboration Hub (requires sign in).

Please have a look at this blog describing how to uncover valuable context information on our processes and their attributes.

Process Library Downloadable Assets

HR Business Practices

SAP recommends certain HR business practices which promote positive employee experiences and effective and efficient HR administration. Through the adoption of SAP’s recommended HR business practices, customers realize the value of their investments in SAP solutions. The HR business practices are linked to the HR operating model and how HR is organized to deliver services to its customers: employees, managers, external job candidates, and so on. Therefore, the target audience for these HR business practices is senior HR leaders and business process owners.

HR Business Practices Downloadable Assets

**Coming Soon** HR Business Practices Cross-Topics (PDF)

Other ways to consume the process content

The SAP SuccessFactors process library content is also available for consumption via other channels.

Primarily customers and partners can download the SAP SuccessFactors process library content in PDF format and view the process diagrams directly in our SAP Signavio Collaboration Hub.

Alternatively, the process content can be consumed via these channels:

SAP Signavio customers can import the process content in their own workspace from the Value Accelerator Library for SAP Signavio Solutions.

Additional information

If you want to learn more about the process library, please review the links below:

