Are you looking for answers like "What is the leading practice for this HR process?" and "How should we use SAP SuccessFactors?" Here you find leading practice recommendations for the definition of your HR processes and implementation of SAP SuccessFactors, in form of process descriptions and process diagrams. The Leading HR Business Practice are an integral part of the SAP SuccessFactors process library. They define the conceptual foundation, the HR functions and duties that shape a modern operating model.

The material, regularly updated, enhanced and published in the SAP SuccessFactors Community, will help you to adopt SAP SuccessFactors fast and get the most value out of it.

Please read more information on the SAP SuccessFactors process library in this blog.